ionnalee, nuevo top 1 de JNSP; entran Shura y Flume

ionnalee es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP tras conseguir con ‘Remember the Future’ la canción más votada de la última semana. Las únicas entradas de la semana son dos temas de Shura y Flume, este último con London Grammar, pero habrá más la semana que viene. Y es que toca despedirse de tres temas que aparecen en la mitad de la tabla con 10 semanas o más en lista. Se trata de ‘El final del amor eterno’ de La Casa Azul, ‘Late Night Feelings’ de Mark Ronson y ‘Borderline’ de Tame Impala. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|40
|1
|2
|Remember the Future
|ionnalee
|Vota
|2
|4
|2
|3
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|3
|7
|2
|12
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|4
|14
|1
|47
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|Vota
|6
|8
|2
|29
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|7
|6
|2
|10
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|Vota
|8
|10
|1
|32
|Di mi nombre
|Rosalía
|Vota
|9
|16
|2
|28
|Honey
|Robyn
|Vota
|10
|2
|1
|9
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|Vota
|11
|12
|1
|11
|Barefoot in the Park
|James Blake, Rosalía
|Vota
|12
|17
|2
|36
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|Vota
|13
|13
|2
|22
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|14
|3
|3
|3
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|15
|5
|1
|7
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|Vota
|16
|22
|13
|8
|Cellophane
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|17
|15
|1
|32
|thank u, next
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|18
|18
|5
|4
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|Vota
|19
|11
|11
|3
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|20
|23
|20
|3
|Glad He’s Gone
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|21
|20
|1
|13
|El final del amor eterno
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|22
|30
|19
|10
|Late Night Feelings
|Mark Ronson, Lykke Li
|Vota
|23
|37
|22
|9
|Jenny of Oldstones
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|24
|26
|17
|5
|Blame It On Your Love
|Charli XCX, Lizzo
|Vota
|25
|21
|15
|4
|Julien
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|26
|19
|19
|3
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|27
|32
|14
|6
|This Life
|Vampire Weekend
|Vota
|28
|33
|16
|10
|Borderline
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|29
|9
|9
|2
|Incapable
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|30
|27
|15
|7
|New York City
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|31
|25
|25
|5
|Nightmare
|Halsey
|Vota
|32
|35
|22
|7
|Maldición
|Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt
|Vota
|33
|24
|17
|8
|ME!
|Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie
|Vota
|34
|29
|15
|8
|Una persona sospechosa
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|35
|36
|9
|6
|El Fango
|Zahara
|Vota
|36
|39
|27
|4
|Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|religion (u can lay your hands on me)
|Shura
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Let You Know
|Flume, London Grammar
|Vota
|39
|34
|21
|6
|I Don’t Care
|Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
|Vota
|40
|38
|29
|9
|Doble tic azul
|Putochinomaricón
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|I Dare You
|The Regrettes
|Vota
|–
|Dream Glow
|BTS, Charli XCX
|Vota
|–
|Ever Again
|Robyn
|Vota
|–
|Ivy Mike
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|–
|Megatron
|Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|–
|nana triste
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|–
|Dadme la vida que amo
|Rafael Berrio
|Vota
|–
|Denver Haircut
|The Hold Steady
|Vota
|–
|Door
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|–
|Marina D’Or
|Colectivo Da Silva
|Vota
|–
|Serbia Drums
|!!!
|Vota
|–
|Home to You
|Cate Le Bon
|Vota
|–
|Salted Caramel Ice Cream
|Metronomy
|Vota
Cargando ...