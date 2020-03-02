Ginebras, The Strokes y El Columpio Asesino entran en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Dua Lipa continúa siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP tanto con ‘Physical’ como con ‘Don’t Start Now’, mientras los temas de Grimes y Georgia alcanzan nuevos máximos, la primera en el top 10 y la segunda en el top 20. Entre las novedades de la semana, ‘Con altura’ en la voz de Ginebras, ‘Bad Decisions’ de los Strokes y el tercer single del notable nuevo álbum de El Columpio Asesino. Toca despedirse de una serie de canciones ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la parte baja de la tabla y se trata de los cortes de Selena Gomez, Kali Uchis y Kaytranada. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|2
|2
|1
|17
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|3
|3
|1
|27
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|4
|6
|4
|13
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|5
|10
|1
|39
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|6
|4
|1
|35
|God Control
|Madonna
|7
|11
|6
|17
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|8
|8
|6
|15
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|9
|13
|9
|3
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|10
|26
|10
|2
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|11
|7
|1
|83
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|12
|14
|2
|34
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|13
|5
|1
|48
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|14
|17
|1
|30
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|15
|19
|3
|11
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|16
|16
|3
|29
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|17
|9
|2
|24
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|18
|15
|15
|4
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|19
|18
|6
|25
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|20
|23
|20
|6
|24
|Georgia
|21
|12
|9
|6
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|22
|22
|10
|4
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Con altura
|Ginebras
|24
|20
|10
|18
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|25
|25
|7
|8
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|26
|30
|21
|5
|Ojalá te murieras
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|27
|28
|21
|10
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|28
|21
|19
|4
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|30
|24
|22
|7
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|31
|29
|11
|10
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|32
|34
|18
|6
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|33
|27
|27
|3
|Danceteria (aquí nadie sabe tu nombre)
|Miss Caffeina, Varry Brava
|34
|32
|30
|6
|El péndulo
|María José Llergo
|35
|39
|35
|2
|Me & You Together Song
|The 1975
|36
|38
|30
|7
|Yelo
|C. Tangana
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Sirenas de mediodía
|El Columpio Asesino
|38
|33
|33
|4
|¿De qué se ríen los españoles?
|Hidrogenesse
|39
|31
|31
|3
|Good Bad Times
|Hinds
|40
|40
|40
|2
|How to Forgive
|Tennis
|–
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|–
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|–
|Overlord
|Dirty Projectors
|–
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|–
|Angelito
|Recycled J, Aleesha
|–
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|–
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|–
|Súmbale
|Los Vinagres
|–
|The Day the Politicians Died
|The Magnetic Fields
|–
|No tengo miedo a llorar
|Najwa
|–
|Rojo
|J Balvin
|–
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|–
|The Other Side
|SZA, Justin Timberlake
|–
|Cerebro plagado de loops
|El Hijo
|–
|Proyectil
|Bravo Fisher!
|–
|Describe
|Perfume Genius
|–
|No sentir nada
|Marem Ladson
|–
|La Extraña
|Maria Rodés
