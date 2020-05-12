Joe Crepúsculo, Kelly Rowland, Paloma Mami y Benjamin Biolay entran en lo más votado de JNSP

Karmento con ‘Cri cri’, el primer sencillo del disco que ha publicado esta semana, es número 1 en JNSP por segunda semana consecutiva, mientras las entradas corresponden a los últimos singles de Joe Crepúsculo, Kelly Rowland, Paloma Mami y Benjamin Biolay, todas ellas destacadas como “canción del día” durante este mes en el site. Es tiempo de despedirse de algunas canciones con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla: Tove Lo con Kylie, Taylor Swift y Jessie Ware caen, aunque de esta ya se puede votar por otro de sus temas. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Cri cri Karmento Vota
2 3 1 6 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
3 5 3 23 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
4 2 1 14 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
5 4 1 27 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
6 8 6 7 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
7 10 1 37 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
8 9 1 45 God Control Madonna Vota
9 7 1 10 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
10 6 6 10 Say So Doja Cat Vota
11 12 1 58 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
12 11 6 25 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
13 25 9 6 Flashback Javiera Mena Vota
14 16 14 2 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple Vota
15 26 15 6 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens Vota
16 17 9 13 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
17 19 9 5 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
18 31 15 10 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
19 19 1 Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo Vota
20 18 10 12 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
21 23 21 2 Nunca estoy C. Tangana Vota
22 13 2 34 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
23 15 10 4 Forever Charli XCX Vota
24 22 12 9 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
25 28 25 8 Caution The Killers Vota
26 27 17 10 The Man Taylor Swift Vota
27 24 23 7 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
28 35 21 9 Never Come Back Caribou Vota
29 14 11 4 Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
30 20 20 10 Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
31 36 18 8 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
32 32 1 COFFEE Kelly Rowland Vota
33 38 9 8 Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente Vota
34 32 27 4 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes Vota
35 33 26 10 La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
36 29 29 2 Je t’aime encore Yelle Vota
37 34 34 3 Aries Gorillaz, Peter Hook, Georgia Vota
38 30 30 3 I Don’t Know Jamie xx Vota
39 39 1 Goteo Paloma Mami Vota
40 40 1 Comment est ta peine? Benjamin Biolay Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
The Day the Politicians Died The Magnetic Fields Vota
Mountain Baby Austra Vota
Cautious Max Leone Vota
The Wine of Lebanon Cass McCombs Vota
Truce Belako Vota
You Can’t Rule Me Lucinda Williams Vota
NTE Buscabulla Vota
Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
Te brillan Cariño Vota
Lose Your Love Dirty Projectors Vota
A Hero’s Death Fontaines D.C. Vota
Malibu Kim Petras Vota
Bittersweet Lianne La Havas Vota
Alice Hyatt Damien Jurado Vota
Yo no nací así Tulsa Vota
Una famiglia reale Sr Chinarro Vota
No puedo pensar Melenas Vota
False Prophet Bob Dylan Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

