Dua Lipa, Javiera, Christine, US Girls y Morrissey entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por | 07 Abr 20, 13:02

Dua Lipa vuelve al número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Physical’ mientras entra al puesto 2 con ‘Break My Heart’ y se sitúa en el puesto 3 con ‘Don’t Start Now’. En este artículo analizábamos cómo la cantante se ha consolidado recientemente como la última reina del pop. Aparte de ‘Break My Heart’, llegan a la lista Javiera Mena, Christine and the Queens, US Girls y Morrissey. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 9 Physical Dua Lipa
2 2 1 Break My Heart Dua Lipa
3 5 1 22 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
4 4 4 18 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
5 1 1 4 Desciende a mí Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor
6 7 1 32 The Greatest Lana del Rey
7 3 1 5 Stupid Love Lady Gaga
8 8 8 2 In Your Eyes The Weeknd
9 10 1 53 bad guy Billie Eilish
10 6 1 40 God Control Madonna
11 28 8 5 Say So Doja Cat
12 11 6 20 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish
13 14 2 29 Really don't like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
14 15 10 7 Delete Forever Grimes
15 13 6 22 sad day FKA twigs
16 25 9 8 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo
17 12 12 9 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala
18 28 18 3 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
19 19 9 3 Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente
20 19 9 11 Bikini Porn Tove Lo
21 21 1 Flashback Javiera Mena
22 18 15 5 People I've Been Sad Christine & the Queens
23 20 19 9 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul
24 30 17 5 The Man Taylor Swift
25 16 10 9 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys
26 36 26 5 La difícil Bad Bunny
27 27 1 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens
28 26 12 4 Murphy's Law Róisín Murphy
29 21 21 4 Never Come Back Caribou
30 27 27 3 Caution The Killers
31 32 26 5 Spotlight Jessie Ware
32 39 32 3 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama
33 29 29 5 Describe Perfume Genius
34 37 34 3 Mami Mala Rodríguez
35 32 29 7 Bad Decisions The Strokes
36 40 36 2 Caramelo House (A otro lado) Chico Blanco
37 33 33 4 Steps Haim
38 38 1 4 American Dollars US Girls
39 39 1 Love Is On Its Way Out Morrissey
40 38 26 4 All of the Feelings Kiesza
Candidatos Canción Artista
Black Qualls Thundercat
Unreal City M Ward
Excusas Cariño
Wondering Becky and the Birds
Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan
Muerte en Montilleja Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
Summertime Orville Peck
La canción que creo que no te mereces Carolina Durante, Jota
Resistiré Monterrosa
No se perdona Rels B, Nathy Peluso
Easier 5 Seconds of Summer
Vista desde la ventana en Le Gras Diamante negro

