Amaia, top 1 de JENESAISPOP; entran Lana del Rey, Cupido, Michael Kiwanuka, James Blake y Bon Iver

Amaia es el nuevo número 1 de JNSP con ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’, su último single, adelanto del álbum que llegará al mercado en septiembre y que incluirá por supuesto ‘El relámpago’, pero no ‘Un nuevo lugar’. En el top 40 encontramos nuevas entradas de Lana del Rey, Cupido, Michael Kiwanuka, James Blake y Bon Iver. También hay que destacar los nuevos máximos de ‘Ivy Mike’ de La Casa Azul y ‘:(‘ de Cariño. Esta semana toca despedirse de ‘Never Really Over’ de Katy Perry y de ‘1999’ de Charli XCX, esta última una de las canciones más longevas de la historia de nuestro top (44 semanas de permanencia). Ambas aparecen con más de diez semanas en lista en la mitad baja de la tabla, por lo que quedan eliminadas. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|
|1
|5
|1
|2
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|Vota
|2
|7
|1
|15
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|Vota
|3
|13
|3
|6
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|Vota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|En el río
|Vicente Navarro
|Vota
|5
|16
|5
|12
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|Vota
|6
|6
|2
|20
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|7
|14
|2
|18
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|Vota
|8
|2
|1
|7
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|9
|12
|2
|11
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|11
|10
|1
|55
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|12
|3
|1
|12
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|Vota
|13
|4
|1
|17
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|Vota
|14
|26
|14
|8
|Ivy Mike
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|15
|8
|8
|11
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|16
|24
|11
|8
|Ever Again
|Robyn
|Vota
|17
|15
|2
|30
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|18
|29
|18
|4
|:(
|Cariño
|Vota
|19
|31
|1
|8
|nana triste
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|20
|23
|15
|6
|Lento
|Najwa
|Vota
|21
|30
|16
|7
|Me quedo
|Aitana, Lola Indigo
|Vota
|22
|18
|14
|4
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|23
|11
|3
|11
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Autoestima
|Cupido
|Vota
|25
|9
|1
|5
|Doble corazón
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|26
|17
|2
|44
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|Vota
|27
|20
|20
|4
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|Vota
|29
|27
|4
|6
|Santa María
|Bad Gyal, Busy Signal
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
|James Blake
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Hey, Ma
|Bon Iver
|Vota
|32
|33
|32
|2
|Tempo
|Lizzo, Missy Elliott
|Vota
|33
|34
|33
|2
|So Am I
|Ava Max
|Vota
|34
|25
|25
|2
|Summer Girl
|Haim
|Vota
|35
|37
|35
|2
|Bad as the Boys
|Tove Lo, ALMA
|Vota
|36
|40
|23
|5
|Faith
|Bon Iver
|Vota
|37
|19
|19
|2
|Boyfriend
|Ariana Grande, Social House
|Vota
|38
|38
|38
|2
|Black Bull
|Foals
|Vota
|39
|21
|21
|3
|All the Time
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|40
|32
|32
|3
|Sofia
|Clairo
|Vota
