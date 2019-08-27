Amaia sigue en el top 1 de JNSP; entran Normani y Taylor Swift

Amaia continúa en el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con su último single ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’, adelanto de un disco debut que saldrá un día indeterminado de septiembre, el mes que viene. Mientras sube el tema que no está incluido en el largo de Lana del Rey, las únicas entradas de la semana son los últimos temas de Normani y Taylor Swift, ambos, de manera nada casual, acaban de ser presentados en la gala de los Premios MTV. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
2 2 1 16 El relámpago Amaia Vota
3 10 3 2 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
4 9 2 12 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
5 6 2 21 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
6 8 1 8 God Control Madonna Vota
7 3 3 7 Milionària Rosalía Vota
8 11 1 56 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
9 7 2 19 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
10 5 5 13 Soldi Mahmood Vota
11 15 8 12 Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
12 4 1 3 En el río Vicente Navarro Vota
13 19 1 9 nana triste Natalia Lacunza Vota
14 12 1 13 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
15 22 14 5 Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens Vota
16 16 1 Motivation Normani Vota
17 17 2 31 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
18 13 1 18 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
19 19 1 Lover Taylor Swift Vota
20 14 14 9 Ivy Mike La Casa Azul Vota
21 27 20 5 How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith Vota
22 21 16 8 Me quedo Aitana, Lola Indigo Vota
23 25 1 6 Doble corazón Mónica Naranjo Vota
24 16 11 9 Ever Again Robyn Vota
25 18 18 5 :( Cariño Vota
26 24 24 2 Autoestima Cupido Vota
27 20 15 7 Lento Najwa Vota
28 35 28 3 Bad as the Boys Tove Lo, ALMA Vota
29 29 4 7 Santa María Bad Gyal, Busy Signal Vota
30 32 30 3 Tempo Lizzo, Missy Elliott Vota
31 28 28 2 You Ain’t the Problem Michael Kiwanuka Vota
32 33 32 3 So Am I Ava Max Vota
33 40 32 4 Sofia Clairo Vota
34 39 21 4 All the Time Zara Larsson Vota
35 34 25 3 Summer Girl Haim Vota
36 30 30 2 Can’t Believe the Way We Flow James Blake Vota
37 37 19 3 Boyfriend Ariana Grande, Social House Vota
38 36 23 6 Faith Bon Iver Vota
39 31 31 2 Hey, Ma Bon Iver Vota
40 38 38 3 Black Bull Foals Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
Really Deep Snow Lindstrøm Vota
Cuidao por ahí J Balvin, Bad Bunny Vota
Half Love Red Hearse Vota
Amor anciano Maria Usbeck Vota
I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again Mura Masa, Clairo Vota
Ant Life Isobel Campbell Vota
Buddha Macy Gray Vota
Flamboyant Dorian Electra Vota
Love Is a Parasite Blanck Mass Vota
religion (u can lay your hands on me) Shura Vota
Hot Girl Summer Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign Vota
Throw It Back Missy Elliott Vota

