The Mountain Goats, Beck, Clairo, Jack Antonoff, Kevin Morby, Elijah Wood… recuerdan el “valiente” espíritu de Daniel Johnston

Por | 12 Sep 19, 9:28

Este domingo ha fallecido el cantautor y dibujante estadounidense Daniel Johnston, un artista prolífico como pocos que influyó a numerosos artistas tanto contemporáneos (Kurt Cobain) como posteriores (Lana Del Rey) gracias a su estilo DIY y a sus canciones sinceras y apasionadas, como la enorme ‘True Love Will Find You in the End’.

Autor de la mítica rana de ‘Hi, How Are You?’ que portó Cobain en una camiseta durante una gala de premios allá por 1992, Johnston está siendo recordado en las últimas horas por numerosos artistas que le han reconocido como influencia. Entre ellos se encuentra el compositor y productor Jack Antonoff, que recuerda las “largas noches en las que escuchábamos su música en la furgoneta”. “Un compositor brillante del que tenemos mucho que aprender por su valiente generosidad”, ha apuntado. Por su parte, Zola Jesus ha manifestado que Johnston le inspiró a “seguir mis impulsos creativos, no importaba cuán simples o caóticos” y Beach Fossils han celebrado que fue un artista “verdaderamente DIY y una fuerza creativa genuina”. Duglas T. Stewart, de la banda escocesa BMX Bandits, ha apuntado el modo en que la música de Johnston “capturaba tantísimo con su honestidad, humor, patetismo y su gran corazón melódico”.

Otros artistas que han recordado a Johnston en las redes sociales han sido The Mountain Goats, que han destacado ‘Walking the Cow’ entre sus canciones favoritas del músico; o Blake Mills, que ha escrito: “las canciones de Daniel Johnston me abrieron la puerta a algo muy especial en mi juventud, ya que parecían tener orquestaciones enteras detrás aunque solo estaban grabadas a voz y piano o guitarra”. También han tenido palabras de duelo Beck, El-P de Run the Jewels, Kevin Morby, Clairo, Kristin Hersh o el actor Elijah Wood. Quien no se ha pronunciado por el momento ha sido Lana Del Rey, quien trabajó en un documental sobre Johnston. Os dejamos con su versión de ‘Some Things Last a Long Time’.

"there's so much you could do if you dared" 💔

All the good ones leaving us. Thanks for everything and rest easy DJ. You've been a constant source of joy and inspiration to us all. If anyone in this world has earned their wings it's you xoxo . . . I shared this story last year after revisiting The Devil And Daniel Johnston and being blown away by it twice over…but the first time I saw that doc was in high school with my friend Griffin. After we left the theatre we looked up his parents phone number in the white pages and called his house in Texas and said we worked for a magazine and we had an interview with Daniel, and just like that, they put him on the phone. We spoke briefly about the Beatles and who knows what else. We simply couldn't believe we were speaking with one of our heroes. Griffin later went on to visit Daniel and play music with him for a day. I saw him a few years later with @cassieramone in New York. I remember him up there singing with his lyric sheets and looking happy. Daniel was a spark of magic.

