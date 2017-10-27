Fever Ray, MGMT y SOPHIE, nuevas entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

St Vincent continúa en el número 1 de lo más votado de nuestro site con ‘Los Ageless’, pero además ahora ocupa también el número 2 con su single anterior, ’New York’. Entran en la lista lo nuevo de Fever Ray, MGMT y SOPHIE. A su vez, varias canciones ocupan un nuevo máximo en nuestro top 40, como son los sencillos de The National, Beck, Morrissey, LCD Soundsystem, Alexanderplatz, Vetusta Morla y Tears for Fears. Esta oleada en general alternativa expulsa de nuestro top los singles de Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris y Alice Glass, que llevaban ya más de 10 semanas con nosotros y están en la parte baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar la lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas y volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|2
|5
|2
|17
|New York
|St Vincent
|3
|9
|1
|21
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|4
|2
|1
|21
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|5
|4
|1
|35
|Green Light
|Lorde
|6
|3
|1
|15
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|7
|7
|1
|50
|On Hold
|The xx
|8
|8
|3
|17
|I Dare You
|The xx
|9
|11
|1
|5
|the gate
|Björk
|10
|10
|3
|7
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|11
|6
|1
|27
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|12
|12
|1
|35
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|13
|23
|13
|2
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|14
|13
|1
|13
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|15
|16
|13
|4
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|16
|20
|16
|7
|Up All Night
|Beck
|17
|34
|17
|5
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|18
|–
|18
|–
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|20
|36
|20
|10
|tonite
|LCD Soundsystem
|21
|17
|1
|24
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|22
|27
|22
|5
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|23
|29
|23
|4
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|24
|15
|7
|16
|Praying
|Kesha
|25
|18
|1
|16
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|26
|14
|7
|17
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|27
|21
|3
|9
|Look What You Made Me Do
|Taylor Swift
|28
|26
|17
|5
|Romeo
|Yelle
|29
|38
|26
|7
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|30
|40
|30
|1
|I Love You But I’m Lost
|Tears for Fears
|31
|32
|18
|4
|Underdog
|Banks
|32
|39
|19
|10
|Without Love
|Alice Glass
|33
|19
|12
|10
|Younger Now
|Miley Cyrus
|34
|28
|28
|2
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
|35
|22
|21
|8
|Selfish Love
|Jessie Ware
|36
|–
|36
|1
|It’s OK to Cry
|SOPHIE
|37
|30
|30
|2
|Mistakes
|Tove Styrke
|38
|33
|25
|4
|Don’t Worry
|The Sound of Arrows
|39
|37
|23
|4
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|40
|35
|35
|2
|Holy Mountain
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Turn Out the Lights
|Julien Baker
|–
|Amiga Extraña
|Sierra
|–
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|–
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|–
|Un sentimiento importante
|Mujeres
|–
|El vivo al baile
|Novedades Carminha
|–
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|–
|Find Me
|Porches
|–
|Tensions
|Lindstrøm
|–
|Look At Your Hands
|tune-yards
|–
|Love You So Bad
|Ezra Furman
|–
|Fundido a negro
|Birkins
|–
|Guilty
|Paloma Faith
|–
|Nothing to Find
|The War on Drugs
|–
|Rockstar
|Post Malone
