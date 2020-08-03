‘Say Something’ convence más en JENESAISPOP que ‘cardigan’ y ‘Un día’

Pese a tener que conformarse con un tímido número 82 en las islas británicas y prácticamente la nada fuera de ellas, ‘Say Something’ sí ha gustado mucho entre nuestros lectores: lo nuevo de Kylie Minogue es top 1 directo en JNSP, que es más de lo que puede decir ‘Stop Me From Falling’. Las entradas de ‘cardigan’ de Taylor Swift y ‘Un día’ de J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy son mucho más tímidas, en los puestos 9 y 19, respectivamente; y las que protagonizan Ellie Goulding y Sen Senra, anecdóticas, al menos de momento, en la parte baja de la tabla. Es momento de despedirse de los temas de Arca (‘Time’, ‘Mequetrefe’ continúa) y Cigarettes After Sex, tras 10 semanas de permanencia y ya en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|4
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|3
|5
|1
|26
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|4
|4
|2
|35
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|6
|2
|12
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|6
|2
|1
|10
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|7
|8
|1
|18
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|8
|11
|8
|2
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|10
|9
|1
|39
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|11
|12
|5
|19
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|12
|13
|12
|11
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|13
|3
|3
|3
|Love Me Land
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|14
|7
|6
|9
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|Vota
|15
|20
|1
|50
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|16
|10
|1
|22
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|17
|34
|3
|6
|Blame It On Me
|Melanie C
|Vota
|18
|22
|1
|6
|¡Hoy no!
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Un día (One Day)
|J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
|Vota
|20
|16
|16
|2
|Un gatito
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|21
|26
|20
|4
|Don’t Wanna
|HAIM
|Vota
|22
|15
|13
|4
|America
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|23
|14
|14
|5
|Mequetrefe
|Arca
|Vota
|24
|19
|19
|3
|Natalie Don’t
|RAYE
|Vota
|25
|27
|10
|5
|Corazón astral
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|26
|37
|26
|4
|Chicos transparentes
|Algora
|Vota
|27
|40
|22
|5
|My Own Soul’s Warning
|The Killers
|Vota
|28
|17
|15
|6
|Do It
|Chloe x Halle
|Vota
|29
|18
|18
|2
|_BCN626
|_juno
|Vota
|30
|32
|26
|4
|This Love Isn’t Crazy
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|31
|21
|16
|10
|Time
|Arca
|Vota
|32
|25
|25
|9
|Peleadora
|Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|33
|36
|20
|8
|La fuerza
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|34
|33
|28
|4
|Bad Friend
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|35
|29
|29
|3
|For Sure
|Future Islands
|Vota
|36
|39
|15
|6
|De dónde vienes
|Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Start
|Ellie Goulding
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Perfecto
|Sen Senra
|Vota
|39
|28
|27
|10
|You’re All I Want
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|40
|35
|17
|6
|BLACK PARADE
|Beyoncé
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|I Don’t Belong
|Fontaines DC
|Vota
|–
|I Know the End
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota
|–
|Who’s Laughing Now
|Ava Max
|Vota
|–
|Over and Over
|Jessy Lanza
|Vota
|–
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|–
|Miracle
|Madeon
|Vota
|–
|Already
|Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer
|Vota
|–
|Komsomol
|Futuro Terror
|Vota
|–
|Mucho nivel
|Novedades Carminha
|Vota
|–
|Whole New Mess
|Angel Olsen
|Vota
|–
|exile
|Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
|Vota
|–
|Aprendiendo el sexo
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|–
|Cry
|Ashnikko, Grimes
|Vota
|–
|On Sunset
|Paul Weller
|Vota
|–
|Can’t Fight
|Lianne La Havas
|Vota
|–
|Wherever You Go
|The Avalanches, Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, CLYPSO
|Vota
|–
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|–
|Serenata
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota