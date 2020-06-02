Blackout Tuesday: la industria de la música suspende su actividad en protesta por el racismo y la brutalidad policial

02 Jun 20

Hoy martes 2 de junio la industria de la música lleva a cabo su iniciativa #BlackoutTuesday, con la que suspende su actividad comercial y en redes sociales en denuncia por los recientes asesinatos en Estados Unidos de George Floyd y otros ciudadanos negros a manos de la policía.

Emprendida por Atlantic Records, la idea tras #BlackoutTuesday es “tomarse el día para desconectar del trabajo y reconectar con nuestra comunidad” y llamar a una “acción urgente para rendir cuentas y provocar un cambio”. Sus dos artífices, Jamila Thomas y Brianna Agyemana (ambas de Atlantic) han explicado que, “como guardianes de la cultura, nuestro trabajo es unirnos para celebrar las victorias, pero también para apoyarnos en la pérdida”, y señalado: “la industria musical es una industria multimillonaria, una industria que se ha aprovechado predominantemente del arte negro”. La intención es instigar a las grandes empresas de la industria a “proteger y empoderar a las comunidades negras que les han enriquecido desproporcionadamente”.

Varias discográficas se han sumado a la iniciativa, como Columbia, Def Jam, Interscope, Sony y Warner, así como multitud de artistas, de Rihanna a Vetusta Morla pasando por Radiohead (que han eliminado todos sus vídeos de Youtube), Björk o Massive Attack. Otros, como Kehlani, Azealia Banks o Bon Iver (en un tuit ya borrado), han sido críticos con ella, cuestionando su utilidad. Por otro lado, los usuarios animan a NO usar el hashtag #BlackLivesMatter durante la iniciativa para evitar la propagación de imágenes en negro a través de este canal, usado para denunciar casos de racismo y brutalidad policial y para compartir enlaces a canales de ayuda al movimiento.

  • Dula Peep

    Buena iniciativa. Esperemos que todos se lo tomen en serio y no como un medio de auto-promoción o lavado de imagen.

  • Carvey

    Esta vez se ha armado una buena y me parece genial. Pero las personas somos de memoria muy corta y selectiva, así que espero que los EEUU no olviden todo esto cuando voten en noviembre.

  • Raskolnikov

    Entre Trump en general, esto, y la gestión de la pandemia, lo deberían tener más claro. Pero si no tienen candidato/a a la altura… Difícil

  • Vuffy

    Lo que dicen estas dos ejecutivas de Atlantic es a lo que me refería el otro día en otra entrada.
    Artistas y empresarios blancos llevan un siglo tocando y capitalizando géneros creados por negros. Esto no está mal: todo el mundo puede hacer blues, jazz, soul, R&B, hip-hop, house, reggae, dancehall, reguetón, afrobeats… (obviamente, sin plagiar). Además de simplemente hacer un género negro, varias estrellas del pop blancas suenan negras y se visten como negras. Hay artistas blancos que hacen R&B sin más, pero, por ejemplo, si te pones ‘thank u next’ de Ariana Grande, la muchacha canta en inglés vernáculo afroamericano y, si ves sus vídeos, parece una mestiza del Brox (con pasta). Esto, de por sí, aunque yo no lo haría, tampoco creo que esté mal.
    El caso es que, si un artista popular blanco tanto “aprecia” la cultura ajena de la que bebe, lo lógico es que denuncie pública, explícita y activamente las violencias racistas, más aún cuando afectan a esa cultura concreta. No es que estén obligados, pero sería muy paradójico que no lo hicieran. Si una estrella del pop agitanada de pies a cabeza dice que admira y respeta profundamente la cultura gitana, la vemos bailando y cantando el Yeli (cambiándole una vocal), un día asesinan a un gitano por motivos claramente racistas y la estrella no dice ni mu sobre el tema, pues hija, choca un poco. No creo que su silencio sea necesariamente racista ni que ella tenga la obligación de pronunciarse al respecto, pero sería un gesto de lo más coherente con su supuesta apreciación cultural.

    Siento que a los fans de Rosalía os joda la comparación, pero viene al caso del racismo. Se puede ser fan de una pop star y ser críticos con ella sin tener que cancelarla. Yo cuestiono a Ariana con respecto a este tema y aun así voy a seguir quemando sus discos.

  • Vuffy

    No me ha parao a pensar si quemar cosas es la mejor táctica en este caso, primero, porque no soy afroamericana y, segundo, porque todo apunta a que son infiltrados blancos los que están reventando las manifestaciones. Ahora, lo que está claro es que a Trump se lo echa del gobierno VOTANDO. El problema es que sólo un 16% de la población estadounidense es negra. El voto de los blancos manda y no sé yo si una amplia mayoría de blancos votará a los demócratas…

  • privateisland

    Queda terrible usar tus plataformas para celebrar números 1 o simplemente subir cualquier chorrada rutinaria, y luego no usarla para hacer protesta de lo que está sucediendo.

    Ojalá el movimiento trascienda y llegue hasta aquí, por desgracia el racismo no sólo se queda EEUU.

