Lorde y Charlie Puth, únicas entradas de nuestro top 40

Lorde y Charlie Puth son las únicas entradas de un top que vuelve a estar liderado por ‘Lust for Life’ de Lana del Rey, como ya sucediera con motivo de su lanzamiento. La canción con The Weeknd de Lana cumple 30 semanas en la lista. La nueva lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas contiene los nuevos singles de Los Punsetes, Cala Vento, el regreso de Christina Rosenvinge, Ibon Errazkin y Tulsa, las revelaciones de Salfvman, Shame o Starcrawler y el temazo de Sigrid, entre muchas otras cosas. Nos despedimos de los temas de Beck y La Bien Querida, ya con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|12
|1
|30
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|2
|11
|1
|53
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|18
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|4
|7
|1
|38
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|5
|2
|1
|24
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|38
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Homemade Dynamite
|Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA
|Vota
|8
|6
|3
|10
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|9
|1
|1
|9
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|10
|5
|1
|20
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|11
|10
|3
|20
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|12
|8
|1
|8
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|13
|17
|1
|16
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|14
|16
|12
|3
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|Vota
|15
|15
|15
|3
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|Vota
|16
|19
|16
|2
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|17
|9
|1
|24
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|18
|14
|6
|4
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|Vota
|19
|13
|13
|2
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|20
|23
|20
|2
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|Vota
|21
|24
|13
|7
|Run for Cover
|The Killers
|Vota
|22
|30
|22
|8
|Te lo digo a ti
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|23
|22
|22
|5
|Everything is Never Enough
|Goldfrapp
|Vota
|24
|40
|24
|2
|Lemon
|N.E.R.D., Rihanna
|Vota
|25
|18
|13
|5
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|Vota
|26
|21
|20
|7
|De pie
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|27
|25
|18
|4
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|Vota
|28
|37
|17
|8
|Romeo
|Yelle
|Vota
|29
|–
|29
|1
|How Long
|Charlie Puth
|Vota
|30
|26
|17
|8
|Spent the Day In Bed
|Morrissey
|Vota
|31
|32
|18
|7
|Underdog
|Banks
|Vota
|32
|38
|32
|2
|Supermodel
|SZA
|Vota
|33
|RE
|30
|4
|I Love You, But I’m Lost
|Tears for Fears
|Vota
|34
|20
|16
|10
|Up All Night
|Beck
|Vota
|35
|29
|23
|7
|Podrías haberte quedado quieto
|Alexanderplatz
|Vota
|36
|39
|27
|4
|It’s OK to Cry
|SOPHIE
|Vota
|37
|31
|31
|2
|Oh Baby
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|38
|28
|26
|10
|Recompensarte
|La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito
|Vota
|39
|33
|25
|3
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|Vota
|40
|36
|36
|3
|Nothing to Find
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Pléyades
|Maria Rodés
|Vota
|–
|Atalaya
|Tulsa
|Vota
|–
|One Rizla
|Shame
|Vota
|–
|I Love L.A.
|Starcrawler
|Vota
|–
|Awful Things
|Lil Peep
|Vota
|–
|Everybody Knows
|Kimbra
|Vota
|–
|The Underside of Power
|Algiers
|Vota
|–
|Sense voler
|Renaldo & Clara
|Vota
|–
|En Dakar
|Perapertú
|Vota
|–
|Strangers
|Sigrid
|Vota
|–
|Butterscotch Goddamn
|Fischerspooner
|Vota
|–
|Sin apenas conocernos
|Cala Vento
|Vota
|–
|Bicycle
|BC Unidos
|Vota
|–
|Satén
|Salfvman
|Vota
|–
|Romance de la plata
|Christina Rosenvinge
|Vota
|–
|Foto aérea
|Ibon Errazkin
|Vota
|–
|Amiga extraña
|Sierra
|Vota
|–
|Ding-A-Ling
|Stefflon Don ft Skepta
|Vota
|–
|Tu puto grupo
|Los Punsetes
|Vota