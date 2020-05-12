Joe Crepúsculo, Kelly Rowland, Paloma Mami y Benjamin Biolay entran en lo más votado de JNSP

Karmento con ‘Cri cri’, el primer sencillo del disco que ha publicado esta semana, es número 1 en JNSP por segunda semana consecutiva, mientras las entradas corresponden a los últimos singles de Joe Crepúsculo, Kelly Rowland, Paloma Mami y Benjamin Biolay, todas ellas destacadas como “canción del día” durante este mes en el site. Es tiempo de despedirse de algunas canciones con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla: Tove Lo con Kylie, Taylor Swift y Jessie Ware caen, aunque de esta ya se puede votar por otro de sus temas. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cri cri
|Karmento
|2
|3
|1
|6
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|3
|5
|3
|23
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|4
|2
|1
|14
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|5
|4
|1
|27
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|6
|8
|6
|7
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|7
|10
|1
|37
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|8
|9
|1
|45
|God Control
|Madonna
|9
|7
|1
|10
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|10
|6
|6
|10
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|11
|12
|1
|58
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|12
|11
|6
|25
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|13
|25
|9
|6
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|14
|16
|14
|2
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|15
|26
|15
|6
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|16
|17
|9
|13
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|17
|19
|9
|5
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|18
|31
|15
|10
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|20
|18
|10
|12
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|21
|23
|21
|2
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|22
|13
|2
|34
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|23
|15
|10
|4
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|24
|22
|12
|9
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|25
|28
|25
|8
|Caution
|The Killers
|26
|27
|17
|10
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|27
|24
|23
|7
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|28
|35
|21
|9
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|29
|14
|11
|4
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|30
|20
|20
|10
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|31
|36
|18
|8
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|32
|–
|32
|1
|COFFEE
|Kelly Rowland
|33
|38
|9
|8
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|34
|32
|27
|4
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|35
|33
|26
|10
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|36
|29
|29
|2
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|37
|34
|34
|3
|Aries
|Gorillaz, Peter Hook, Georgia
|38
|30
|30
|3
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Goteo
|Paloma Mami
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Comment est ta peine?
|Benjamin Biolay
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|The Day the Politicians Died
|The Magnetic Fields
|–
|Mountain Baby
|Austra
|–
|Cautious
|Max Leone
|–
|The Wine of Lebanon
|Cass McCombs
|–
|Truce
|Belako
|–
|You Can’t Rule Me
|Lucinda Williams
|–
|NTE
|Buscabulla
|–
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|–
|Te brillan
|Cariño
|–
|Lose Your Love
|Dirty Projectors
|–
|A Hero’s Death
|Fontaines D.C.
|–
|Malibu
|Kim Petras
|–
|Bittersweet
|Lianne La Havas
|–
|Alice Hyatt
|Damien Jurado
|–
|Yo no nací así
|Tulsa
|–
|Una famiglia reale
|Sr Chinarro
|–
|No puedo pensar
|Melenas
|–
|False Prophet
|Bob Dylan
Etiquetas: benjamin biolay, joe crepusculo, kelly rowland, paloma mami