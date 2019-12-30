Kali Uchis, con y sin Kaytranada, únicas novedades del top 40 navideño de JNSP

Por | 30 Dic 19, 14:02

Es Navidad y hay pocas novedades que puedan encandilar al público, pero algunas lo han logrado en nuestro site. Se trata de lo nuevo de Kaytranada, que cuenta con Kali Uchis en las voces de uno de los temas principales de su nuevo lanzamiento ‘BUBBA‘. Además, Kali Uchis por su cuenta ha publicado estos días el vídeo de su single ‘Solita’, que es la entrada más fuerte de un top que continúa liderado por Lana del Rey, Dua Lipa, Bad Gyal y Rosalía. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘La canción’, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 18 The Greatest Lana del Rey
2 3 2 8 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
3 12 3 2 Zorra Bad Gyal
4 5 1 30 Aute Cuture Rosalía
5 4 1 74 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
6 7 1 26 God Control Madonna
7 13 1 21 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia
8 15 8 9 Alocao Omar Montes, Bad Gyal
9 2 1 39 bad guy Billie Eilish
10 6 3 25 Milionària Rosalía
11 10 3 20 Looking for America Lana del Rey
12 14 9 6 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish
13 11 6 8 sad day FKA twigs
14 21 9 10 Harleys In Hawaii Katy Perry
15 16 15 11 Lights Up Harry Styles
16 18 1 31 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee
17 9 6 16 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida
18 19 2 15 Really don't like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
19 17 15 9 Look at Her Now Selena Gomez
20 22 11 9 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez
21 23 21 9 It Might Be Time Tame Impala
22 34 22 9 So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings Caroline Polachek
23 8 7 4 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
24 24 1 Solita Kali Uchis
25 30 20 10 La Canción J Balvin, Bad Bunny
26 26 26 3 My Name Is Dark Grimes
27 37 27 8 Now I'm In It Haim
28 29 28 2 In The Afternoon MGMT
29 20 20 3 Good As Hell Lizzo
30 28 11 7 Narcissus Róisín Murphy
31 31 26 7 You Ain't the Problem Michael Kiwanuka
32 33 32 3 Algunos tenemos fe Viva Suecia
33 39 29 6 Preparada El Columpio Asesino
34 27 23 3 You and I Caribou
35 32 31 5 Die A Little Bit Tinashe, Ms Banks
36 40 27 6 So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth Grimes
37 37 1 10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
38 38 26 5 Champion of the World Coldplay
39 25 25 8 In My Room Frank Ocean
40 35 35 2 Not Big Thief
Candidatos Canción Artista
Sunombre_126bpm_Bminor Dellafuente
Invisible Hannah Diamond
Sarajevo Lagartija Nick
Saturdays (Again) Avey Tare
Prendío rvfv, Omar Montes, Daviles de Novelda
No existo Nos miran
High Highs to Low Lows Lolo Zouaï
Dream Girl Anna of the North
Girl On Your TV twst
george Arlo Parks

