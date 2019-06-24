ionnalee, nuevo top 1 de JNSP; entran Shura y Flume

Por | 24 Jun 19, 17:26

ionnalee es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP tras conseguir con ‘Remember the Future’ la canción más votada de la última semana. Las únicas entradas de la semana son dos temas de Shura y Flume, este último con London Grammar, pero habrá más la semana que viene. Y es que toca despedirse de tres temas que aparecen en la mitad de la tabla con 10 semanas o más en lista. Se trata de ‘El final del amor eterno’ de La Casa Azul, ‘Late Night Feelings’ de Mark Ronson y ‘Borderline’ de Tame Impala. Ya podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 40 1 2 Remember the Future ionnalee Vota
2 4 2 3 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
3 7 2 12 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
4 14 1 47 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
5 1 1 4 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
6 8 2 29 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Vota
7 6 2 10 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
8 10 1 32 Di mi nombre Rosalía Vota
9 16 2 28 Honey Robyn Vota
10 2 1 9 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
11 12 1 11 Barefoot in the Park James Blake, Rosalía Vota
12 17 2 36 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan Vota
13 13 2 22 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
14 3 3 3 Never Really Over Katy Perry Vota
15 5 1 7 El relámpago Amaia Vota
16 22 13 8 Cellophane FKA twigs Vota
17 15 1 32 thank u, next Ariana Grande Vota
18 18 5 4 Soldi Mahmood Vota
19 11 11 3 Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
20 23 20 3 Glad He’s Gone Tove Lo Vota
21 20 1 13 El final del amor eterno La Casa Azul Vota
22 30 19 10 Late Night Feelings Mark Ronson, Lykke Li Vota
23 37 22 9 Jenny of Oldstones Florence + the Machine Vota
24 26 17 5 Blame It On Your Love Charli XCX, Lizzo Vota
25 21 15 4 Julien Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
26 19 19 3 Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens Vota
27 32 14 6 This Life Vampire Weekend Vota
28 33 16 10 Borderline Tame Impala Vota
29 9 9 2 Incapable Róisín Murphy Vota
30 27 15 7 New York City Kylie Minogue Vota
31 25 25 5 Nightmare Halsey Vota
32 35 22 7 Maldición Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt Vota
33 24 17 8 ME! Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie Vota
34 29 15 8 Una persona sospechosa Los Punsetes Vota
35 36 9 6 El Fango Zahara Vota
36 39 27 4 Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo Carolina Durante Vota
37 37 1 religion (u can lay your hands on me) Shura Vota
38 38 1 Let You Know Flume, London Grammar Vota
39 34 21 6 I Don’t Care Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Vota
40 38 29 9 Doble tic azul Putochinomaricón Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
I Dare You The Regrettes Vota
Dream Glow BTS, Charli XCX Vota
Ever Again Robyn Vota
Ivy Mike La Casa Azul Vota
Megatron Nicki Minaj Vota
nana triste Natalia Lacunza Vota
Dadme la vida que amo Rafael Berrio Vota
Denver Haircut The Hold Steady Vota
Door Caroline Polachek Vota
Marina D’Or Colectivo Da Silva Vota
Serbia Drums !!! Vota
Home to You Cate Le Bon Vota
Salted Caramel Ice Cream Metronomy Vota

