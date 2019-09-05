Muere a los 41 años LaShawn Daniels, co-autor de monster-hits de Lady Gaga & Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Jennifer Lopez…

Por | 05 Sep 19, 10:32

Según reportan medios norteamericanos, ha fallecido a la edad de 41 años el compositor LaShawn Daniels, ganador de 2 premios Grammy por su trabajo como compositor pop. Al parecer, según ha comunicado su esposa en un comunicado, su muerte se ha derivado de las heridas sufridas tras un accidente de coche en Carolina del Sur.

Pese a no ser un nombre excesivamente conocido, en el haber de Daniels está una notable colección de monster-hits: el músico de Nueva Jersey estuvo en el equipo que escribió ‘Say My Name’ de Destiny’s Child –por la que obtuvo su primer Grammy en 2000; el segundo le llegó en 2013 por ‘Love and War’, de Toni Braxton–, ‘If You Had My Love’ de Jennifer Lopez o ‘Telephone’ de Lady Gaga y Beyoncé, además de otras composiciones para Michael Jackson y su hermana Janet, Spice Girls, George Michael, Mary J Blige o Alicia Keys.

En los últimos tiempos, compaginándolo con su habitual presencia en un programa de telerrealidad de Toni Braxton y sus hermanas, también había trabajado (o tenía previsto hacerlo) con nuevos nombres del R&B como Dawn Richard, Kehlani, Victoria Monet –colaboradora de Ariana Grande– y MNEK, que han sido de los primeros artistas en mostrar su estupor por la pérdida de Daniels.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

💔💔💔💔💔 I can’t even process that you’re gone. I learned everything I know about harmonies and vocal production and songwriting from YOU at day one straight outta sac into your arms and coaching!! All of your timeless work. Purple Reign days are my entire foundation. The classic songs you’ve written. Your kindness and willingness to work with some new girls straight from their hometown and give us your ALL after working with LEGENDS ONLY! I would be nothing. I was just talking about you to billboard and it feels like yesterday that we were all in the studio laughing, crying, working day and night just to get a glimpse of a dream. The way you made me do it over and over and teach me to come and sing with that shiz vibrato that was so recognizably yours. Your patience with my pitchy ass at 19. The way you sang toot it and boot it around the studio echoing in the halls. That loud contagious laugh. I will never forget your presence. I really don’t know what to say this is heart breaking I hope the world knows the angel we just lost. I 😥😥😥 really wish this weren’t true. Life is so short man I pray for your family. Your twin son. I pray that God wraps his arms around everyone tonight as we pray and re imagine you with the wings you’ve always had. I will miss you Shiz. So much. Rest well. Play your music and sing loud in heaven so we can hear it in our dreams. I love you

Una publicación compartida de 🌙 Victoria Monét (@victoriamonet) el

Etiquetas:
«
  • mardebering

    Osea hizo canciones para todas esas divas que dicen los periodistas que son lo más y resulta que no componen ni un pimiento.

  • nachob

    Bueno, algunas cambian “kiss me baby” por “touch me baby” y ya tienen crédito como autoras del tema (y de paso dicen que lo convirtieron en “más adulto”). .

destacamos

Justin Bieber habla de depresión, adicciones y abusos a sus ex-parejas, aludiendo a Selena Gomez

Meister of the Week: Bronquio repasa sus APPs favoritas: Break Bricks, GBA4ios, Discovr, True Caller, VANstories, Tinder…

La actitud y el buen directo dan la victoria a los asturianos Staytons en Bdcoder

Lorena Álvarez: “El capitalismo extremo, la contaminación, todo es un maldito desastre”

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Muere a los 41 años LaShawn Daniels, co-autor de monster-hits de Lady Gaga & Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Jennifer Lopez…

Grimes nos presenta a ‘Miss Anthropocene’ en ‘Violence’, primer single junto al productor tecno i_o

5 recomendaciones para asistir a Dcode 2019

No te pierdas… Billie Eilish es un devastador ángel caído en el clip de ‘all the good girls go to hell’

Send this to a friend