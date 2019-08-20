Amaia, top 1 de JENESAISPOP; entran Lana del Rey, Cupido, Michael Kiwanuka, James Blake y Bon Iver

Amaia es el nuevo número 1 de JNSP con ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’, su último single, adelanto del álbum que llegará al mercado en septiembre y que incluirá por supuesto ‘El relámpago’, pero no ‘Un nuevo lugar’. En el top 40 encontramos nuevas entradas de Lana del Rey, Cupido, Michael Kiwanuka, James Blake y Bon Iver. También hay que destacar los nuevos máximos de ‘Ivy Mike’ de La Casa Azul y ‘:(‘ de Cariño. Esta semana toca despedirse de ‘Never Really Over’ de Katy Perry y de ‘1999’ de Charli XCX, esta última una de las canciones más longevas de la historia de nuestro top (44 semanas de permanencia). Ambas aparecen con más de diez semanas en lista en la mitad baja de la tabla, por lo que quedan eliminadas. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 5 1 2 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia
2 7 1 15 El relámpago Amaia
3 13 3 6 Milionària Rosalía
4 1 1 2 En el río Vicente Navarro
5 16 5 12 Soldi Mahmood
6 6 2 20 bad guy Billie Eilish
7 14 2 18 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
8 2 1 7 God Control Madonna
9 12 2 11 Aute Cuture Rosalía
10 10 1 Looking for America Lana del Rey
11 10 1 55 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
12 3 1 12 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee
13 4 1 17 Medellín Madonna, Maluma
14 26 14 8 Ivy Mike La Casa Azul
15 8 8 11 Mother's Daughter Miley Cyrus
16 24 11 8 Ever Again Robyn
17 15 2 30 7 Rings Ariana Grande
18 29 18 4 :( Cariño
19 31 1 8 nana triste Natalia Lacunza
20 23 15 6 Lento Najwa
21 30 16 7 Me quedo Aitana, Lola Indigo
22 18 14 4 Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
23 11 3 11 Never Really Over Katy Perry
24 24 1 Autoestima Cupido
25 9 1 5 Doble corazón Mónica Naranjo
26 17 2 44 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
27 20 20 4 How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith
28 28 1 You Ain't the Problem Michael Kiwanuka
29 27 4 6 Santa María Bad Gyal, Busy Signal
30 30 1 Can't Believe the Way We Flow James Blake
31 31 1 Hey, Ma Bon Iver
32 33 32 2 Tempo Lizzo, Missy Elliott
33 34 33 2 So Am I Ava Max
34 25 25 2 Summer Girl Haim
35 37 35 2 Bad as the Boys Tove Lo, ALMA
36 40 23 5 Faith Bon Iver
37 19 19 2 Boyfriend Ariana Grande, Social House
38 38 38 2 Black Bull Foals
39 21 21 3 All the Time Zara Larsson
40 32 32 3 Sofia Clairo
Candidatos Canción Artista
Used to Be Lonely Whitney
Colossal TR/ST
Alegría Estrella fugaz
How Many Times The Flaming Lips
Empezar de 0 Yvng Beef, La Zowi
High Alice Jenny Hval
Sexy Black Timberlake Channel Tres
Motivation Normani
Lover Taylor Swift
Silhouettes Friendly Fires
Sketch Artist Kim Gordon
Lose Myself Reyko
Bossa No sé Cuco, Jean Carter

