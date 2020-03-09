Gaga, Doja Cat, Christine, Perfume Genius, Jessie Ware, Bad Bunny y J Balvin, en el top 40 de JNSP

Lady Gaga es lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Stupid Love’, un nuevo single que ha colocado en el top 5 de Reino Unido y en el top 3 de Estados Unidos según las primeras previsiones. También han tenido buena acogida entre nuestros lectores ‘Say So’ de Doja Cat y lo nuevo de Christine and the Queens, ambas en el top 15. En general, es una semana con multitud de novedades y también Taylor Swift, Perfume Genius, Jessie Ware, Bad Bunny y J Balvin -por separado- llegan al top 40. Nos despedimos de ‘¿Qué?’ y ‘Zorra’, ambas con más de 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|3
|2
|1
|18
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|4
|6
|1
|36
|God Control
|Madonna
|5
|4
|4
|14
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|6
|3
|1
|28
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|7
|5
|1
|40
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|8
|13
|1
|49
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|9
|11
|1
|84
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|10
|8
|6
|16
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|11
|9
|9
|4
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|12
|10
|10
|3
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|14
|14
|1
|31
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|15
|–
|15
|1
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|16
|16
|3
|30
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|17
|12
|2
|35
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|18
|17
|2
|25
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|19
|18
|15
|5
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|20
|7
|6
|18
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|21
|23
|21
|2
|Con altura
|Ginebras
|22
|15
|3
|12
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|23
|25
|7
|9
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|24
|21
|9
|7
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|25
|–
|25
|1
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|26
|19
|6
|26
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|27
|28
|19
|5
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|28
|22
|10
|5
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|29
|29
|29
|2
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|30
|30
|22
|8
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|31
|32
|18
|7
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|32
|33
|27
|4
|Danceteria (aquí nadie sabe tu nombre)
|Miss Caffeina, Varry Brava
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Describe
|Perfume Genius
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|35
|26
|21
|6
|Ojalá te murieras
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|36
|–
|36
|1
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|37
|20
|20
|7
|24
|Georgia
|38
|36
|30
|8
|Yelo
|C. Tangana
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Rojo
|J Balvin
|40
|35
|35
|3
|Me & You Together Song
|The 1975
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Ojos de serpiente
|DORA
|–
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|–
|Steps
|Haim
|–
|Serious
|The Whitest Boy Alive
|–
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|–
|Ansiedad (has vuelto a mí)
|Confeti de Odio
|–
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|–
|circle the drain
|Soccer Mommy
|–
|The One
|The Lemon twigs
|–
|Desciende a mí
|Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor
|–
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|–
|Marjorie
|Núria Graham
|–
|Heavenly
|Alien Tango
|–
|Give Me Another Chance
|Empress Of
|–
|House Music All Night Long
|JARV IS…
|–
|René
|Residente
|–
|La carretera de la costa
|Chucho
