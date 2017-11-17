Lorde y Charlie Puth, únicas entradas de nuestro top 40

Por | 17 Nov 17, 20:14

Lorde y Charlie Puth son las únicas entradas de un top que vuelve a estar liderado por ‘Lust for Life’ de Lana del Rey, como ya sucediera con motivo de su lanzamiento. La canción con The Weeknd de Lana cumple 30 semanas en la lista. La nueva lista de candidatos bajo estas líneas contiene los nuevos singles de Los Punsetes, Cala Vento, el regreso de Christina Rosenvinge, Ibon Errazkin y Tulsa, las revelaciones de Salfvman, Shame o Starcrawler y el temazo de Sigrid, entre muchas otras cosas. Nos despedimos de los temas de Beck y La Bien Querida, ya con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 12 1 30 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
2 11 1 53 On Hold The xx Vota
3 3 1 18 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
4 7 1 38 Green Light Lorde Vota
5 2 1 24 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
6 4 1 38 Love Lana del Rey Vota
7 7 1 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
8 6 3 10 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
9 1 1 9 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
10 5 1 20 New York St Vincent Vota
11 10 3 20 I Dare You The xx Vota
12 8 1 8 the gate Björk Vota
13 17 1 16 Boys Charli XCX Vota
14 16 12 3 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
15 15 15 3 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
16 19 16 2 Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
17 9 1 24 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
18 14 6 4 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
19 13 13 2 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
20 23 20 2 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
21 24 13 7 Run for Cover The Killers Vota
22 30 22 8 Te lo digo a ti Vetusta Morla Vota
23 22 22 5 Everything is Never Enough Goldfrapp Vota
24 40 24 2 Lemon N.E.R.D., Rihanna Vota
25 18 13 5 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
26 21 20 7 De pie C. Tangana Vota
27 25 18 4 Little Dark Age MGMT Vota
28 37 17 8 Romeo Yelle Vota
29 29 1 How Long Charlie Puth Vota
30 26 17 8 Spent the Day In Bed Morrissey Vota
31 32 18 7 Underdog Banks Vota
32 38 32 2 Supermodel SZA Vota
33 RE 30 4 I Love You, But I’m Lost Tears for Fears Vota
34 20 16 10 Up All Night Beck Vota
35 29 23 7 Podrías haberte quedado quieto Alexanderplatz Vota
36 39 27 4 It’s OK to Cry SOPHIE Vota
37 31 31 2 Oh Baby LCD Soundsystem Vota
38 28 26 10 Recompensarte La Bien Querida ft J & Muchachito Vota
39 33 25 3 Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
40 36 36 3 Nothing to Find The War on Drugs Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Pléyades Maria Rodés Vota
Atalaya Tulsa Vota
One Rizla Shame Vota
I Love L.A. Starcrawler Vota
Awful Things Lil Peep Vota
Everybody Knows Kimbra Vota
The Underside of Power Algiers Vota
Sense voler Renaldo & Clara Vota
En Dakar Perapertú Vota
Strangers Sigrid Vota
Butterscotch Goddamn Fischerspooner Vota
Sin apenas conocernos Cala Vento Vota
Bicycle BC Unidos Vota
Satén Salfvman Vota
Romance de la plata Christina Rosenvinge Vota
Foto aérea Ibon Errazkin Vota
Amiga extraña Sierra Vota
Ding-A-Ling Stefflon Don ft Skepta Vota
Tu puto grupo Los Punsetes Vota

