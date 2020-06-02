Blackout Tuesday: la industria de la música suspende su actividad en protesta por el racismo y la brutalidad policial

Hoy martes 2 de junio la industria de la música lleva a cabo su iniciativa #BlackoutTuesday, con la que suspende su actividad comercial y en redes sociales en denuncia por los recientes asesinatos en Estados Unidos de George Floyd y otros ciudadanos negros a manos de la policía.

Emprendida por Atlantic Records, la idea tras #BlackoutTuesday es “tomarse el día para desconectar del trabajo y reconectar con nuestra comunidad” y llamar a una “acción urgente para rendir cuentas y provocar un cambio”. Sus dos artífices, Jamila Thomas y Brianna Agyemana (ambas de Atlantic) han explicado que, “como guardianes de la cultura, nuestro trabajo es unirnos para celebrar las victorias, pero también para apoyarnos en la pérdida”, y señalado: “la industria musical es una industria multimillonaria, una industria que se ha aprovechado predominantemente del arte negro”. La intención es instigar a las grandes empresas de la industria a “proteger y empoderar a las comunidades negras que les han enriquecido desproporcionadamente”.

Varias discográficas se han sumado a la iniciativa, como Columbia, Def Jam, Interscope, Sony y Warner, así como multitud de artistas, de Rihanna a Vetusta Morla pasando por Radiohead (que han eliminado todos sus vídeos de Youtube), Björk o Massive Attack. Otros, como Kehlani, Azealia Banks o Bon Iver (en un tuit ya borrado), han sido críticos con ella, cuestionando su utilidad. Por otro lado, los usuarios animan a NO usar el hashtag #BlackLivesMatter durante la iniciativa para evitar la propagación de imágenes en negro a través de este canal, usado para denunciar casos de racismo y brutalidad policial y para compartir enlaces a canales de ayuda al movimiento.

In solidarity with #blacklivesmatter, our band, management & label will all support #theshowmustbepaused on 02/06. The gravity of the situation needs the silence to be deafening. We’d ask @bbc6music @bbcradio2 @bbcr1 & others to consider supporting this global expression. — Massive Attack (@MassiveAttackUK) May 31, 2020

En solidaridad con las personas que sufren racismo e injusticia, nos unimos al #BlackOutTuesday . Aplazamos esta conversación al próximo martes, 9 de junio. https://t.co/OcFqWV4J0m — vetusta morla (@vetustamorla) June 2, 2020

To start I will be participating in #BlackoutTuesday tomorrow ….. I won’t be posting on social media and I ask you all to do the same. We should use the time away from our devices to focus on what we can do to make the world a better place …. for ALL of us !!!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) June 2, 2020

Learned and want to share how important it is to not use the BLM hashtag on the blackout posts. Please share & be kind🙏🏽❤️ #TheShowMustBePaused is the original hashtag Jamila T. & Brianna A. created so let’s stick to that! pic.twitter.com/hS6WPo1BYl — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) June 2, 2020

We're standing with the rest of the music industry supporting Black Out Tuesday #theshowmustbepaused #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/PvuU965YSJ — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) June 2, 2020

It’s hard to know what to say because I’ve been dealing with racism my entire life. That said, it’s rearing its ugly head right now & by God it’s time to deal with it once & for all. My team & I stand for justice. Convos will be had & action will be taken. #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED pic.twitter.com/0pehqgGN6o — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) May 31, 2020

Tomorrow I will not be posting anything as I stand in solidarity and support with #BlackLivesMatter – as the music industry takes the day to reflect on how we can all work towards a better future. #TheShowMustBePaused pic.twitter.com/LfvA5CGr1w — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 2, 2020

We stand together with the black community and against racism, bigotry and violence Tomorrow we will observe Black Out Tuesday to reflect and show solidarity #blacklivesmatter#theshowmustbepaused pic.twitter.com/392zYzNrao — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) June 1, 2020

MUSIC INDUSTRY BLACK OUT TUESDAY Due to recent events please join us as we take an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change. Join us on Tuesday JUNE 2 as a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community.#THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED pic.twitter.com/Yqb3D2CRWz — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) June 1, 2020