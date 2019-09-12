The Mountain Goats, Beck, Clairo, Jack Antonoff, Kevin Morby, Elijah Wood… recuerdan el “valiente” espíritu de Daniel Johnston

Este domingo ha fallecido el cantautor y dibujante estadounidense Daniel Johnston, un artista prolífico como pocos que influyó a numerosos artistas tanto contemporáneos (Kurt Cobain) como posteriores (Lana Del Rey) gracias a su estilo DIY y a sus canciones sinceras y apasionadas, como la enorme ‘True Love Will Find You in the End’.

Autor de la mítica rana de ‘Hi, How Are You?’ que portó Cobain en una camiseta durante una gala de premios allá por 1992, Johnston está siendo recordado en las últimas horas por numerosos artistas que le han reconocido como influencia. Entre ellos se encuentra el compositor y productor Jack Antonoff, que recuerda las “largas noches en las que escuchábamos su música en la furgoneta”. “Un compositor brillante del que tenemos mucho que aprender por su valiente generosidad”, ha apuntado. Por su parte, Zola Jesus ha manifestado que Johnston le inspiró a “seguir mis impulsos creativos, no importaba cuán simples o caóticos” y Beach Fossils han celebrado que fue un artista “verdaderamente DIY y una fuerza creativa genuina”. Duglas T. Stewart, de la banda escocesa BMX Bandits, ha apuntado el modo en que la música de Johnston “capturaba tantísimo con su honestidad, humor, patetismo y su gran corazón melódico”.

Otros artistas que han recordado a Johnston en las redes sociales han sido The Mountain Goats, que han destacado ‘Walking the Cow’ entre sus canciones favoritas del músico; o Blake Mills, que ha escrito: “las canciones de Daniel Johnston me abrieron la puerta a algo muy especial en mi juventud, ya que parecían tener orquestaciones enteras detrás aunque solo estaban grabadas a voz y piano o guitarra”. También han tenido palabras de duelo Beck, El-P de Run the Jewels, Kevin Morby, Clairo, Kristin Hersh o el actor Elijah Wood. Quien no se ha pronunciado por el momento ha sido Lana Del Rey, quien trabajó en un documental sobre Johnston. Os dejamos con su versión de ‘Some Things Last a Long Time’.

Those early DJ tunes meant a lot to so many of us. “Walking the Cow” was also a favorite of mine, along with “Keep Punching Joe,” whose lyrics reference “Walking the Cow.” Rest well Daniel Johnston, you sure earned it. https://t.co/KVGvW210yB — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) September 11, 2019

daniel johnston will be missed. a brilliant story teller and songwriter who carried my friends and i through many over night drives in the van. so much to learn from daniel in the way he shared fearlessly. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) September 11, 2019

there are not enough words i can say about the important and vitality of daniel johnston’s musical spirit. he was a huge inspiration to me, to follow my creative impulses no matter how messy or simple. RIP. — ZJ (@ZOLAJESUS) September 11, 2019

Daniel Johnston; what a gentle, beautiful treasure. So sad to hear you’ve left us. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 11, 2019

So terribly sad to hear the news, from my dear friend Jeff Tartakov, that Daniel Johnston died late last night. Daniel is my all time favourite pop songwriter. His music captured so much with its honesty, humour, poignancy and great melodic heart. https://t.co/sULL7Ib3RJ pic.twitter.com/S7JWJaJcgn — Duglas T Stewart (@DuglasTStewart) September 11, 2019

This one hurts. RIP Daniel Johnston. One of my favorite songwriters of all-time and a huge inspiration on what it means to be an artist through and through. He was truly DIY and always a genuine creative force. His songs will live on forever. — Beach Fossils (@beachfossils) September 11, 2019

rest in peace Daniel Johnston ❤️ — el-p (@therealelp) September 11, 2019

Rest In Peace Daniel Johnston. — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) September 11, 2019

Daniel Johnston’s recordings opened the door to something really special to me in my early 20’s – they seemed to have entire orchestrations going on even when it was just voice and piano or guitar. RIP — Blake Mills (@_blakemills) September 11, 2019

the world lost one of the best songwriters of all time today. Rest In Peace to Daniel Johnston pic.twitter.com/gkfkv5pyA6 — Hobo Johnson (@_HoboJohnson) September 11, 2019

“oh my lord/I am so bored/held the hand of satan/I was on mtv/everybody was looking at me/held the hand of the devil” — Daniel Johnston — kristin hersh (@kristinhersh) September 11, 2019



