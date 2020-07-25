Troye Sivan, La Bien Querida, _juno y Los Planetas, entre lo más votado de JNSP

Jessie Ware recupera el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP en una semana en la que lo más destacado es la subida de Zara Larsson hasta el número 3 con ‘Love Me Land’. Hay numerosas entradas, a destacar Troye Sivan, La Bien Querida y _juno dentro del top 20 y Los Planetas en la zona baja de la tabla con su single anti-capitalista. Toca despedirse de varios temas de Perfume Genius, Charli XCX, Katy Perry y Doja Cat, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con 10 semanas o más de permanencia. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 4 1 3 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
2 1 1 9 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
3 15 3 2 Love Me Land Zara Larsson Vota
4 6 2 34 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 2 1 25 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
6 10 2 11 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
7 12 6 8 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott Vota
8 3 1 17 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
9 5 1 38 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
10 7 1 21 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
11 11 1 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
12 8 5 18 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
13 13 13 10 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
14 17 14 4 Mequetrefe Arca Vota
15 14 13 3 America Sufjan Stevens Vota
16 16 1 Un gatito La Bien Querida Vota
17 28 15 5 Do It Chloe x Halle Vota
18 18 1 _BCN626 _juno Vota
19 37 19 2 Natalie Don’t RAYE Vota
20 13 1 49 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
21 21 16 9 Time Arca Vota
22 22 1 5 ¡Hoy no! Mónica Naranjo Vota
23 21 7 12 On the Floor Perfume Genius Vota
24 19 11 10 claws Charli XCX Vota
25 36 25 8 Peleadora Mala Rodríguez Vota
26 20 20 3 Don’t Wanna HAIM Vota
27 25 10 4 Corazón astral Javiera Mena Vota
28 34 27 9 You’re All I Want Cigarettes After Sex Vota
29 38 29 2 For Sure Future Islands Vota
30 11 6 21 Say So Doja Cat Vota
31 16 11 10 Daisies Katy Perry Vota
32 26 26 3 This Love Isn’t Crazy Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
33 31 28 3 Bad Friend Rina Sawayama Vota
34 32 3 5 Blame It On Me Melanie C Vota
35 35 17 5 BLACK PARADE Beyoncé Vota
36 29 20 7 La fuerza La Bien Querida Vota
37 32 31 3 Chicos transparentes Algora Vota
38 38 1 La nueva normalidad Los Planetas Vota
39 33 15 5 De dónde vienes Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
40 40 22 4 My Own Soul’s Warning The Killers Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Post Humorous Gus Dapperton Vota
The Buzz Pretenders Vota
A Boat to Drown In METZ Vota
Perfecto Sen Senra Vota
Fix Me Up Katy J Pearson Vota
House Music All Night Long JARV IS Vota
cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
Un día (One Day) J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy Vota
Reflecting Light The Avalanches Vota
La partida Cómo vivir en el campo Vota
Distant Axis Matt Berninger Vota
Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
Chicken Tenders Dominic Fike Vota
Start Ellie Goulding Vota

