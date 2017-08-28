LCD Soundsystem, Bloodpop con Justin Bieber y Miley entran en nuestro top semanal

Lorde vuelve al número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con su último vídeo, el correspondiente al tema que cierra su último disco ‘Melodrama’, ‘Perfect Places’, desbancando a ‘New Rules’ de Dua Lipa, que pasa al puesto 2 con sólo un voto menos. Mientras nos despedimos de Cigarettes After Sex, cuyo ‘Apocalypse’ lleva ya 10 semanas con nosotros y aparece en la mitad baja de la tabla, damos la bienvenida a algunas novedades: son lo nuevo de LCD Soundsystem, BloodPop con Justin Bieber y Miley Cyrus. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|12
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|2
|1
|1
|7
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|3
|5
|1
|12
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|5
|6
|1
|18
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|6
|8
|1
|26
|Green Light
|Lorde
|7
|11
|7
|8
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|8
|7
|1
|15
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|9
|9
|8
|7
|Praying
|Kesha
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|11
|10
|1
|26
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|12
|RE
|2
|13
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|13
|12
|4
|14
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|15
|13
|3
|8
|I Dare You
|The xx
|16
|15
|1
|41
|On Hold
|The xx
|17
|18
|10
|10
|The Man
|The Killers
|18
|14
|8
|13
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|19
|16
|4
|12
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|20
|21
|18
|8
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|21
|23
|21
|3
|Guilty Party
|The National
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Friends
|Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop)
|23
|16
|13
|8
|New York
|St Vincent
|24
|20
|20
|3
|Systemagic
|Goldfrapp
|25
|22
|20
|10
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|26
|32
|26
|8
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|27
|19
|19
|2
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|28
|26
|26
|2
|Something to Remember Me By
|The Horrors
|29
|30
|29
|3
|Secrets
|The Weeknd
|30
|28
|21
|3
|Loyalty
|Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna
|31
|29
|20
|4
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|32
|36
|28
|3
|LMK
|Kelela
|33
|27
|19
|4
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|34
|33
|27
|5
|Paradinha
|Anitta
|35
|24
|15
|9
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|36
|37
|34
|7
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|37
|40
|35
|3
|Zona de confort
|Lori Meyers
|38
|25
|25
|4
|Asido
|Purity Ring
|39
|31
|27
|9
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|40
|–
|40
|1
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|–
|Dear Life
|Beck
|–
|Sky Walker
|Miguel ft Travis Scott
|–
|Eternal Panther
|Mogwai
|–
|Shinin
|Lindstrøm ft Grace Hall
|–
|8=P
|Bejito
|–
|Funeral Pyre
|Phantogram
