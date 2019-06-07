Gang of Four sustituyen a Melvins en el Azkena Rock Festival

Gang of Four se incorporan al Azkena Rock Festival tras la cancelación de Melvins. Un problema de salud de Dale Crover hace escasos dos días le impedirá realizar actuaciones y ha obligado a Melvins a cancelar la totalidad de su tour europeo.

En su lugar actuarán como decíamos Gang of Four, uno de los grupos más influyentes del post-punk, que además están de gira celebrando el 40 aniversario del seminal ‘Entertainment!’. Según la nota de prensa de Azkena, “Gang of Four regresan a Vitoria-Gasteiz para interpretar en el ARF el que será su primer concierto en Europa tocando íntegramente su legendario álbum ‘Entertainment!’, celebrando el 40 aniversario de su aparición en una ocasión más que histórica”. Os recordamos que el festival se celebrará los próximos 21 y 22 de junio en Mendizabala, Vitoria-Gazteiz, y os dejamos con los horarios.

Viernes 21:
Plaza de la Virgen Blanca
13:30h TAMI NEILSON (Gratuito)

Mendizabala
17:00h Apertura de puertas

God
17:30 MICKY & THE BUZZ
19:15 THE LIVING END
21:45 STRAY CATS
00:40 THE B-52S

Respect
18:20 SURFBORT
20:35 DEADLAND RITUAL
23:20 BLACKBERRY SMOKE
02:00 GLASSJAW

Love
18:00 GIANTE
19:15 INGLORIOUS
20:45 LUCERO
23:15 TROPICAL FUCK STORM
02:00 THE HILLBILLY MOON EXPLOSION

Trashville- Trash a go-go!
19:00 DOLLAR BILL & HIS ONE MAN BAND
21:00 THE CHEATING HEARTS
23:00 LOS DUQUES DE MONTERREY
01:00 BLIND RAGE & VIOLENCE
02:30 DJ BOP HOP
04:30 CRISTINA SANDALIA

Trashville- Rat Hole
18:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA
20:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA
23:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA
02:15 LAURA PREMINGER
04:15 DJ SEÑOR LOBO

Sábado 22

Plaza de la Virgen Blanca
13:30h DANNY & THE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD (Gratuito)

Mendizabala
17:00h Apertura de puertas

God
17:30 OUTGRAVITY
19:15 TESLA
21:45 WILCO
00:35 THE CULT ‘A SONIC TEMPLE’

Respect
18:20 MT. JOY
20:35 NEKO CASE
23:20 GANG OF FOUR
02:10 PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS

Love
18:00 GARBAYO
19:15 MEAT PUPPETS
20:45 CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
23:15 MORGAN
02:10 STARCRAWLER

Trashville- Trash a Go-Go!
19:00 THE COURETTES
21:00 DEADBEATZ
23:00 LOS TORONTOS
01:00 PUSSYCAT & THE DIRTY JOHNSONS
02:30 DEBORAH DEVOBOT
04:30 WOLF-A DJ

Trashville- Rat Hole
18:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA
20:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA
23:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA
02:15 DJ ARBIS vs DJ GAUTXOS
04:15 HOLY CUERVO DJS

