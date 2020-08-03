‘Say Something’ convence más en JENESAISPOP que ‘cardigan’ y ‘Un día’

Por | 03 Ago 20, 17:24

Pese a tener que conformarse con un tímido número 82 en las islas británicas y prácticamente la nada fuera de ellas, ‘Say Something’ sí ha gustado mucho entre nuestros lectores: lo nuevo de Kylie Minogue es top 1 directo en JNSP, que es más de lo que puede decir ‘Stop Me From Falling’. Las entradas de ‘cardigan’ de Taylor Swift y ‘Un día’ de J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy son mucho más tímidas, en los puestos 9 y 19, respectivamente; y las que protagonizan Ellie Goulding y Sen Senra, anecdóticas, al menos de momento, en la parte baja de la tabla. Es momento de despedirse de los temas de Arca (‘Time’, ‘Mequetrefe’ continúa) y Cigarettes After Sex, tras 10 semanas de permanencia y ya en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Say Something Kylie Minogue
2 1 1 4 What's Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware
3 5 1 26 Physical Dua Lipa
4 4 2 35 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
5 6 2 12 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware
6 2 1 10 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
7 8 1 18 Break My Heart Dua Lipa
8 11 8 2 Easy Troye Sivan
9 9 1 cardigan Taylor Swift
10 9 1 39 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
11 12 5 19 In Your Eyes The Weeknd
12 13 12 11 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles
13 3 3 3 Love Me Land Zara Larsson
14 7 6 9 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott
15 20 1 50 The Greatest Lana del Rey
16 10 1 22 Stupid Love Lady Gaga
17 34 3 6 Blame It On Me Melanie C
18 22 1 6 ¡Hoy no! Mónica Naranjo
19 19 1 Un día (One Day) J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
20 16 16 2 Un gatito La Bien Querida
21 26 20 4 Don't Wanna HAIM
22 15 13 4 America Sufjan Stevens
23 14 14 5 Mequetrefe Arca
24 19 19 3 Natalie Don't RAYE
25 27 10 5 Corazón astral Javiera Mena
26 37 26 4 Chicos transparentes Algora
27 40 22 5 My Own Soul's Warning The Killers
28 17 15 6 Do It Chloe x Halle
29 18 18 2 _BCN626 _juno
30 32 26 4 This Love Isn't Crazy Carly Rae Jepsen
31 21 16 10 Time Arca
32 25 25 9 Peleadora Mala Rodríguez
33 36 20 8 La fuerza La Bien Querida
34 33 28 4 Bad Friend Rina Sawayama
35 29 29 3 For Sure Future Islands
36 39 15 6 De dónde vienes Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
37 37 1 Start Ellie Goulding
38 38 1 Perfecto Sen Senra
39 28 27 10 You're All I Want Cigarettes After Sex
40 35 17 6 BLACK PARADE Beyoncé
Candidatos Canción Artista
I Don't Belong Fontaines DC
I Know the End Phoebe Bridgers
Who's Laughing Now Ava Max
Over and Over Jessy Lanza
My Future Billie Eilish
Miracle Madeon
Already Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer
Komsomol Futuro Terror
Mucho nivel Novedades Carminha
Whole New Mess Angel Olsen
exile Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
Aprendiendo el sexo Bad Gyal
Cry Ashnikko, Grimes
On Sunset Paul Weller
Can't Fight Lianne La Havas
Wherever You Go The Avalanches, Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry, CLYPSO
Something More Róisín Murphy
Serenata Joe Crepúsculo

