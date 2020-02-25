Grimes, Cupido, The 1975 y Tennis, novedades en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa sigue en los puestos 1 y 2 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Physical’ y ‘Don’t Start Now’. Es claro que la cantante ha conquistado a nuestros lectores con su nuevo single incluso de manera más contundente y rápida que con el anterior. En cuanto a nuevas entradas, son todas bastante tímidas. Grimes con ‘Delete Forever’, Cupido con ‘La pared’, The 1975 con ‘Me & You Together Song’ y ‘How to Forgive’ de Tennis aparecen en la segunda mitad de la tabla, de donde es eliminada ‘In the Afternoon’ de MGMT al llegar a las 10 semanas en lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

