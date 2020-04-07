Dua Lipa, Javiera, Christine, US Girls y Morrissey entran al top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa vuelve al número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Physical’ mientras entra al puesto 2 con ‘Break My Heart’ y se sitúa en el puesto 3 con ‘Don’t Start Now’. En este artículo analizábamos cómo la cantante se ha consolidado recientemente como la última reina del pop. Aparte de ‘Break My Heart’, llegan a la lista Javiera Mena, Christine and the Queens, US Girls y Morrissey. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|9
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|3
|5
|1
|22
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|4
|4
|4
|18
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Desciende a mí
|Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor
|Vota
|6
|7
|1
|32
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|7
|3
|1
|5
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|8
|8
|8
|2
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|9
|10
|1
|53
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|10
|6
|1
|40
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|11
|28
|8
|5
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|12
|11
|6
|20
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|13
|14
|2
|29
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|14
|15
|10
|7
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|Vota
|15
|13
|6
|22
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|16
|25
|9
|8
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|17
|12
|12
|9
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|18
|28
|18
|3
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|19
|19
|9
|3
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|Vota
|20
|19
|9
|11
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|22
|18
|15
|5
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|Vota
|23
|20
|19
|9
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|24
|30
|17
|5
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|25
|16
|10
|9
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|26
|36
|26
|5
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|Vota
|27
|–
|27
|1
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|28
|26
|12
|4
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|29
|21
|21
|4
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|Vota
|30
|27
|27
|3
|Caution
|The Killers
|Vota
|31
|32
|26
|5
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|32
|39
|32
|3
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|33
|29
|29
|5
|Describe
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|34
|37
|34
|3
|Mami
|Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|35
|32
|29
|7
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|Vota
|36
|40
|36
|2
|Caramelo House (A otro lado)
|Chico Blanco
|Vota
|37
|33
|33
|4
|Steps
|Haim
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|4 American Dollars
|US Girls
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Love Is On Its Way Out
|Morrissey
|Vota
|40
|38
|26
|4
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Black Qualls
|Thundercat
|Vota
|–
|Unreal City
|M Ward
|Vota
|–
|Excusas
|Cariño
|Vota
|–
|Wondering
|Becky and the Birds
|Vota
|–
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|–
|Muerte en Montilleja
|Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
|Vota
|–
|Summertime
|Orville Peck
|Vota
|–
|La canción que creo que no te mereces
|Carolina Durante, Jota
|Vota
|–
|Resistiré
|Monterrosa
|Vota
|–
|No se perdona
|Rels B, Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|–
|Easier
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Vota
|–
|Vista desde la ventana en Le Gras
|Diamante negro
|Vota
Cargando ...
Etiquetas: christine and the queens, dua lipa, javiera mena, morrissey, us girls