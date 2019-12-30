Kali Uchis, con y sin Kaytranada, únicas novedades del top 40 navideño de JNSP

Es Navidad y hay pocas novedades que puedan encandilar al público, pero algunas lo han logrado en nuestro site. Se trata de lo nuevo de Kaytranada, que cuenta con Kali Uchis en las voces de uno de los temas principales de su nuevo lanzamiento ‘BUBBA‘. Además, Kali Uchis por su cuenta ha publicado estos días el vídeo de su single ‘Solita’, que es la entrada más fuerte de un top que continúa liderado por Lana del Rey, Dua Lipa, Bad Gyal y Rosalía. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘La canción’, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|18
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|2
|3
|2
|8
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|3
|12
|3
|2
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|4
|5
|1
|30
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|5
|4
|1
|74
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|6
|7
|1
|26
|God Control
|Madonna
|7
|13
|1
|21
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|8
|15
|8
|9
|Alocao
|Omar Montes, Bad Gyal
|9
|2
|1
|39
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|10
|6
|3
|25
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|11
|10
|3
|20
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|12
|14
|9
|6
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|13
|11
|6
|8
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|14
|21
|9
|10
|Harleys In Hawaii
|Katy Perry
|15
|16
|15
|11
|Lights Up
|Harry Styles
|16
|18
|1
|31
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|17
|9
|6
|16
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|18
|19
|2
|15
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|19
|17
|15
|9
|Look at Her Now
|Selena Gomez
|20
|22
|11
|9
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|21
|23
|21
|9
|It Might Be Time
|Tame Impala
|22
|34
|22
|9
|So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
|Caroline Polachek
|23
|8
|7
|4
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|25
|30
|20
|10
|La Canción
|J Balvin, Bad Bunny
|26
|26
|26
|3
|My Name Is Dark
|Grimes
|27
|37
|27
|8
|Now I’m In It
|Haim
|28
|29
|28
|2
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|29
|20
|20
|3
|Good As Hell
|Lizzo
|30
|28
|11
|7
|Narcissus
|Róisín Murphy
|31
|31
|26
|7
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|32
|33
|32
|3
|Algunos tenemos fe
|Viva Suecia
|33
|39
|29
|6
|Preparada
|El Columpio Asesino
|34
|27
|23
|3
|You and I
|Caribou
|35
|32
|31
|5
|Die A Little Bit
|Tinashe, Ms Banks
|36
|40
|27
|6
|So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
|Grimes
|37
|–
|37
|1
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|38
|38
|26
|5
|Champion of the World
|Coldplay
|39
|25
|25
|8
|In My Room
|Frank Ocean
|40
|35
|35
|2
|Not
|Big Thief
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Sunombre_126bpm_Bminor
|Dellafuente
|–
|Invisible
|Hannah Diamond
|–
|Sarajevo
|Lagartija Nick
|–
|Saturdays (Again)
|Avey Tare
|–
|Prendío
|rvfv, Omar Montes, Daviles de Novelda
|–
|No existo
|Nos miran
|–
|High Highs to Low Lows
|Lolo Zouaï
|–
|Dream Girl
|Anna of the North
|–
|Girl On Your TV
|twst
|–
|george
|Arlo Parks
Etiquetas: kali uchis, kaytranada, lana del rey