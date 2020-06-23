Chloe x Halle, Sondre Lerche, IDLES y Leon Bridges entran al top 40 de JNSP

Mientras Lady Gaga y Dua Lipa continúan copando el top 5 de JENESAISPOP al completo, son varias las canciones que llegan al top 40: ‘Do It’ de Chloe x Halle, y los últimos sencillos de Sondre Lerche, Leon Bridges y los IDLES. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus’, una de las canciones más pegadizas del último de los Strokes, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia en la mitad baja de la tabla.
Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|2
|2
|1
|20
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|3
|3
|1
|12
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|4
|5
|1
|33
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|5
|4
|1
|16
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|6
|8
|6
|3
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|7
|10
|6
|16
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|8
|6
|2
|29
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|9
|7
|6
|13
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|10
|9
|1
|43
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|11
|12
|10
|10
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|12
|14
|12
|5
|Daisies
|Katy Perry
|13
|11
|11
|5
|claws
|Charli XCX
|14
|20
|11
|10
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|15
|15
|15
|5
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|16
|16
|10
|18
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|17
|19
|9
|11
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|18
|13
|13
|8
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|19
|18
|16
|6
|Malibu
|Kim Petras
|20
|26
|20
|2
|La fuerza
|La Bien Querida
|21
|23
|6
|7
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|22
|25
|2
|6
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|23
|17
|7
|5
|On the Floor
|Perfume Genius
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Do It
|Chloe x Halle
|25
|28
|19
|7
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|26
|29
|26
|9
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|27
|35
|27
|4
|Together
|Sia
|28
|37
|28
|4
|Pa’ romperla
|Bad Bunny, Don Omar
|29
|38
|29
|7
|Comment est ta peine?
|Benjamin Biolay
|30
|22
|22
|4
|Time
|Arca
|31
|27
|27
|4
|You’re All I Want
|Cigarettes After Sex
|32
|32
|18
|8
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|33
|36
|33
|4
|Cyberpet
|Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto
|34
|30
|26
|3
|Peleadora
|Mala Rodríguez
|35
|31
|27
|10
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|36
|40
|36
|2
|A Ghost
|Travis
|37
|–
|37
|1
|You Are Not Who I Thought I Was
|Sondre Lerche
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Sweeter
|Leon Bridges
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Grounds
|IDLES
|40
|33
|33
|3
|In the Afternoon
|Josef Salvat
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|I Contain Multitudes
|Bob Dylan
|–
|De dónde vienes
|Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|–
|Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton
|BENEE
|–
|La espiral
|Malamute
|–
|BLACK PARADE
|Beyoncé
|–
|My Sun
|Roy Borland
|–
|I Can’t Breath
|H.E.R.
|–
|Carousel
|Doves
|–
|My Own Soul’s Warning
|The Killers
|–
|Sombra lunar
|Chucho
|–
|¡Hoy no!
|Mónica Naranjo
|–
|Putas de internet
|Pantocrator
|–
|Cómo habla una mujer
|Paula Cendejas, C. Tangana
|–
|American Cars
|Annie
|–
|Falling Thunder
|Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|–
|Quémame
|Chlöe’s Clue
|–
|Text
|Darkstar
Etiquetas: chloe x halle, idles, lady gaga, leon bridges, sondre lerche