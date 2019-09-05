Muere a los 41 años LaShawn Daniels, co-autor de monster-hits de Lady Gaga & Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Jennifer Lopez…

Según reportan medios norteamericanos, ha fallecido a la edad de 41 años el compositor LaShawn Daniels, ganador de 2 premios Grammy por su trabajo como compositor pop. Al parecer, según ha comunicado su esposa en un comunicado, su muerte se ha derivado de las heridas sufridas tras un accidente de coche en Carolina del Sur.

Pese a no ser un nombre excesivamente conocido, en el haber de Daniels está una notable colección de monster-hits: el músico de Nueva Jersey estuvo en el equipo que escribió ‘Say My Name’ de Destiny’s Child –por la que obtuvo su primer Grammy en 2000; el segundo le llegó en 2013 por ‘Love and War’, de Toni Braxton–, ‘If You Had My Love’ de Jennifer Lopez o ‘Telephone’ de Lady Gaga y Beyoncé, además de otras composiciones para Michael Jackson y su hermana Janet, Spice Girls, George Michael, Mary J Blige o Alicia Keys.

En los últimos tiempos, compaginándolo con su habitual presencia en un programa de telerrealidad de Toni Braxton y sus hermanas, también había trabajado (o tenía previsto hacerlo) con nuevos nombres del R&B como Dawn Richard, Kehlani, Victoria Monet –colaboradora de Ariana Grande– y MNEK, que han sido de los primeros artistas en mostrar su estupor por la pérdida de Daniels.

Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul. — DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019

we was supposed go crazy next week… appreciate you for fuckin wit me OG.. your legacy will never be forgotten! this shit crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels 💔 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2019