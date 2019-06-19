Ed Sheeran desvela los artistas invitados en su disco: Cardi B, Camila, Bruno Mars, Eminem, Paulo Londra…

Ed Sheeran publica nuevo disco el 12 de julio, un ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ que, como su propio nombre indica, es de colaboraciones. Sheeran había revelado hasta el momento solo tres de estas colaboraciones, la de Justin Bieber en el éxito ‘I Don’t Care’ y las de Chance the Rapper y PnB Rock en el segundo single ‘Cross Me’.

Esta noche, el cantante británico ha decidido finalmente desvelar todos los nombres invitados en su nuevo disco y la cosa tiene su miga. Encontramos a Camila Cabello y a Cardi B en una misma canción llamada ‘South of the Border’, mientras Eminem y 50 Cent aparecen juntos en ‘Remember the Name’. Bruno Mars es otro de los artistas invitados en ‘Blow’ junto a Chris Stapleton y el trapero argentino Paulo Londra, reciente número 1 de ventas y streaming en España, aparece junto al rapero Dave en ‘Nothing on You’.

El tracklist íntegro, bajo estas líneas, descubre también colaboraciones de Khalid, Stormzy, Yebba, Travis Scott, Young Thug, J Hus, Ella Mai, H.E.R., Meek Mill, A Boogie wit Da Hoodie y Skrillex.

‘Beautiful People’ feat. Khalid

‘South Of The Border’ feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B

‘Cross Me’ feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock

‘Take Me Back To London’ feat. Stormzy

‘Best Part Of Me’ feat. Yebba

‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber

‘Antisocial’ with Travis Scott

‘Remember The Name’ feat. Eminem and 50 Cent

‘Feels’ feat. Young Thug and J Hus

‘Put It All On Me’ feat. Ella Mai

‘Nothing On You’ feat. Paulo Londra and Dave

‘I Don’t Want Your Money’ feat. H.E.R.

‘1000 Nights’ feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

‘Way To Break My Heart’ feat. Skrillex

‘Blow’ with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton

