Ed Sheeran desvela los artistas invitados en su disco: Cardi B, Camila, Bruno Mars, Eminem, Paulo Londra…

Por | 19 Jun 19, 9:38

Ed Sheeran publica nuevo disco el 12 de julio, un ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ que, como su propio nombre indica, es de colaboraciones. Sheeran había revelado hasta el momento solo tres de estas colaboraciones, la de Justin Bieber en el éxito ‘I Don’t Care’ y las de Chance the Rapper y PnB Rock en el segundo single ‘Cross Me’.

Esta noche, el cantante británico ha decidido finalmente desvelar todos los nombres invitados en su nuevo disco y la cosa tiene su miga. Encontramos a Camila Cabello y a Cardi B en una misma canción llamada ‘South of the Border’, mientras Eminem y 50 Cent aparecen juntos en ‘Remember the Name’. Bruno Mars es otro de los artistas invitados en ‘Blow’ junto a Chris Stapleton y el trapero argentino Paulo Londra, reciente número 1 de ventas y streaming en España, aparece junto al rapero Dave en ‘Nothing on You’.

El tracklist íntegro, bajo estas líneas, descubre también colaboraciones de Khalid, Stormzy, Yebba, Travis Scott, Young Thug, J Hus, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Meek Mill, A Boogie wit Da Hoodie y Skrillex.

‘Beautiful People’ feat. Khalid
‘South Of The Border’ feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B
‘Cross Me’ feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock
‘Take Me Back To London’ feat. Stormzy
‘Best Part Of Me’ feat. Yebba
‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber
‘Antisocial’ with Travis Scott
‘Remember The Name’ feat. Eminem and 50 Cent
‘Feels’ feat. Young Thug and J Hus
‘Put It All On Me’ feat. Ella Mai
‘Nothing On You’ feat. Paulo Londra and Dave
‘I Don’t Want Your Money’ feat. H.E.R.
‘1000 Nights’ feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
‘Way To Break My Heart’ feat. Skrillex
‘Blow’ with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton

Etiquetas: , , , , , ,
«
»
  • zmanuel twz

    Me sorprende que no este Taylor, que son amiguis y ya lleva colaborando en dos canciones con ellas.

  • theboy

    Tanto feat. me huele a random.

destacamos

Madonna: “Somos esclavos de nuestras adicciones, de la aprobación de la sociedad, de nuestros egos…”

Meister of the Week: los experimentos culinarios de Alberto de Alien Tango son tan locos como su música

La 5ª temporada de ‘Black Mirror’ es un desastre de dimensiones distópicas

10 joyas perdidas en el exquisito cartel de Paraíso Festival

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Javier Álvarez explica a Broncano por qué su último disco ya no está en Spotify y reivindica el silencio, las orgías y la vida sana

Ed Sheeran desvela los artistas invitados en su disco: Cardi B, Camila, Bruno Mars, Eminem, Paulo Londra…

10 fotos que no debiste perderte: Ana Belén, Tyler, the Creator con Almodóvar, Leonor Watling, Rosalía….

Hit de ayer: ‘La menteuse’ de Mr Suitcase pone de relieve la impermanencia de la música

Send this to a friend