Gaga, Doja Cat, Christine, Perfume Genius, Jessie Ware, Bad Bunny y J Balvin, en el top 40 de JNSP

09 Mar 20

Lady Gaga es lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Stupid Love’, un nuevo single que ha colocado en el top 5 de Reino Unido y en el top 3 de Estados Unidos según las primeras previsiones. También han tenido buena acogida entre nuestros lectores ‘Say So’ de Doja Cat y lo nuevo de Christine and the Queens, ambas en el top 15. En general, es una semana con multitud de novedades y también Taylor Swift, Perfume Genius, Jessie Ware, Bad Bunny y J Balvin -por separado- llegan al top 40. Nos despedimos de ‘¿Qué?’ y ‘Zorra’, ambas con más de 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
2 1 1 5 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 2 1 18 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
4 6 1 36 God Control Madonna Vota
5 4 4 14 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
6 3 1 28 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
7 5 1 40 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
8 13 1 49 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
9 11 1 84 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
10 8 6 16 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
11 9 9 4 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
12 10 10 3 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
13 13 1 Say So Doja Cat Vota
14 14 1 31 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
15 15 1 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
16 16 3 30 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
17 12 2 35 Milionària Rosalía Vota
18 17 2 25 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
19 18 15 5 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
20 7 6 18 sad day FKA twigs Vota
21 23 21 2 Con altura Ginebras Vota
22 15 3 12 Zorra Bad Gyal Vota
23 25 7 9 Drogas nuevas Algora Vota
24 21 9 7 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
25 25 1 The Man Taylor Swift Vota
26 19 6 26 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida Vota
27 28 19 5 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
28 22 10 5 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
29 29 29 2 Bad Decisions The Strokes Vota
30 30 22 8 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
31 32 18 7 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
32 33 27 4 Danceteria (aquí nadie sabe tu nombre) Miss Caffeina, Varry Brava Vota
33 33 1 Describe Perfume Genius Vota
34 34 1 Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
35 26 21 6 Ojalá te murieras PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
36 36 1 La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
37 20 20 7 24 Georgia Vota
38 36 30 8 Yelo C. Tangana Vota
39 39 1 Rojo J Balvin Vota
40 35 35 3 Me & You Together Song The 1975 Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Ojos de serpiente DORA Vota
Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
Steps Haim Vota
Serious The Whitest Boy Alive Vota
All of the Feelings Kiesza Vota
Ansiedad (has vuelto a mí) Confeti de Odio Vota
Never Come Back Caribou Vota
circle the drain Soccer Mommy Vota
The One The Lemon twigs Vota
Desciende a mí Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor Vota
Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
Marjorie Núria Graham Vota
Heavenly Alien Tango Vota
Give Me Another Chance Empress Of Vota
House Music All Night Long JARV IS… Vota
René Residente Vota
La carretera de la costa Chucho Vota

