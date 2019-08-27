Amaia sigue en el top 1 de JNSP; entran Normani y Taylor Swift

Amaia continúa en el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal con su último single ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’, adelanto de un disco debut que saldrá un día indeterminado de septiembre, el mes que viene. Mientras sube el tema que no está incluido en el largo de Lana del Rey, las únicas entradas de la semana son los últimos temas de Normani y Taylor Swift, ambos, de manera nada casual, acaban de ser presentados en la gala de los Premios MTV. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|16
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|Vota
|3
|10
|3
|2
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|4
|9
|2
|12
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|5
|6
|2
|21
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|6
|8
|1
|8
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|Vota
|8
|11
|1
|56
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|9
|7
|2
|19
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|Vota
|10
|5
|5
|13
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|Vota
|11
|15
|8
|12
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|12
|4
|1
|3
|En el río
|Vicente Navarro
|Vota
|13
|19
|1
|9
|nana triste
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|14
|12
|1
|13
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|Vota
|15
|22
|14
|5
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Motivation
|Normani
|Vota
|17
|17
|2
|31
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|18
|13
|1
|18
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Lover
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|20
|14
|14
|9
|Ivy Mike
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|21
|27
|20
|5
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|Vota
|22
|21
|16
|8
|Me quedo
|Aitana, Lola Indigo
|Vota
|23
|25
|1
|6
|Doble corazón
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|24
|16
|11
|9
|Ever Again
|Robyn
|Vota
|25
|18
|18
|5
|:(
|Cariño
|Vota
|26
|24
|24
|2
|Autoestima
|Cupido
|Vota
|27
|20
|15
|7
|Lento
|Najwa
|Vota
|28
|35
|28
|3
|Bad as the Boys
|Tove Lo, ALMA
|Vota
|29
|29
|4
|7
|Santa María
|Bad Gyal, Busy Signal
|Vota
|30
|32
|30
|3
|Tempo
|Lizzo, Missy Elliott
|Vota
|31
|28
|28
|2
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|Vota
|32
|33
|32
|3
|So Am I
|Ava Max
|Vota
|33
|40
|32
|4
|Sofia
|Clairo
|Vota
|34
|39
|21
|4
|All the Time
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|35
|34
|25
|3
|Summer Girl
|Haim
|Vota
|36
|30
|30
|2
|Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
|James Blake
|Vota
|37
|37
|19
|3
|Boyfriend
|Ariana Grande, Social House
|Vota
|38
|36
|23
|6
|Faith
|Bon Iver
|Vota
|39
|31
|31
|2
|Hey, Ma
|Bon Iver
|Vota
|40
|38
|38
|3
|Black Bull
|Foals
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|–
|Really Deep Snow
|Lindstrøm
|Vota
|–
|Cuidao por ahí
|J Balvin, Bad Bunny
|Vota
|–
|Half Love
|Red Hearse
|Vota
|–
|Amor anciano
|Maria Usbeck
|Vota
|–
|I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again
|Mura Masa, Clairo
|Vota
|–
|Ant Life
|Isobel Campbell
|Vota
|–
|Buddha
|Macy Gray
|Vota
|–
|Flamboyant
|Dorian Electra
|Vota
|–
|Love Is a Parasite
|Blanck Mass
|Vota
|–
|religion (u can lay your hands on me)
|Shura
|Vota
|–
|Hot Girl Summer
|Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign
|Vota
|–
|Throw It Back
|Missy Elliott
|Vota
Etiquetas: amaia, normani, taylor swift