Mariah Carey, top 1 de JNSP; entran al top 40 Iggy Azalea y The Chemical Brothers

Mariah Carey asciende al puesto 1 de lo más votado en JNSP tras un llamamiento en su foro de fans en UK Mix. Su nuevo single ‘A No No’ sube casi veinte puestos, produciendo a su vez una buena cantidad de votos para Rosalía. Suben Billie Eilish, por primera vez en nuestro top 10 en general, y también Carolina Durante, por primera vez en nuestro top 20 con ‘Joder, no sé’ . Esta semana toca despedirse de varios temas que llegan a las 10 semanas de permanencia en la parte baja de la tabla. Son ‘Giant’, ‘WHEN I WAS OLDER’, ‘Lucky Strike’ y ‘Merlí’. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten 1999, de Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan

365, de Zedd, Katy Perry

7 Rings, de Ariana Grande

A No No, de Mariah Carey

All Over Now, de The Cranberries

Almeda, de Solange

Autoestima, de Cupido

¿De qué me culpas?, de Fangoria

Body Chemistry, de The Drums

Boys Will Be Boys, de Stella Donelly

Buen viaje, de Anni B Sweet

bury a friend, de Billie Eilish

Contra la pared, de Sean Paul, J Balvin

Dancing With a Stranger, de Sam Smith, Normani

Di mi nombre, de Rosalía

España, de Joe Crepúsculo

Eternal, de Holly Herndon

Exits, de Foals

Giant, de Calvin Harris, Rag’N’Bone Man

Handmade Heaven, de Marina

Harmony Hall, de Vampire Weekend

Honey, de Robyn

Hoy la bestia cena en casa, de Zahara

Issues / Hold On, de Teyana Taylor

Jesús es negro, de Novio caballo

Joder, no sé, de Carolina Durante

Llama, de Ana Torroja

Lo/Hi, de The Black Keys

Lola à l’eau, de Lola Le Lann

Lucky Strike, de Troye Sivan

Luz de luna, de Rocío Márquez

Malamente, de Rosalía

Merlí, de Miss Caffeina

Moderation, de Florence + the Machine

Mujer bruja, de Lola Indigo, Mala Rodríguez

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, de Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

Now That I Found You, de Carly Rae Jepsen

On Social Media, de Pet Shop Boys

Only Human, de Four Tet

Perdona (ahora sí que sí), de Carolina Durante, Amaia Romero

Pienso en tu mirá, de Rosalía

Prende, de Miss Caffeina

Quién es la sombra, de Selvática

Romance romántico, de Mujeres

Sally Walker, de Iggy Azalea

Streatham, de Dave

Talk, de Two Door Cinema Club

thank u, next, de Ariana Grande

The Island, de Ladytron

Viva la vida, de La Estrella de David

We’ve Got to Try, de The Chemical Brothers

When I Was Older, de Billie Eilish

Win, de Nasty Cherry

You Had Your Soul With You, de The National Ver resultados