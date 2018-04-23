Descartado posible crimen relacionado con la muerte de Avicii; los artistas le recuerdan

El DJ y productor sueco Avicii (Tom Bergling) moría este pasado viernes en Omán, a los 28 años. La causa de la muerte no se ha revelado, si bien las primeras autopsias han descartado un posible crimen relacionado con el fallecimiento, según ha confirmado la policía de Omán a CNN.

Antes de morir, Avicii se encontraba trabajando en nuevo material, y Neil Jacobsen, jefe del sello Geffen Records, que editaba a Avicii, ha contado a Variety que era “su mejor música en años”. “Estaba muy inspirado y emocionado”, ha dicho. “Llevábamos un mes de sesiones muy intensas. De hecho, tuvimos que parar a veces porque Tim podía trabajar 16 horas seguidas, lo cual era su naturaleza. Le tenías que decir “Tim, vete a la cama, descansa un poco”. Es una tragedia”.

Numerosos artistas de la música han recordado a Avicii estos últimos días en las redes sociales. Especialmente Diplo ha compartido un emotivo mensaje indicando la influencia que Avicii ha ejercido en él, asegurando que él le impulsó a hacer “música de baile” cuando escuchó ‘Seek Bromance’ en 2011, y destacando la calidad “atemporal” de sus canciones. “Eras el estándar de calidad”, ha dicho, añadiendo: “sé que tenías tus demonios y quizás [la industria] no era el lugar adecuado para ti a veces, pero debemos proteger a los verdaderos artistas a toda costa porque no nos quedan muchos y estamos perdiendo a demasiados”.

También Rita Ora, intérprete del último single que publicó Avicii, ‘Lonely Together’, se ha mostrado “sin palabras” y “devastada” ante el fallecimiento de su amigo, y Madonna, quien colaborara con él en su último trabajo, ha lamentado la “triste” muerte del productor. Colegas de Avicii como Calvin Harris, Skrillex y Deadmau5 también han tenido palabras para Bergling en las redes sociales, y otros como Kygo le han rendido homenaje directamente desde Coachella.

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018

Kygo pays tribute to Avicii during his #Coachella weekend 2 set with “Without You” pic.twitter.com/4xBi8NRHLQ — Denny Directo (@DDirecto) April 21, 2018

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018