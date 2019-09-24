Tove Lo, Pet Shop Boys, Tyler the Creator, C. Tangana, Angel Olsen e Hidrogenesse, en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 24 Sep 19, 20:17

Amaia se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JNSP con ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’, mientras Lana del Rey asciende al puesto 2 con ‘The Greatest’. La entrada más fuerte viene de mano de Tove Lo con Kylie. También llegan al top 40 Pet Shop Boys, Tyler the Creator, C. Tangana con Paloma Mami (por cierto un puesto por debajo de Cariño), Angel Olsen e Hidrogenesse, que nos acaban de conceder una interesante entrevista sobre su último disco, y estrenado vídeo. Las canciones eliminadas de la semana, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla, son ‘Soldi’, ‘Doble corazón’ y ‘Faith’. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 7 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia
2 3 3 4 The Greatest Lana del Rey
3 2 1 20 El relámpago Amaia
4 5 1 12 God Control Madonna
5 7 2 16 Aute Cuture Rosalía
6 9 1 60 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
7 4 2 25 bad guy Billie Eilish
8 18 2 23 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
9 15 9 9 Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
10 10 3 6 Looking for America Lana del Rey
11 11 3 11 Milionària Rosalía
12 8 1 17 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee
13 13 8 16 Mother's Daughter Miley Cyrus
14 14 1 Really don't like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
15 17 15 2 Slide Away Miley Cyrus
16 21 6 5 Lover Taylor Swift
17 24 17 2 Barrio Mahmood
18 18 1 Dreamland Pet Shop Boys, Years and Years
19 6 6 2 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida
20 12 1 22 Medellín Madonna, Maluma
21 16 16 2 Violence Grimes, i_o
22 20 5 17 Soldi Mahmood
23 26 10 5 Motivation Normani
24 25 18 9 How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith
25 30 25 2 all the good girls go to hell Billie Eilish
26 36 21 6 Autoestima Cupido
27 19 19 2 holy terrain FKA twigs, Future
28 14 14 3 Heavenly Cigarettes After Sex
29 34 1 7 En el río Vicente Navarro
30 40 1 10 Doble corazón Mónica Naranjo
31 31 1 A Boy Is a Gun Tyler the Creator
32 22 18 9 :( Cariño
33 33 1 C. Tangana, Paloma Mami No te debí besar
34 27 27 4 religion (u can lay your hands on me) Shura
35 35 1 Lark Angel Olsen
36 38 23 10 Faith Bon Iver
37 29 29 6 Can't Believe the Way We Flow James Blake
38 37 24 7 Tempo Lizzo, Missy Elliott
39 39 1 La carta exagerada Hidrogenesse
40 32 25 7 Summer Girl Haim
Candidatos Canción Artista
Nuevo brutalismo El Hijo
Rooting for You Alessia Cara
Sugar Honey Iced Tea Princess Nokia (S.H.I.T.)
Glitter BENEE
Devoto cardenal Medalla
Never Let You Go Georgia
Vas hablando mal de mí Los Punsetes
Cola de pez Miss Caffeina, La Casa Azul, Javiera Mena
Quiero que vengas Amaia
Sweettalk My Heart Tove Lo
Nuestro tiempo Amaral

