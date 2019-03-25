Thom Yorke, Marc Almond, Niño de Elche, Bob Stanley… se despiden de Scott Walker

El fallecimiento de Scott Walker, conocido a primera hora de hoy, ha conmovido a muchos aficionados de la música que le siguieron en todas o alguna de sus muy diversas etapas artísticas a lo largo de sus más de 60 años de carrera. Por supuesto, eso también incluye a numerosos compañeros del gremio musical, que le están recordando en sus redes sociales.

Uno de los primeros en expresar su pesar ha sido Thom Yorke, que ha declarado la gran influencia que ha tenido para él y también para Radiohead, “mostrándome cómo podía usar mi voz y mis palabras”. También rememora la única vez que coincidió con él en persona, definiéndole como un “amable outsider“. Su colaborador cercano, el productor Nigel Godrich, también ha dedicado un mensaje a la figura de Walker, recordando que el primer día de grabación de ‘OK Computer’ se cruzó con él por la calle. Y que, al llegar al estudio, Yorke sostenía en sus manos una copia de ‘Scott 4’.

También Bob Stanley, miembro de Saint Etienne y apasionado investigador y escritor musical, ha recordado cómo llegó hasta Scott a través de una recopilación de Julian Cope, ‘Fire Escape In The Sky’. Marc Almond, Eron Alkan, Echo and The Bunnymen o Niño de Elche son otros artistas que han dedicado palabras a la pérdida de Scott Walker hoy.

