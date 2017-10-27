Fever Ray, MGMT y SOPHIE, nuevas entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

feverraySt Vincent continúa en el número 1 de lo más votado de nuestro site con ‘Los Ageless’, pero además ahora ocupa también el número 2 con su single anterior, ’New York’. Entran en la lista lo nuevo de Fever Ray, MGMT y SOPHIE. A su vez, varias canciones ocupan un nuevo máximo en nuestro top 40, como son los sencillos de The National, Beck, Morrissey, LCD Soundsystem, Alexanderplatz, Vetusta Morla y Tears for Fears. Esta oleada en general alternativa expulsa de nuestro top los singles de Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris y Alice Glass, que llevaban ya más de 10 semanas con nosotros y están en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 6 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
2 5 2 17 New York St Vincent Vota
3 9 1 21 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
4 2 1 21 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
5 4 1 35 Green Light Lorde Vota
6 3 1 15 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
7 7 1 50 On Hold The xx Vota
8 8 3 17 I Dare You The xx Vota
9 11 1 5 the gate Björk Vota
10 10 3 7 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
11 6 1 27 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
12 12 1 35 Love Lana del Rey Vota
13 23 13 2 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
14 13 1 13 Boys Charli XCX Vota
15 16 13 4 Run for Cover The Killers Vota
16 20 16 7 Up All Night Beck Vota
17 34 17 5 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey Vota
18 18 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
19 19 1 Little Dark Age MGMT Vota
20 36 20 10 tonite LCD Soundsystem Vota
21 17 1 24 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
22 27 22 5 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla Vota
23 29 23 4 Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz Vota
24 15 7 16 Praying Kesha Vota
25 18 1 16 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
26 14 7 17 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
27 21 3 9 Look What You Made Me Do Taylor Swift Vota
28 26 17 5 Romeo Yelle Vota
29 38 26 7 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
30 40 30 1 I Love You But I’m Lost Tears for Fears Vota
31 32 18 4 Underdog Banks Vota
32 39 19 10 Without Love Alice Glass Vota
33 19 12 10 Younger Now Miley Cyrus Vota
34 28 28 2 Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp Vota
35 22 21 8 Selfish Love Jessie Ware Vota
36 36 1 It’s OK to Cry SOPHIE Vota
37 30 30 2 Mistakes Tove Styrke Vota
38 33 25 4 Don’t Worry The Sound of Arrows Vota
39 37 23 4 De pie C. Tangana Vota
40 35 35 2 Holy Mountain Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Turn Out the Lights Julien Baker Vota
Amiga Extraña Sierra Vota
Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
Un sentimiento importante Mujeres Vota
El vivo al baile Novedades Carminha Vota
Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
Find Me Porches Vota
Tensions Lindstrøm Vota
Look At Your Hands tune-yards Vota
Love You So Bad Ezra Furman Vota
Fundido a negro Birkins Vota
Guilty Paloma Faith Vota
Nothing to Find The War on Drugs Vota
Rockstar Post Malone Vota

