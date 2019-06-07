Gang of Four sustituyen a Melvins en el Azkena Rock Festival

Gang of Four se incorporan al Azkena Rock Festival tras la cancelación de Melvins. Un problema de salud de Dale Crover hace escasos dos días le impedirá realizar actuaciones y ha obligado a Melvins a cancelar la totalidad de su tour europeo.

En su lugar actuarán como decíamos Gang of Four, uno de los grupos más influyentes del post-punk, que además están de gira celebrando el 40 aniversario del seminal ‘Entertainment!’. Según la nota de prensa de Azkena, “Gang of Four regresan a Vitoria-Gasteiz para interpretar en el ARF el que será su primer concierto en Europa tocando íntegramente su legendario álbum ‘Entertainment!’, celebrando el 40 aniversario de su aparición en una ocasión más que histórica”. Os recordamos que el festival se celebrará los próximos 21 y 22 de junio en Mendizabala, Vitoria-Gazteiz, y os dejamos con los horarios.

Viernes 21:

Plaza de la Virgen Blanca

13:30h TAMI NEILSON (Gratuito)

Mendizabala

17:00h Apertura de puertas

God

17:30 MICKY & THE BUZZ

19:15 THE LIVING END

21:45 STRAY CATS

00:40 THE B-52S

Respect

18:20 SURFBORT

20:35 DEADLAND RITUAL

23:20 BLACKBERRY SMOKE

02:00 GLASSJAW

Love

18:00 GIANTE

19:15 INGLORIOUS

20:45 LUCERO

23:15 TROPICAL FUCK STORM

02:00 THE HILLBILLY MOON EXPLOSION

Trashville- Trash a go-go!

19:00 DOLLAR BILL & HIS ONE MAN BAND

21:00 THE CHEATING HEARTS

23:00 LOS DUQUES DE MONTERREY

01:00 BLIND RAGE & VIOLENCE

02:30 DJ BOP HOP

04:30 CRISTINA SANDALIA

Trashville- Rat Hole

18:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA

20:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA

23:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA

02:15 LAURA PREMINGER

04:15 DJ SEÑOR LOBO

Sábado 22

Plaza de la Virgen Blanca

13:30h DANNY & THE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD (Gratuito)

Mendizabala

17:00h Apertura de puertas

God

17:30 OUTGRAVITY

19:15 TESLA

21:45 WILCO

00:35 THE CULT ‘A SONIC TEMPLE’

Respect

18:20 MT. JOY

20:35 NEKO CASE

23:20 GANG OF FOUR

02:10 PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS

Love

18:00 GARBAYO

19:15 MEAT PUPPETS

20:45 CORROSION OF CONFORMITY

23:15 MORGAN

02:10 STARCRAWLER

Trashville- Trash a Go-Go!

19:00 THE COURETTES

21:00 DEADBEATZ

23:00 LOS TORONTOS

01:00 PUSSYCAT & THE DIRTY JOHNSONS

02:30 DEBORAH DEVOBOT

04:30 WOLF-A DJ

Trashville- Rat Hole

18:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA

20:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA

23:30 LUCHA EXTREMA MEXICANA

02:15 DJ ARBIS vs DJ GAUTXOS

04:15 HOLY CUERVO DJS