Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, Tame Impala, Hidrogenesse, A.A.L. y Meghan, en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, pero ahora lo es con su nuevo single ‘Physical’, que entra directamente al número 1, dejando ‘Don’t Start Now’ en el puesto 2. Sin duda, llega una interesante era para la artista y los seguidores de la música pop. Otras entradas en el top 40 son lo nuevo de Pet Shop Boys, Tame Impala, Hidrogenesse, Against All Logic en colaboración con FKA twigs y el colorido dúo entre Meghan Trainor y Nicki Minaj. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|24
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|4
|2
|1
|45
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|5
|4
|1
|80
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|6
|8
|2
|31
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|Vota
|7
|5
|1
|36
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|8
|6
|6
|12
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|9
|7
|1
|32
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|10
|14
|3
|26
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|11
|15
|3
|8
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|12
|9
|1
|27
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|Vota
|13
|10
|7
|10
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|14
|17
|2
|21
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|15
|13
|6
|14
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|17
|11
|9
|3
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|18
|12
|10
|15
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|19
|16
|6
|22
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|20
|20
|11
|17
|Lights Up
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|22
|19
|19
|9
|Good As Hell
|Lizzo
|Vota
|23
|22
|11
|7
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|Vota
|24
|23
|22
|4
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|Vota
|25
|27
|23
|3
|24
|Georgia
|Vota
|26
|25
|7
|5
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|Vota
|27
|26
|21
|7
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|29
|18
|18
|3
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|Vota
|30
|30
|23
|9
|You and I
|Caribou
|Vota
|31
|21
|21
|2
|Ojalá te murieras
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|Vota
|32
|24
|20
|9
|My Name Is Dark
|Grimes
|Vota
|33
|33
|32
|4
|Yelo
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|34
|29
|15
|5
|Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa
|Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
|Vota
|35
|31
|28
|8
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|Vota
|36
|–
|36
|1
|¿De qué se ríen los españoles?
|Hidrogenesse
|Vota
|37
|37
|30
|3
|El péndulo
|María José Llergo
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Alocao
|Against All Logic, Estado Unido, FKA twigs
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Nice to Meet Ya
|Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|40
|36
|36
|2
|Viene y va
|C. Tangana, Natti Nattasha
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|–
|Life Is a Game of Changing
|DMA’s
|Vota
|–
|Sunlight Follows the Night
|Ben Watt
|Vota
|–
|It Just Doesn’t Happen
|Destroyer
|Vota
|–
|Intentions
|Justin Bieber
|Vota
|–
|The Keeper
|Blossoms
|Vota
|–
|Eso que tú haces
|Lido Pimienta
|Vota
|–
|Sat By a Tree
|Dan Deacon
|Vota
|–
|Good Bad Times
|Hinds
|Vota
|–
|Risk It
|Austra
|Vota
|–
|Atasco
|Lisasinson
|Vota
|–
|Danceteria (aquí nadie sabe tu nombre)
|Miss Caffeina, Varry Brava
|Vota
|–
|I’ll Be Back Someday
|Tegan and Sara
|Vota
|–
|Corazón roto y brillante
|Chucho
|Vota
Cargando ...
Etiquetas: against all logic, dua lipa, hidrogenesse, Meghan Trainor, nicki minaj, pet shop boys, tame impala