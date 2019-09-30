Amaia, Miss Caffeina con La Casa Azul y Javiera, Tove Lo, Punsetes y Amaral entran al top 40 de JNSP

Amaia se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’, mientras además llega al puesto 4 con su nuevo vídeo, ‘Quiero que vengas’. ‘El relámpago’ cierra un top 5 en el que destacan las subidas de Tove Lo con Kylie y Pet Shop Boys con Years & Years. Otra gran entrada colaborativa es la de Miss Caffeina acompañados de La Casa Azul y Javiera Mena en el top 10. El listado de entradas de la semana se completa con Amaral, Los Punsetes y un nuevo vídeo de Tove Lo. Esta semana toca despedirse de varias canciones con más de 10 semanas en lista y ya en la mitad baja de la tabla: ‘Medellín’, ‘Mother’s Daughter’, ‘:(‘ y ‘How Do You Sleep’. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|Vota
|2
|14
|2
|2
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|3
|18
|3
|2
|Dreamland
|Pet Shop Boys, Years and Years
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Quiero que vengas
|Amaia
|Vota
|5
|3
|1
|21
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|Vota
|6
|2
|3
|5
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|7
|4
|1
|13
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|8
|5
|2
|17
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Cola de pez
|Miss Caffeina, La Casa Azul, Javiera Mena
|Vota
|10
|11
|3
|12
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|Vota
|11
|9
|9
|10
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|12
|6
|1
|61
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|13
|17
|13
|3
|Barrio
|Mahmood
|Vota
|14
|7
|2
|26
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|15
|10
|3
|7
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|16
|12
|1
|18
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|Vota
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Sweettalk My Heart
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|18
|19
|6
|3
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|19
|8
|2
|24
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|Vota
|20
|23
|10
|6
|Motivation
|Normani
|Vota
|21
|13
|8
|17
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|22
|16
|6
|6
|Lover
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|23
|21
|16
|3
|Violence
|Grimes, i_o
|Vota
|24
|20
|1
|23
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|Vota
|25
|39
|25
|2
|La carta exagerada
|Hidrogenesse
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|Vota
|27
|15
|15
|3
|Slide Away
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Vas hablando mal de mí
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|29
|28
|14
|4
|Heavenly
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|30
|24
|18
|10
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|Vota
|31
|25
|25
|3
|all the good girls go to hell
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|32
|32
|18
|10
|:(
|Cariño
|Vota
|33
|33
|33
|2
|C. Tangana, Paloma Mami
|No te debí besar
|Vota
|34
|26
|21
|7
|Autoestima
|Cupido
|Vota
|35
|27
|19
|3
|holy terrain
|FKA twigs, Future
|Vota
|36
|37
|29
|7
|Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
|James Blake
|Vota
|37
|29
|1
|8
|En el río
|Vicente Navarro
|Vota
|38
|34
|27
|5
|religion (u can lay your hands on me)
|Shura
|Vota
|39
|31
|31
|2
|A Boy Is a Gun
|Tyler the Creator
|Vota
|40
|38
|24
|8
|Tempo
|Lizzo, Missy Elliott
|Vota
