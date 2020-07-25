Troye Sivan, La Bien Querida, _juno y Los Planetas, entre lo más votado de JNSP

Jessie Ware recupera el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP en una semana en la que lo más destacado es la subida de Zara Larsson hasta el número 3 con ‘Love Me Land’. Hay numerosas entradas, a destacar Troye Sivan, La Bien Querida y _juno dentro del top 20 y Los Planetas en la zona baja de la tabla con su single anti-capitalista. Toca despedirse de varios temas de Perfume Genius, Charli XCX, Katy Perry y Doja Cat, ya en la mitad baja de la tabla y con 10 semanas o más de permanencia. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|4
|1
|3
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|3
|15
|3
|2
|Love Me Land
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|4
|6
|2
|34
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|2
|1
|25
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|6
|10
|2
|11
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|7
|12
|6
|8
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|Vota
|8
|3
|1
|17
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|9
|5
|1
|38
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|10
|7
|1
|21
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|12
|8
|5
|18
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|13
|13
|13
|10
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|14
|17
|14
|4
|Mequetrefe
|Arca
|Vota
|15
|14
|13
|3
|America
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Un gatito
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|17
|28
|15
|5
|Do It
|Chloe x Halle
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|_BCN626
|_juno
|Vota
|19
|37
|19
|2
|Natalie Don’t
|RAYE
|Vota
|20
|13
|1
|49
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|21
|21
|16
|9
|Time
|Arca
|Vota
|22
|22
|1
|5
|¡Hoy no!
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|23
|21
|7
|12
|On the Floor
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|24
|19
|11
|10
|claws
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|25
|36
|25
|8
|Peleadora
|Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|26
|20
|20
|3
|Don’t Wanna
|HAIM
|Vota
|27
|25
|10
|4
|Corazón astral
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|28
|34
|27
|9
|You’re All I Want
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|29
|38
|29
|2
|For Sure
|Future Islands
|Vota
|30
|11
|6
|21
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|31
|16
|11
|10
|Daisies
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|32
|26
|26
|3
|This Love Isn’t Crazy
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|33
|31
|28
|3
|Bad Friend
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|34
|32
|3
|5
|Blame It On Me
|Melanie C
|Vota
|35
|35
|17
|5
|BLACK PARADE
|Beyoncé
|Vota
|36
|29
|20
|7
|La fuerza
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|37
|32
|31
|3
|Chicos transparentes
|Algora
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|La nueva normalidad
|Los Planetas
|Vota
|39
|33
|15
|5
|De dónde vienes
|Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|Vota
|40
|40
|22
|4
|My Own Soul’s Warning
|The Killers
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Post Humorous
|Gus Dapperton
|Vota
|–
|The Buzz
|Pretenders
|Vota
|–
|A Boat to Drown In
|METZ
|Vota
|–
|Perfecto
|Sen Senra
|Vota
|–
|Fix Me Up
|Katy J Pearson
|Vota
|–
|House Music All Night Long
|JARV IS
|Vota
|–
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|–
|Un día (One Day)
|J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
|Vota
|–
|Reflecting Light
|The Avalanches
|Vota
|–
|La partida
|Cómo vivir en el campo
|Vota
|–
|Distant Axis
|Matt Berninger
|Vota
|–
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|–
|Chicken Tenders
|Dominic Fike
|Vota
|–
|Start
|Ellie Goulding
|Vota
Cargando ...
Etiquetas: la bien querida, los planetas, troye sivan, _juno