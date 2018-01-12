Timberlake, Bruno, MGMT, Kendrick con SZA, Vaccines y Alfaro, entradas en el top semanal de JNSP

Vega continúa en el número 1 de nuestra web con ‘Sally’, el primer adelanto de su nuevo disco. Además, entran los últimos singles de Justin Timberlake, MGMT, Kendrick Lamar y SZA, The Vaccines y Fernando Alfaro. A su vez, nos despedimos, por contar con más de 10 semanas en lista y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla de los temas de Sufjan Stevens, LCD Soundsystem, SZA y Taylor Swift, si bien en estos dos últimos casos se puede votar ya por otras de sus canciones. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra nueva lista de novedades y votar por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 5 Sally Vega Vota
2 2 1 26 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
3 3 1 38 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
4 5 1 45 Green Light Lorde Vota
5 7 5 11 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
6 8 5 11 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
7 4 1 46 Love Lana del Rey Vota
8 16 1 32 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
9 10 1 61 On Hold The xx Vota
10 12 3 28 I Dare You The xx Vota
11 6 1 32 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
12 9 3 18 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
13 13 3 9 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
14 20 12 10 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
15 14 1 4 Dentro de ti Javiera Mena Vota
16 18 1 28 New York St Vincent Vota
17 19 6 5 Trigger Bang Lily Allen ft Giggs Vota
18 15 1 16 the gate Björk Vota
19 19 1 Filthy Justin Timberlake Vota
20 20 1 Finesse (Remix) Bruno Mars, Cardi B Vota
21 21 1 When You Die MGMT Vota
22 22 1 All the Stars Kendrick Lamar, SZA Vota
23 17 17 3 Hey Hey Hey Katy Perry Vota
24 21 13 10 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
25 34 25 6 Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage Morrissey Vota
26 27 19 10 Supermodel SZA Vota
27 23 10 7 Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
28 11 11 10 Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
29 25 22 8 Romance de la plata Christina Rosenvinge Vota
30 26 18 3 Unlock It Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park Vota
31 31 1 I Can’t Quit The Vaccines Vota
32 29 11 8 Tu puto grupo Los Punsetes Vota
33 30 30 3 Love. Kendrick Lamar Vota
34 24 24 6 Casanova Allie X Vota
35 35 25 4 Ponyboy SOPHIE Vota
36 28 28 3 Gente de mierda Putochinomaricón Vota
37 37 1 Dominó Fernando Alfaro Vota
38 32 24 5 Guilty Paloma Faith Vota
39 33 30 10 Oh Baby LCD Soundsystem Vota
40 38 1 6 ¡Ay, mujer! Papaya Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
My My My Troye Sivan Vota
End Game Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Future Vota
Connected By Love Jack White Vota
Everybody’s Coming to my House David Byrne Vota
Matahari L’impératrice Vota
Jesse Frankie Cosmos Vota
Rut The Killers Vota
Fireworks First Aid Kit Vota
The Same Star Belle & Sebastian Vota
Burnin’ Up Sonny Smith ft Angel Olsen Vota
Me perdí en Madrid Yung Beef Vota
Agitando los brazos Flamaradas Vota
Otro día Joe la Reina Vota
My Way Noah Cyrus, One Bit Vota
Yo! My Saint Karen O, Michael Kiwanuka Vota
Llévame a casa Exnovios Vota
Princesas Ladilla Rusa Vota

