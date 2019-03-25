Mariah Carey, top 1 de JNSP; entran al top 40 Iggy Azalea y The Chemical Brothers

Mariah Carey asciende al puesto 1 de lo más votado en JNSP tras un llamamiento en su foro de fans en UK Mix. Su nuevo single ‘A No No’ sube casi veinte puestos, produciendo a su vez una buena cantidad de votos para Rosalía. Suben Billie Eilish, por primera vez en nuestro top 10 en general, y también Carolina Durante, por primera vez en nuestro top 20 con ‘Joder, no sé’ . Esta semana toca despedirse de varios temas que llegan a las 10 semanas de permanencia en la parte baja de la tabla. Son ‘Giant’, ‘WHEN I WAS OLDER’, ‘Lucky Strike’ y ‘Merlí’. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|20
|1
|2
|A No No
|Mariah Carey
|2
|4
|1
|19
|Di mi nombre
|Rosalía
|3
|16
|1
|42
|Malamente
|Rosalía
|4
|7
|2
|9
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|5
|5
|1
|34
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|6
|3
|2
|16
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|7
|17
|1
|19
|thank u, next
|Ariana Grande
|8
|13
|2
|17
|Perdona (ahora sí que sí)
|Carolina Durante, Amaia Romero
|9
|10
|2
|23
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|10
|15
|10
|7
|bury a friend
|Billie Eilish
|11
|18
|2
|15
|Honey
|Robyn
|12
|2
|2
|5
|Llama
|Ana Torroja
|13
|19
|12
|5
|365
|Zedd, Katy Perry
|14
|9
|3
|13
|Mujer bruja
|Lola Indigo, Mala Rodríguez
|15
|11
|4
|25
|Hoy la bestia cena en casa
|Zahara
|16
|22
|3
|5
|¿De qué me culpas?
|Fangoria
|17
|1
|1
|4
|Buen viaje
|Anni B Sweet
|18
|12
|12
|3
|Now That I Found You
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|19
|23
|19
|5
|Dancing With a Stranger
|Sam Smith, Normani
|20
|26
|20
|2
|Joder, no sé
|Carolina Durante
|21
|8
|7
|17
|Merlí
|Miss Caffeina
|22
|27
|2
|6
|Handmade Heaven
|Marina
|23
|14
|14
|3
|Prende
|Miss Caffeina
|24
|24
|10
|8
|Moderation
|Florence + the Machine
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Sally Walker
|Iggy Azalea
|26
|6
|1
|6
|On Social Media
|Pet Shop Boys
|27
|25
|14
|8
|Harmony Hall
|Vampire Weekend
|28
|36
|27
|10
|Giant
|Calvin Harris, Rag’N’Bone Man
|29
|28
|24
|8
|Exits
|Foals
|30
|29
|9
|10
|Lucky Strike
|Troye Sivan
|31
|32
|31
|4
|Autoestima
|Cupido
|32
|31
|15
|9
|All Over Now
|The Cranberries
|33
|34
|33
|2
|Lo/Hi
|The Black Keys
|34
|38
|18
|10
|When I Was Older
|Billie Eilish
|35
|37
|35
|3
|Almeda
|Solange
|36
|40
|29
|4
|The Island
|Ladytron
|37
|33
|33
|2
|España
|Joe Crepúsculo
|38
|–
|38
|1
|We’ve Got to Try
|The Chemical Brothers
|39
|30
|30
|2
|You Had Your Soul With You
|The National
|40
|39
|25
|9
|Body Chemistry
|The Drums
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Outside
|Mormor
|–
|Culpable y feliz
|Brigitte Laverne
|–
|Fingías
|Paloma Mami
|–
|El final del amor eterno
|La Casa Azul
|–
|Patience
|Tame Impala
|–
|Estrella de los mares
|Apartamentos Acapulco
|–
|OPEN SEA
|ionnalee
|–
|Piedra
|Penny Necklace
|–
|Tastes Good With The Money
|Fat White Family
|–
|Change
|Mavis Staples
|–
|Dolor
|Amparito
|–
|Sorry
|Recycled J
|–
|Sisyphus
|Andrew Bird
|–
|Daylight Matters
|Cate Le Bon
