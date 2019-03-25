Thom Yorke, Marc Almond, Niño de Elche, Bob Stanley… se despiden de Scott Walker

El fallecimiento de Scott Walker, conocido a primera hora de hoy, ha conmovido a muchos aficionados de la música que le siguieron en todas o alguna de sus muy diversas etapas artísticas a lo largo de sus más de 60 años de carrera. Por supuesto, eso también incluye a numerosos compañeros del gremio musical, que le están recordando en sus redes sociales.

Uno de los primeros en expresar su pesar ha sido Thom Yorke, que ha declarado la gran influencia que ha tenido para él y también para Radiohead, “mostrándome cómo podía usar mi voz y mis palabras”. También rememora la única vez que coincidió con él en persona, definiéndole como un “amable outsider“. Su colaborador cercano, el productor Nigel Godrich, también ha dedicado un mensaje a la figura de Walker, recordando que el primer día de grabación de ‘OK Computer’ se cruzó con él por la calle. Y que, al llegar al estudio, Yorke sostenía en sus manos una copia de ‘Scott 4’.

También Bob Stanley, miembro de Saint Etienne y apasionado investigador y escritor musical, ha recordado cómo llegó hasta Scott a través de una recopilación de Julian Cope, ‘Fire Escape In The Sky’. Marc Almond, Eron Alkan, Echo and The Bunnymen o Niño de Elche son otros artistas que han dedicado palabras a la pérdida de Scott Walker hoy.

So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed. https://t.co/v33Ey91hbn — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) March 25, 2019

So very sad to hear about Scott Walker…. truly one of the greats.. so unique and a real artist. On my way to work on the first day of recording OK Computer I passed him riding his bike on Chiswick High Street.. and when I got to the studio Thom was holding a copy of Scott 4.. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) March 25, 2019

Goodbye, Scott Walker. The first time I heard his solo work was on Julian Cope's Fire Escape In The Sky comp, it was so important to me; this is uniquely magical music. https://t.co/xCW2WD0t1L — bob stanley (@rocking_bob) March 25, 2019

Absolutely saddened shocked by the death of Scott Walker . He gave me so much inspiration so much I owe to him and modelled on him even down to my early S C hair cut and dark glasses .… https://t.co/ux5f9B1rjh — Marc Almond (@MarcAlmond) March 25, 2019