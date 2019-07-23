Rosalía, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers… nominados en los MTV Video Music Awards

Un año más, MTV volverá a celebrar una gala de los Video Music Awards, que como todo el mundo sabe, suele ser más divertida que la de los Grammys. La gala se celebra el próximo lunes 26 de agosto y las nominaciones acaban de darse a conocer.

A la categoría más importante, la de Vídeo del año, aspiran los vídeos de ‘A Lot’ de 21 Savage y J. Cole, ‘thank u, next’ de Ariana Grande, ‘bad guy’ de Billie Eilish, ‘Sucker’ de Jonas Brothers, ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ de Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus y ‘You Need to Calm Down’ de Taylor Swift.

Rosalía aspira también a varias nominaciones. La cantante catalana competirá en la categoría de Artista revelación contra Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X y Lizzo, mientras el vídeo de ‘Con altura’, su colaboración con J Balvin y El Guincho, está nominado en las categorías de “Mejor latino” y “Mejor coreografía”.

Con 10 nominaciones cada una, Taylor Swift y Ariana Grande son las artistas más nominadas este año en los MTV Video Music Awards, seguidas por Billie Eilish con 9 nominaciones y Lil Nas X con 8. También han recibido nominaciones Shawn Mendes, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, BTS o Bad Bunny y en categorías menores también FKA twigs con ‘Cellophane’ o Solange con ‘Almeda’. Os dejamos con la lista completa de nominados:

VÍDEO DEL AÑO

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

ARTISTA “PUSH” DEL AÑO

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

MEJOR POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

MEJOR HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Cardi B – “Money”

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

MEJOR R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”

MEJOR K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

MEJOR LATINO

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

MEJOR DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

MEJOR ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

MEJOR VÍDEO CON MENSAJE

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” (Directed by Dave Meyers)

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” (Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” (Directed by Hannah Lux Davis)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Directed by Calmatic)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Directed by Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift)

MEJORES EFECTOS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” (Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” (Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” (Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” (Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer)

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!” (Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” (Editing by Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Editing by Calmatic)

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” (Editing by Billie Eilish)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” (Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange – “Almeda” (Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (Editing by Jarrett Fijal)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” (Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” (Art Direction by John Richoux)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” (Art Direction by Brittany Porter)

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” (Art Direction by Tino Schaedler)

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” (Choreography by Kelly Yvonne)

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” (Choreography by Charm La’Donna)

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” (Choreography by Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange – “Almeda”(Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” (Choreography by Rie Hata)

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” (Cinematography by Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish – “hostage” (Cinematography by Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” (Cinematography by Christopher Probst)

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” (Cinematography by Scott Cunningham)

Solange – “Almeda” (Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie – “ME!” (Cinematography by Starr Whitesides)