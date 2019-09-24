Tove Lo, Pet Shop Boys, Tyler the Creator, C. Tangana, Angel Olsen e Hidrogenesse, en el top 40 de JNSP

Amaia se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JNSP con ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’, mientras Lana del Rey asciende al puesto 2 con ‘The Greatest’. La entrada más fuerte viene de mano de Tove Lo con Kylie. También llegan al top 40 Pet Shop Boys, Tyler the Creator, C. Tangana con Paloma Mami (por cierto un puesto por debajo de Cariño), Angel Olsen e Hidrogenesse, que nos acaban de conceder una interesante entrevista sobre su último disco, y estrenado vídeo. Las canciones eliminadas de la semana, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla, son ‘Soldi’, ‘Doble corazón’ y ‘Faith’. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|Vota
|2
|3
|3
|4
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|3
|2
|1
|20
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|Vota
|4
|5
|1
|12
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|5
|7
|2
|16
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|6
|9
|1
|60
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|7
|4
|2
|25
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|8
|18
|2
|23
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|Vota
|9
|15
|9
|9
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|10
|10
|3
|6
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|11
|11
|3
|11
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|Vota
|12
|8
|1
|17
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|Vota
|13
|13
|8
|16
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|15
|17
|15
|2
|Slide Away
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|16
|21
|6
|5
|Lover
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|17
|24
|17
|2
|Barrio
|Mahmood
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Dreamland
|Pet Shop Boys, Years and Years
|Vota
|19
|6
|6
|2
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|20
|12
|1
|22
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|Vota
|21
|16
|16
|2
|Violence
|Grimes, i_o
|Vota
|22
|20
|5
|17
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|Vota
|23
|26
|10
|5
|Motivation
|Normani
|Vota
|24
|25
|18
|9
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|Vota
|25
|30
|25
|2
|all the good girls go to hell
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|26
|36
|21
|6
|Autoestima
|Cupido
|Vota
|27
|19
|19
|2
|holy terrain
|FKA twigs, Future
|Vota
|28
|14
|14
|3
|Heavenly
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|29
|34
|1
|7
|En el río
|Vicente Navarro
|Vota
|30
|40
|1
|10
|Doble corazón
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|A Boy Is a Gun
|Tyler the Creator
|Vota
|32
|22
|18
|9
|:(
|Cariño
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|C. Tangana, Paloma Mami
|No te debí besar
|Vota
|34
|27
|27
|4
|religion (u can lay your hands on me)
|Shura
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Lark
|Angel Olsen
|Vota
|36
|38
|23
|10
|Faith
|Bon Iver
|Vota
|37
|29
|29
|6
|Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
|James Blake
|Vota
|38
|37
|24
|7
|Tempo
|Lizzo, Missy Elliott
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|La carta exagerada
|Hidrogenesse
|Vota
|40
|32
|25
|7
|Summer Girl
|Haim
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Nuevo brutalismo
|El Hijo
|Vota
|–
|Rooting for You
|Alessia Cara
|Vota
|–
|Sugar Honey Iced Tea
|Princess Nokia (S.H.I.T.)
|Vota
|–
|Glitter
|BENEE
|Vota
|–
|Devoto cardenal
|Medalla
|Vota
|–
|Never Let You Go
|Georgia
|Vota
|–
|Vas hablando mal de mí
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|–
|Cola de pez
|Miss Caffeina, La Casa Azul, Javiera Mena
|Vota
|–
|Quiero que vengas
|Amaia
|Vota
|–
|Sweettalk My Heart
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|–
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|Vota
Etiquetas: angel olsen, c tangana, hidrogenesse, pet shop boys, tove lo, tyler the creator