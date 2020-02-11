Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, Tame Impala, Hidrogenesse, A.A.L. y Meghan, en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, pero ahora lo es con su nuevo single ‘Physical’, que entra directamente al número 1, dejando ‘Don’t Start Now’ en el puesto 2. Sin duda, llega una interesante era para la artista y los seguidores de la música pop. Otras entradas en el top 40 son lo nuevo de Pet Shop Boys, Tame Impala, Hidrogenesse, Against All Logic en colaboración con FKA twigs y el colorido dúo entre Meghan Trainor y Nicki Minaj. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
2 1 1 14 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
3 3 1 24 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
4 2 1 45 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
5 4 1 80 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
6 8 2 31 Milionària Rosalía Vota
7 5 1 36 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
8 6 6 12 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
9 7 1 32 God Control Madonna Vota
10 14 3 26 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
11 15 3 8 Zorra Bad Gyal Vota
12 9 1 27 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
13 10 7 10 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
14 17 2 21 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
15 13 6 14 sad day FKA twigs Vota
16 16 1 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
17 11 9 3 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
18 12 10 15 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez Vota
19 16 6 22 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida Vota
20 20 11 17 Lights Up Harry Styles Vota
21 21 1 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
22 19 19 9 Good As Hell Lizzo Vota
23 22 11 7 Solita Kali Uchis Vota
24 23 22 4 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
25 27 23 3 24 Georgia Vota
26 25 7 5 Drogas nuevas Algora Vota
27 26 21 7 10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis Vota
28 28 1 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
29 18 18 3 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
30 30 23 9 You and I Caribou Vota
31 21 21 2 Ojalá te murieras PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
32 24 20 9 My Name Is Dark Grimes Vota
33 33 32 4 Yelo C. Tangana Vota
34 29 15 5 Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree Vota
35 31 28 8 In The Afternoon MGMT Vota
36 36 1 ¿De qué se ríen los españoles? Hidrogenesse Vota
37 37 30 3 El péndulo María José Llergo Vota
38 38 1 Alocao Against All Logic, Estado Unido, FKA twigs Vota
39 39 1 Nice to Meet Ya Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj Vota
40 36 36 2 Viene y va C. Tangana, Natti Nattasha Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
Life Is a Game of Changing DMA’s Vota
Sunlight Follows the Night Ben Watt Vota
It Just Doesn’t Happen Destroyer Vota
Intentions Justin Bieber Vota
The Keeper Blossoms Vota
Eso que tú haces Lido Pimienta Vota
Sat By a Tree Dan Deacon Vota
Good Bad Times Hinds Vota
Risk It Austra Vota
Atasco Lisasinson Vota
Danceteria (aquí nadie sabe tu nombre) Miss Caffeina, Varry Brava Vota
I’ll Be Back Someday Tegan and Sara Vota
Corazón roto y brillante Chucho Vota

