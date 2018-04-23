Descartado posible crimen relacionado con la muerte de Avicii; los artistas le recuerdan

23 Abr 18

El DJ y productor sueco Avicii (Tom Bergling) moría este pasado viernes en Omán, a los 28 años. La causa de la muerte no se ha revelado, si bien las primeras autopsias han descartado un posible crimen relacionado con el fallecimiento, según ha confirmado la policía de Omán a CNN.

Antes de morir, Avicii se encontraba trabajando en nuevo material, y Neil Jacobsen, jefe del sello Geffen Records, que editaba a Avicii, ha contado a Variety que era “su mejor música en años”. “Estaba muy inspirado y emocionado”, ha dicho. “Llevábamos un mes de sesiones muy intensas. De hecho, tuvimos que parar a veces porque Tim podía trabajar 16 horas seguidas, lo cual era su naturaleza. Le tenías que decir “Tim, vete a la cama, descansa un poco”. Es una tragedia”.

Numerosos artistas de la música han recordado a Avicii estos últimos días en las redes sociales. Especialmente Diplo ha compartido un emotivo mensaje indicando la influencia que Avicii ha ejercido en él, asegurando que él le impulsó a hacer “música de baile” cuando escuchó ‘Seek Bromance’ en 2011, y destacando la calidad “atemporal” de sus canciones. “Eras el estándar de calidad”, ha dicho, añadiendo: “sé que tenías tus demonios y quizás [la industria] no era el lugar adecuado para ti a veces, pero debemos proteger a los verdaderos artistas a toda costa porque no nos quedan muchos y estamos perdiendo a demasiados”.

También Rita Ora, intérprete del último single que publicó Avicii, ‘Lonely Together’, se ha mostrado “sin palabras” y “devastada” ante el fallecimiento de su amigo, y Madonna, quien colaborara con él en su último trabajo, ha lamentado la “triste” muerte del productor. Colegas de Avicii como Calvin Harris, Skrillex y Deadmau5 también han tenido palabras para Bergling en las redes sociales, y otros como Kygo le han rendido homenaje directamente desde Coachella.

You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/ opened doors and set the trends . A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers . You should have lived to be 150.. but your music is gonna live forever . I'm not just saying that.. but you are the only one to always make timeless songs. You were the gold standard . You made me want try and make dance music when i first heard "seek bromance" . And then u kept making feel like shit cause you kept gettin better and i couldn't even mix a snare right .. you were the best of this generation . A real superstar 🌟 I know you had your demons and maybe this wasn't the right place for you sometimes , but we need to protect true artists like you at all costs because there are not enough left and we are losing too many .. be good Tim

The remix I did of Levels hasn’t left my set since I made it back in 2011. All though we weren’t “close friends” I feel this deep sadness through the connection we had through this song. Tim was a truly a genius and an innovator, yet sensitive and humble. This industry can be rough and from a far I saw it take a tole on him. I just wish I could have hugged him more and told him it would be okay .You’re music will forever be apart of mine and so many other lives. Maybe that’s the closest thing we have to immortality. I really hope you’re essence , wherever it may be in the universe is now at peace. And if in some miracle you can see this , I hope you know that as long as human beings are alive on this planet , you will forever remain an inspiration. Thank you Tim. RIP

So Sad……. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. 💙 Gone too Soon. #avicii

