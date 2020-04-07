Dua Lipa, Javiera, Christine, US Girls y Morrissey entran al top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa vuelve al número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Physical’ mientras entra al puesto 2 con ‘Break My Heart’ y se sitúa en el puesto 3 con ‘Don’t Start Now’. En este artículo analizábamos cómo la cantante se ha consolidado recientemente como la última reina del pop. Aparte de ‘Break My Heart’, llegan a la lista Javiera Mena, Christine and the Queens, US Girls y Morrissey. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten 4 American Dollars, de US Girls

All of the Feelings, de Kiesza

Are U Gonna Tell Her, de Tove Lo

Bad Decisions, de The Strokes

bad guy, de Billie Eilish

Bikini Porn, de Tove Lo

Black Qualls, de Thundercat

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

Break My Heart, de Dua Lipa

Caramelo House (otro lado), de Chico Blanco

Caution, de The Killers

Comme des garçons (like the boys), de Rina Sawayama

Delete Forever, de Grimes

Desciende a mí, de Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor

Describe, de Perfume Genius

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

Easier, de 5 Seconds of Summer

El colapso gravitacional, de La Casa Azul

Everything I Wanted, de Billie Eilish

Excusas, de Cariño

Flashback, de Javiera Mena

God Control, de Madonna

In Your Eyes, de The Weeknd

Je disparais dans tes bras, de Christine and the Queens

La canción que creo que no te mereces, de Carolina Durante, Jota

La difícil, de Bad Bunny

Lost in Yesterday, de Tame Impala

Love Is On Its Way Out, de Morrissey

Mami, de Mala Rodríguez

Monkey Business, de Pet Shop Boys

Muerte en Montilleja, de Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree

Murphy’s Law, de Róisín Murphy

Never Come Back, de Caribou

No se perdona, de Rels B, Nathy Peluso

People I’ve Been Sad, de Christine & the Queens

Physical, de Dua Lipa

Really don’t like u, de Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue

Resistiré, de Monterrosa

sad day, de FKA twigs

Say So, de Doja Cat

Spotlight, de Jessie Ware

Steps, de Haim

Stupid Love, de Lady Gaga

Summertime, de Orville Peck

Take Yourself Home, de Troye Sivan

The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

The Man, de Taylor Swift

Unreal City, de M Ward

Vigilantes del espejo, de Triángulo de Amor Bizarro

Viniste a por mí, de Soleá Morente

Vista desde la ventana en Le Gras, de Diamante negro

Wondering, de Becky and the Birds Ver resultados