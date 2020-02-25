Grimes, Cupido, The 1975 y Tennis, novedades en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 25 Feb 20, 15:15

Dua Lipa sigue en los puestos 1 y 2 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Physical’ y ‘Don’t Start Now’. Es claro que la cantante ha conquistado a nuestros lectores con su nuevo single incluso de manera más contundente y rápida que con el anterior. En cuanto a nuevas entradas, son todas bastante tímidas. Grimes con ‘Delete Forever’, Cupido con ‘La pared’, The 1975 con ‘Me & You Together Song’ y ‘How to Forgive’ de Tennis aparecen en la segunda mitad de la tabla, de donde es eliminada ‘In the Afternoon’ de MGMT al llegar a las 10 semanas en lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
2 2 1 16 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
3 4 1 26 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
4 5 1 34 God Control Madonna Vota
5 3 1 47 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
6 8 6 12 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
7 6 1 82 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
8 9 6 14 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
9 13 2 23 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
10 7 1 38 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
11 14 6 16 sad day FKA twigs Vota
12 12 9 5 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
13 11 11 2 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
14 15 2 33 Milionària Rosalía Vota
15 21 15 3 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
16 16 3 28 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
17 17 1 29 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
18 20 6 24 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida Vota
19 24 3 10 Zorra Bad Gyal Vota
20 18 10 17 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez Vota
21 19 19 3 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
22 10 10 3 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
23 22 22 5 24 Georgia Vota
24 25 22 6 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
25 28 7 7 Drogas nuevas Algora Vota
26 26 1 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
27 33 27 2 Danceteria (aquí nadie sabe tu nombre) Miss Caffeina, Varry Brava Vota
28 26 21 9 10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis Vota
29 27 11 9 Solita Kali Uchis Vota
30 38 21 4 Ojalá te murieras PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
31 37 31 2 Good Bad Times Hinds Vota
32 31 30 5 El péndulo María José Llergo Vota
33 40 33 3 ¿De qué se ríen los españoles? Hidrogenesse Vota
34 36 18 5 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
35 34 28 10 In The Afternoon MGMT Vota
36 36 1 La Pared Cupido Vota
37 39 15 7 Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree Vota
38 30 30 6 Yelo C. Tangana Vota
39 39 1 Me & You Together Song The 1975 Vota
40 40 1 How to Forgive Tennis Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
No te puto pilles Pantocrator Vota
Sirenas de mediodía El Columpio Asesino Vota
Con altura Ginebras Vota
Un día triste y otro feliz Javier Corcobado Vota
Death Bed Powful, Beabadoobee Vota
Bad Decisions The Strokes Vota
Susie Save Your Love Allie X, Mitski Vota
Bad Blood Working Men’s Club Vota
700,000 Records J’aime Vota
Addict Tversky Vota
Lick In Heaven Jessy Lanza Vota
Stardew Purity Ring Vota
Fe BambiKina, DePedro Vota
Alma de Oro Xoel López, Ede Vota
Corazón destroyer María Laín Vota
Gospel for a New Century Yves Tumour Vota
Try Again Andy Shauf Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , ,
«

destacamos

Playlist de iniciación: creamos el “greatest hits” de Single

Rosalía en Eurovisión: un sueño húmedo, un desprestigio, una estrategia, una esperanza

Esto no es solo un disco en directo de Vega, precisamente

Nicolas Godin: “Versalles es como si atravesaras un espejo y estuvieras en una tierra soñada”

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Grimes, Cupido, The 1975 y Tennis, novedades en el top 40 de JNSP

The New Raemon, Belako, Yana Zafiro, Biznaga, Víctor Coyote, Trepàt, Monterrosa, Niños Mutantes… en Sesión de Control

La Canción del Día: Pantocrator ponen en evidencia el “machirulismo” recalcitrante en ‘No te puto pilles’

Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera y Alicia Keys actúan en el homenaje a Kobe Bryant

Send this to a friend