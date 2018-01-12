Timberlake, Bruno, MGMT, Kendrick con SZA, Vaccines y Alfaro, entradas en el top semanal de JNSP

Vega continúa en el número 1 de nuestra web con ‘Sally’, el primer adelanto de su nuevo disco. Además, entran los últimos singles de Justin Timberlake, MGMT, Kendrick Lamar y SZA, The Vaccines y Fernando Alfaro. A su vez, nos despedimos, por contar con más de 10 semanas en lista y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla de los temas de Sufjan Stevens, LCD Soundsystem, SZA y Taylor Swift, si bien en estos dos últimos casos se puede votar ya por otras de sus canciones. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Sally
|Vega
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|26
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|38
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|4
|5
|1
|45
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|5
|7
|5
|11
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|Vota
|6
|8
|5
|11
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|Vota
|7
|4
|1
|46
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|8
|16
|1
|32
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|9
|10
|1
|61
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|10
|12
|3
|28
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|11
|6
|1
|32
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|12
|9
|3
|18
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|13
|13
|3
|9
|Homemade Dynamite
|Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA
|Vota
|14
|20
|12
|10
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|Vota
|15
|14
|1
|4
|Dentro de ti
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|16
|18
|1
|28
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|17
|19
|6
|5
|Trigger Bang
|Lily Allen ft Giggs
|Vota
|18
|15
|1
|16
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Filthy
|Justin Timberlake
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Finesse (Remix)
|Bruno Mars, Cardi B
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|When You Die
|MGMT
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|All the Stars
|Kendrick Lamar, SZA
|Vota
|23
|17
|17
|3
|Hey Hey Hey
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|24
|21
|13
|10
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|25
|34
|25
|6
|Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage
|Morrissey
|Vota
|26
|27
|19
|10
|Supermodel
|SZA
|Vota
|27
|23
|10
|7
|Deadly Valentine
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Vota
|28
|11
|11
|10
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|29
|25
|22
|8
|Romance de la plata
|Christina Rosenvinge
|Vota
|30
|26
|18
|3
|Unlock It
|Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|I Can’t Quit
|The Vaccines
|Vota
|32
|29
|11
|8
|Tu puto grupo
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|33
|30
|30
|3
|Love.
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|34
|24
|24
|6
|Casanova
|Allie X
|Vota
|35
|35
|25
|4
|Ponyboy
|SOPHIE
|Vota
|36
|28
|28
|3
|Gente de mierda
|Putochinomaricón
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Dominó
|Fernando Alfaro
|Vota
|38
|32
|24
|5
|Guilty
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|39
|33
|30
|10
|Oh Baby
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|40
|38
|1
|6
|¡Ay, mujer!
|Papaya
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|My My My
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|–
|End Game
|Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future
|Vota
|–
|Connected By Love
|Jack White
|Vota
|–
|Everybody’s Coming to my House
|David Byrne
|Vota
|–
|Matahari
|L’impératrice
|Vota
|–
|Jesse
|Frankie Cosmos
|Vota
|–
|Rut
|The Killers
|Vota
|–
|Fireworks
|First Aid Kit
|Vota
|–
|The Same Star
|Belle & Sebastian
|Vota
|–
|Burnin’ Up
|Sonny Smith ft Angel Olsen
|Vota
|–
|Me perdí en Madrid
|Yung Beef
|Vota
|–
|Agitando los brazos
|Flamaradas
|Vota
|–
|Otro día
|Joe la Reina
|Vota
|–
|My Way
|Noah Cyrus, One Bit
|Vota
|–
|Yo! My Saint
|Karen O, Michael Kiwanuka
|Vota
|–
|Llévame a casa
|Exnovios
|Vota
|–
|Princesas
|Ladilla Rusa
|Vota