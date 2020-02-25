Grimes, Cupido, The 1975 y Tennis, novedades en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa sigue en los puestos 1 y 2 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Physical’ y ‘Don’t Start Now’. Es claro que la cantante ha conquistado a nuestros lectores con su nuevo single incluso de manera más contundente y rápida que con el anterior. En cuanto a nuevas entradas, son todas bastante tímidas. Grimes con ‘Delete Forever’, Cupido con ‘La pared’, The 1975 con ‘Me & You Together Song’ y ‘How to Forgive’ de Tennis aparecen en la segunda mitad de la tabla, de donde es eliminada ‘In the Afternoon’ de MGMT al llegar a las 10 semanas en lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|2
|2
|1
|16
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|3
|4
|1
|26
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|4
|5
|1
|34
|God Control
|Madonna
|5
|3
|1
|47
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|6
|8
|6
|12
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|7
|6
|1
|82
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|8
|9
|6
|14
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|9
|13
|2
|23
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|10
|7
|1
|38
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|11
|14
|6
|16
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|12
|12
|9
|5
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|13
|11
|11
|2
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|14
|15
|2
|33
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|15
|21
|15
|3
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|16
|16
|3
|28
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|17
|17
|1
|29
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|18
|20
|6
|24
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|19
|24
|3
|10
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|20
|18
|10
|17
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|21
|19
|19
|3
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|22
|10
|10
|3
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|23
|22
|22
|5
|24
|Georgia
|24
|25
|22
|6
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|25
|28
|7
|7
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|27
|33
|27
|2
|Danceteria (aquí nadie sabe tu nombre)
|Miss Caffeina, Varry Brava
|28
|26
|21
|9
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|29
|27
|11
|9
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|30
|38
|21
|4
|Ojalá te murieras
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|31
|37
|31
|2
|Good Bad Times
|Hinds
|32
|31
|30
|5
|El péndulo
|María José Llergo
|33
|40
|33
|3
|¿De qué se ríen los españoles?
|Hidrogenesse
|34
|36
|18
|5
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|35
|34
|28
|10
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|36
|–
|36
|1
|La Pared
|Cupido
|37
|39
|15
|7
|Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa
|Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
|38
|30
|30
|6
|Yelo
|C. Tangana
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Me & You Together Song
|The 1975
|40
|–
|40
|1
|How to Forgive
|Tennis
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|No te puto pilles
|Pantocrator
|–
|Sirenas de mediodía
|El Columpio Asesino
|–
|Con altura
|Ginebras
|–
|Un día triste y otro feliz
|Javier Corcobado
|–
|Death Bed
|Powful, Beabadoobee
|–
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|–
|Susie Save Your Love
|Allie X, Mitski
|–
|Bad Blood
|Working Men’s Club
|–
|700,000 Records
|J’aime
|–
|Addict
|Tversky
|–
|Lick In Heaven
|Jessy Lanza
|–
|Stardew
|Purity Ring
|–
|Fe
|BambiKina, DePedro
|–
|Alma de Oro
|Xoel López, Ede
|–
|Corazón destroyer
|María Laín
|–
|Gospel for a New Century
|Yves Tumour
|–
|Try Again
|Andy Shauf
