LCD Soundsystem, Bloodpop con Justin Bieber y Miley entran en nuestro top semanal

lcd-soundsystem-2017Lorde vuelve al número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con su último vídeo, el correspondiente al tema que cierra su último disco ‘Melodrama’, ‘Perfect Places’, desbancando a ‘New Rules’ de Dua Lipa, que pasa al puesto 2 con sólo un voto menos. Mientras nos despedimos de Cigarettes After Sex, cuyo ‘Apocalypse’ lleva ya 10 semanas con nosotros y aparece en la mitad baja de la tabla, damos la bienvenida a algunas novedades: son lo nuevo de LCD Soundsystem, BloodPop con Justin Bieber y Miley Cyrus. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 12 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
2 1 1 7 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
3 5 1 12 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
4 4 1 7 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
5 6 1 18 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
6 8 1 26 Green Light Lorde Vota
7 11 7 8 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
8 7 1 15 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
9 9 8 7 Praying Kesha Vota
10 3 1 4 Boys Charli XCX Vota
11 10 1 26 Love Lana del Rey Vota
12 RE 2 13 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
13 12 4 14 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
14 14 1 Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
15 13 3 8 I Dare You The xx Vota
16 15 1 41 On Hold The xx Vota
17 18 10 10 The Man The Killers Vota
18 14 8 13 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
19 16 4 12 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
20 21 18 8 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
21 23 21 3 Guilty Party The National Vota
22 22 1 Friends Justin Bieber (ft BloodPop) Vota
23 16 13 8 New York St Vincent Vota
24 20 20 3 Systemagic Goldfrapp Vota
25 22 20 10 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
26 32 26 8 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
27 19 19 2 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
28 26 26 2 Something to Remember Me By The Horrors Vota
29 30 29 3 Secrets The Weeknd Vota
30 28 21 3 Loyalty Kendrick Lamar ft Rihanna Vota
31 29 20 4 Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
32 36 28 3 LMK Kelela Vota
33 27 19 4 Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
34 33 27 5 Paradinha Anitta Vota
35 24 15 9 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
36 37 34 7 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
37 40 35 3 Zona de confort Lori Meyers Vota
38 25 25 4 Asido Purity Ring Vota
39 31 27 9 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
40 40 1 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift Vota
Dear Life Beck Vota
Sky Walker Miguel ft Travis Scott Vota
Eternal Panther Mogwai Vota
Shinin Lindstrøm ft Grace Hall Vota
8=P Bejito Vota
Funeral Pyre Phantogram Vota

