Muere a los 41 años LaShawn Daniels, co-autor de monster-hits de Lady Gaga & Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Jennifer Lopez…

Según reportan medios norteamericanos, ha fallecido a la edad de 41 años el compositor LaShawn Daniels, ganador de 2 premios Grammy por su trabajo como compositor pop. Al parecer, según ha comunicado su esposa en un comunicado, su muerte se ha derivado de las heridas sufridas tras un accidente de coche en Carolina del Sur.
Pese a no ser un nombre excesivamente conocido, en el haber de Daniels está una notable colección de monster-hits: el músico de Nueva Jersey estuvo en el equipo que escribió ‘Say My Name’ de Destiny’s Child –por la que obtuvo su primer Grammy en 2000; el segundo le llegó en 2013 por ‘Love and War’, de Toni Braxton–, ‘If You Had My Love’ de Jennifer Lopez o ‘Telephone’ de Lady Gaga y Beyoncé, además de otras composiciones para Michael Jackson y su hermana Janet, Spice Girls, George Michael, Mary J Blige o Alicia Keys.
En los últimos tiempos, compaginándolo con su habitual presencia en un programa de telerrealidad de Toni Braxton y sus hermanas, también había trabajado (o tenía previsto hacerlo) con nuevos nombres del R&B como Dawn Richard, Kehlani, Victoria Monet –colaboradora de Ariana Grande– y MNEK, que han sido de los primeros artistas en mostrar su estupor por la pérdida de Daniels.
Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul.
— DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019
we was supposed go crazy next week… appreciate you for fuckin wit me OG.. your legacy will never be forgotten! this shit crazy! RIP Lashawn Daniels 💔
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2019
RIP to Lashawn Daniels :( he’s only co written/vocal produced literally all of our favourite records – this is so sad 💔
— MNEK (@MNEK) September 4, 2019
💔💔💔💔💔 I can’t even process that you’re gone. I learned everything I know about harmonies and vocal production and songwriting from YOU at day one straight outta sac into your arms and coaching!! All of your timeless work. Purple Reign days are my entire foundation. The classic songs you’ve written. Your kindness and willingness to work with some new girls straight from their hometown and give us your ALL after working with LEGENDS ONLY! I would be nothing. I was just talking about you to billboard and it feels like yesterday that we were all in the studio laughing, crying, working day and night just to get a glimpse of a dream. The way you made me do it over and over and teach me to come and sing with that shiz vibrato that was so recognizably yours. Your patience with my pitchy ass at 19. The way you sang toot it and boot it around the studio echoing in the halls. That loud contagious laugh. I will never forget your presence. I really don’t know what to say this is heart breaking I hope the world knows the angel we just lost. I 😥😥😥 really wish this weren’t true. Life is so short man I pray for your family. Your twin son. I pray that God wraps his arms around everyone tonight as we pray and re imagine you with the wings you’ve always had. I will miss you Shiz. So much. Rest well. Play your music and sing loud in heaven so we can hear it in our dreams. I love you