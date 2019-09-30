Amaia, Miss Caffeina con La Casa Azul y Javiera, Tove Lo, Punsetes y Amaral entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por | 30 Sep 19, 11:17

Amaia se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’, mientras además llega al puesto 4 con su nuevo vídeo, ‘Quiero que vengas’. ‘El relámpago’ cierra un top 5 en el que destacan las subidas de Tove Lo con Kylie y Pet Shop Boys con Years & Years. Otra gran entrada colaborativa es la de Miss Caffeina acompañados de La Casa Azul y Javiera Mena en el top 10. El listado de entradas de la semana se completa con Amaral, Los Punsetes y un nuevo vídeo de Tove Lo. Esta semana toca despedirse de varias canciones con más de 10 semanas en lista y ya en la mitad baja de la tabla: ‘Medellín’, ‘Mother’s Daughter’, ‘:(‘ y ‘How Do You Sleep’. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 8 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia
2 14 2 2 Really don't like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
3 18 3 2 Dreamland Pet Shop Boys, Years and Years
4 4 1 Quiero que vengas Amaia
5 3 1 21 El relámpago Amaia
6 2 3 5 The Greatest Lana del Rey
7 4 1 13 God Control Madonna
8 5 2 17 Aute Cuture Rosalía
9 9 1 Cola de pez Miss Caffeina, La Casa Azul, Javiera Mena
10 11 3 12 Milionària Rosalía
11 9 9 10 Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
12 6 1 61 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
13 17 13 3 Barrio Mahmood
14 7 2 26 bad guy Billie Eilish
15 10 3 7 Looking for America Lana del Rey
16 12 1 18 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee
17 17 1 Sweettalk My Heart Tove Lo
18 19 6 3 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida
19 8 2 24 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
20 23 10 6 Motivation Normani
21 13 8 17 Mother's Daughter Miley Cyrus
22 16 6 6 Lover Taylor Swift
23 21 16 3 Violence Grimes, i_o
24 20 1 23 Medellín Madonna, Maluma
25 39 25 2 La carta exagerada Hidrogenesse
26 26 1 Nuestro tiempo Amaral
27 15 15 3 Slide Away Miley Cyrus
28 28 1 Vas hablando mal de mí Los Punsetes
29 28 14 4 Heavenly Cigarettes After Sex
30 24 18 10 How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith
31 25 25 3 all the good girls go to hell Billie Eilish
32 32 18 10 :( Cariño
33 33 33 2 C. Tangana, Paloma Mami No te debí besar
34 26 21 7 Autoestima Cupido
35 27 19 3 holy terrain FKA twigs, Future
36 37 29 7 Can't Believe the Way We Flow James Blake
37 29 1 8 En el río Vicente Navarro
38 34 27 5 religion (u can lay your hands on me) Shura
39 31 31 2 A Boy Is a Gun Tyler the Creator
40 38 24 8 Tempo Lizzo, Missy Elliott
Candidatos Canción Artista
NYC Baby Maluca
Shockwave Liam Gallagher
Comunicado de prensa Don Patricio
The Way I Feel Keane
Me envenenas La Bien Querida
Behind Barz Drake
Somos demasiados Corcobado
Stayaway MUNA
Esa música Parade
Writing on the Wall French Montana, Cardi B, Post Malone
Man to Man Dorian Electra
Boy Band Manel

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

