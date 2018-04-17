Jessie J vence en el talent-show chino de profesionales en el que participaba

Hace semanas flipábamos bastantito al encontrar a Jessie J actuando en un talent-show de la televisión china. Dicho así no resulta nada sorprendente, no, pero la cuestión es que cantaba allí… ¡como concursante! Una deriva sorprendente en la carrera de una cantante que, sin ser una consolidada estrella del pop, sí ha tenido sus éxitos, como ‘Price Tag’, ‘Domino’ y –sobre todo– ‘Bang Bang’, junto a Ariana Grande y Nicki Minaj.
El caso es que, ante la invitación de un canal chino para participar en ‘Singer 2018’, un talent-reality-show de cantante profesionales en el que ella era la única occidental. Jessica Cornish aceptó y aparcó la publicación de su cuarto álbum de estudio (en principio, llamado ‘R.O.S.E.’), del que llegó a avanzar hasta 4 temas a lo largo del pasado año.
Lo cierto es que su decisión, por estrambótica que parezca, la ha convertido en una estrella en un mercado tan suculento como el chino. Por ejemplo, en el emocionado texto que ha subido a Instagram para agradecer su paso por el programa y el cariño recibido, asegura que “un billón” (1.000 millones, en nuestra escala numérica) de espectadores vieron su interpretación final, la que le dio la victoria.
Como ya había hecho anteriormente en el concurso, en esta ocasión volvió a escoger un tema de Whitney Houston, en este caso el megaéxito de la película ‘El guardaespaldas’, ‘I Will Always Love You’. Y, de nuevo, demostró que posee una voz portentosa, capaz de emular el fantástico registro vocal de la norteamericana. Como dice la propia Jessie, ella ha abierto el camino a otros artistas occidentales. Que pase el siguiente…
Last year I was asked to compete in a singing competition in China. Performing alongside the biggest established singers / artists across Asia. I was the first international artist to ever be asked / compete. An honour alone. I know a lot of people were shocked when they found out. Like why would I compete in a singing competition… I’m probably the least competitive person I know. I said yes because I LOVE to do the unexpected and I LOVE to represent the UK and singing everywhere I go. I LOVE to sing. But also it was an opportunity to bridge a gap between two cultures. For them to see a western performer and hear music some had never heard before and visa versa. For the performances to be seen by millions outside of China and visa versa. And those people to discover the show was the best part. The respect being shown for both cultures and the love was ❤️ Seeing the boundaries break down and the rules be shifted made this whole experience incredible. China is an amazing place and so different to anywhere I have ever been. I have never been made to feel more welcomed and loved as I have done here. My team and I have been in China for 3.5 months. It’s been an amazing learning experience for all of us! We worked hard! THANK YOU! I love you all! 💫 I won the show last night. But what we all won was the beginning of something really magical. I am so happy I got to play a part. Here is to me being the first but not the last international artist to be on SINGER. And for the boundaries to continue to be broken. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU! I still cant believe I came 1st! 🏆 Last night a billion people watched the show | MAD ✨😭🙏🏻🌹❤️