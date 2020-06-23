Chloe x Halle, Sondre Lerche, IDLES y Leon Bridges entran al top 40 de JNSP

Mientras Lady Gaga y Dua Lipa continúan copando el top 5 de JENESAISPOP al completo, son varias las canciones que llegan al top 40: ‘Do It’ de Chloe x Halle, y los últimos sencillos de Sondre Lerche, Leon Bridges y los IDLES. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus’, una de las canciones más pegadizas del último de los Strokes, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia en la mitad baja de la tabla.
Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
2 2 1 20 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 3 1 12 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
4 5 1 33 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
5 4 1 16 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
6 8 6 3 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott Vota
7 10 6 16 Say So Doja Cat Vota
8 6 2 29 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
9 7 6 13 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
10 9 1 43 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
11 12 10 10 Forever Charli XCX Vota
12 14 12 5 Daisies Katy Perry Vota
13 11 11 5 claws Charli XCX Vota
14 20 11 10 Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
15 15 15 5 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
16 16 10 18 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
17 19 9 11 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
18 13 13 8 Nunca estoy C. Tangana Vota
19 18 16 6 Malibu Kim Petras Vota
20 26 20 2 La fuerza La Bien Querida Vota
21 23 6 7 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple Vota
22 25 2 6 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
23 17 7 5 On the Floor Perfume Genius Vota
24 24 1 Do It Chloe x Halle Vota
25 28 19 7 Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo Vota
26 29 26 9 I Don’t Know Jamie xx Vota
27 35 27 4 Together Sia Vota
28 37 28 4 Pa’ romperla Bad Bunny, Don Omar Vota
29 38 29 7 Comment est ta peine? Benjamin Biolay Vota
30 22 22 4 Time Arca Vota
31 27 27 4 You’re All I Want Cigarettes After Sex Vota
32 32 18 8 Je t’aime encore Yelle Vota
33 36 33 4 Cyberpet Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto Vota
34 30 26 3 Peleadora Mala Rodríguez Vota
35 31 27 10 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes Vota
36 40 36 2 A Ghost Travis Vota
37 37 1 You Are Not Who I Thought I Was Sondre Lerche Vota
38 38 1 Sweeter Leon Bridges Vota
39 39 1 Grounds IDLES Vota
40 33 33 3 In the Afternoon Josef Salvat Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
I Contain Multitudes Bob Dylan Vota
De dónde vienes Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton BENEE Vota
La espiral Malamute Vota
BLACK PARADE Beyoncé Vota
My Sun Roy Borland Vota
I Can’t Breath H.E.R. Vota
Carousel Doves Vota
My Own Soul’s Warning The Killers Vota
Sombra lunar Chucho Vota
¡Hoy no! Mónica Naranjo Vota
Putas de internet Pantocrator Vota
Cómo habla una mujer Paula Cendejas, C. Tangana Vota
American Cars Annie Vota
Falling Thunder Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Vota
Quémame Chlöe’s Clue Vota
Text Darkstar Vota

Etiquetas:
