‘Say Something’ convence más en JENESAISPOP que ‘cardigan’ y ‘Un día’

Pese a tener que conformarse con un tímido número 82 en las islas británicas y prácticamente la nada fuera de ellas, ‘Say Something’ sí ha gustado mucho entre nuestros lectores: lo nuevo de Kylie Minogue es top 1 directo en JNSP, que es más de lo que puede decir ‘Stop Me From Falling’. Las entradas de ‘cardigan’ de Taylor Swift y ‘Un día’ de J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy son mucho más tímidas, en los puestos 9 y 19, respectivamente; y las que protagonizan Ellie Goulding y Sen Senra, anecdóticas, al menos de momento, en la parte baja de la tabla. Es momento de despedirse de los temas de Arca (‘Time’, ‘Mequetrefe’ continúa) y Cigarettes After Sex, tras 10 semanas de permanencia y ya en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

