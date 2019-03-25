Mariah Carey, top 1 de JNSP; entran al top 40 Iggy Azalea y The Chemical Brothers

Por | 25 Mar 19, 17:50

Mariah Carey asciende al puesto 1 de lo más votado en JNSP tras un llamamiento en su foro de fans en UK Mix. Su nuevo single ‘A No No’ sube casi veinte puestos, produciendo a su vez una buena cantidad de votos para Rosalía. Suben Billie Eilish, por primera vez en nuestro top 10 en general, y también Carolina Durante, por primera vez en nuestro top 20 con ‘Joder, no sé’ . Esta semana toca despedirse de varios temas que llegan a las 10 semanas de permanencia en la parte baja de la tabla. Son ‘Giant’, ‘WHEN I WAS OLDER’, ‘Lucky Strike’ y ‘Merlí’. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 20 1 2 A No No Mariah Carey
2 4 1 19 Di mi nombre Rosalía
3 16 1 42 Malamente Rosalía
4 7 2 9 7 Rings Ariana Grande
5 5 1 34 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
6 3 2 16 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
7 17 1 19 thank u, next Ariana Grande
8 13 2 17 Perdona (ahora sí que sí) Carolina Durante, Amaia Romero
9 10 2 23 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
10 15 10 7 bury a friend Billie Eilish
11 18 2 15 Honey Robyn
12 2 2 5 Llama Ana Torroja
13 19 12 5 365 Zedd, Katy Perry
14 9 3 13 Mujer bruja Lola Indigo, Mala Rodríguez
15 11 4 25 Hoy la bestia cena en casa Zahara
16 22 3 5 ¿De qué me culpas? Fangoria
17 1 1 4 Buen viaje Anni B Sweet
18 12 12 3 Now That I Found You Carly Rae Jepsen
19 23 19 5 Dancing With a Stranger Sam Smith, Normani
20 26 20 2 Joder, no sé Carolina Durante
21 8 7 17 Merlí Miss Caffeina
22 27 2 6 Handmade Heaven Marina
23 14 14 3 Prende Miss Caffeina
24 24 10 8 Moderation Florence + the Machine
25 25 1 Sally Walker Iggy Azalea
26 6 1 6 On Social Media Pet Shop Boys
27 25 14 8 Harmony Hall Vampire Weekend
28 36 27 10 Giant Calvin Harris, Rag'N'Bone Man
29 28 24 8 Exits Foals
30 29 9 10 Lucky Strike Troye Sivan
31 32 31 4 Autoestima Cupido
32 31 15 9 All Over Now The Cranberries
33 34 33 2 Lo/Hi The Black Keys
34 38 18 10 When I Was Older Billie Eilish
35 37 35 3 Almeda Solange
36 40 29 4 The Island Ladytron
37 33 33 2 España Joe Crepúsculo
38 38 1 We've Got to Try The Chemical Brothers
39 30 30 2 You Had Your Soul With You The National
40 39 25 9 Body Chemistry The Drums
Candidatos Canción Artista
Outside Mormor
Culpable y feliz Brigitte Laverne
Fingías Paloma Mami
El final del amor eterno La Casa Azul
Patience Tame Impala
Estrella de los mares Apartamentos Acapulco
OPEN SEA ionnalee
Piedra Penny Necklace
Tastes Good With The Money Fat White Family
Change Mavis Staples
Dolor Amparito
Sorry Recycled J
Sisyphus Andrew Bird
Daylight Matters Cate Le Bon

