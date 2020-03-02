Ginebras, The Strokes y El Columpio Asesino entran en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

02 Mar 20

Dua Lipa continúa siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP tanto con ‘Physical’ como con ‘Don’t Start Now’, mientras los temas de Grimes y Georgia alcanzan nuevos máximos, la primera en el top 10 y la segunda en el top 20. Entre las novedades de la semana, ‘Con altura’ en la voz de Ginebras, ‘Bad Decisions’ de los Strokes y el tercer single del notable nuevo álbum de El Columpio Asesino. Toca despedirse de una serie de canciones ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la parte baja de la tabla y se trata de los cortes de Selena Gomez, Kali Uchis y Kaytranada. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
2 2 1 17 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
3 3 1 27 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
4 6 4 13 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 10 1 39 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
6 4 1 35 God Control Madonna Vota
7 11 6 17 sad day FKA twigs Vota
8 8 6 15 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
9 13 9 3 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
10 26 10 2 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
11 7 1 83 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
12 14 2 34 Milionària Rosalía Vota
13 5 1 48 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
14 17 1 30 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
15 19 3 11 Zorra Bad Gyal Vota
16 16 3 29 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
17 9 2 24 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
18 15 15 4 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
19 18 6 25 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida Vota
20 23 20 6 24 Georgia Vota
21 12 9 6 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
22 22 10 4 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
23 23 1 Con altura Ginebras Vota
24 20 10 18 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez Vota
25 25 7 8 Drogas nuevas Algora Vota
26 30 21 5 Ojalá te murieras PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
27 28 21 10 10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis Vota
28 21 19 4 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
29 29 1 Bad Decisions The Strokes Vota
30 24 22 7 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
31 29 11 10 Solita Kali Uchis Vota
32 34 18 6 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
33 27 27 3 Danceteria (aquí nadie sabe tu nombre) Miss Caffeina, Varry Brava Vota
34 32 30 6 El péndulo María José Llergo Vota
35 39 35 2 Me & You Together Song The 1975 Vota
36 38 30 7 Yelo C. Tangana Vota
37 37 1 Sirenas de mediodía El Columpio Asesino Vota
38 33 33 4 ¿De qué se ríen los españoles? Hidrogenesse Vota
39 31 31 3 Good Bad Times Hinds Vota
40 40 40 2 How to Forgive Tennis Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
Say So Doja Cat Vota
Overlord Dirty Projectors Vota
Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
Angelito Recycled J, Aleesha Vota
Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
Súmbale Los Vinagres Vota
The Day the Politicians Died The Magnetic Fields Vota
No tengo miedo a llorar Najwa Vota
Rojo J Balvin Vota
The Man Taylor Swift Vota
The Other Side SZA, Justin Timberlake Vota
Cerebro plagado de loops El Hijo Vota
Proyectil Bravo Fisher! Vota
Describe Perfume Genius Vota
No sentir nada Marem Ladson Vota
La Extraña Maria Rodés Vota

