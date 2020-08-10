Taylor Swift con Bon Iver, Billie Eilish y Róisín Murphy, principales entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

Kylie Minogue continúa siendo lo más votado de JNSP por segunda semana consecutiva con ‘Say Something’, seguida por los temas habituales últimamente de Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga y Jessie Ware. La entrada más fuerte es el tema colaborativo de Taylor Swift y Bon Iver, pero también tenemos que celebrar la llegada de Billie Eilish y Róisín Murphy al top 20. Beyoncé, Ava Max, Bad Gyal y Phoebe Bridgers aparecen en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
2 3 1 27 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 6 1 11 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
4 4 1 20 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
5 2 1 5 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
6 10 1 40 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
7 9 7 2 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
8 4 2 36 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
9 5 2 13 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
10 10 1 exile Taylor Swift, Bon Iver Vota
11 11 5 20 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
12 12 12 12 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
13 16 1 23 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
14 15 1 51 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
15 15 1 My Future Billie Eilish Vota
16 8 8 3 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
17 13 3 4 Love Me Land Zara Larsson Vota
18 14 6 10 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott Vota
19 19 1 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
20 17 3 7 Blame It On Me Melanie C Vota
21 18 1 7 ¡Hoy no! Mónica Naranjo Vota
22 21 20 5 Don’t Wanna HAIM Vota
23 25 10 6 Corazón astral Javiera Mena Vota
24 20 16 3 Un gatito La Bien Querida Vota
25 23 14 6 Mequetrefe Arca Vota
26 28 15 7 Do It Chloe x Halle Vota
27 22 13 5 America Sufjan Stevens Vota
28 30 26 5 This Love Isn’t Crazy Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
29 29 1 Already Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer Vota
30 19 19 2 Un día (One Day) J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy Vota
31 34 28 5 Bad Friend Rina Sawayama Vota
32 32 1 Who’s Laughing Now Ava Max Vota
33 26 26 5 Chicos transparentes Algora Vota
34 27 22 6 My Own Soul’s Warning The Killers Vota
35 24 19 4 Natalie Don’t RAYE Vota
36 33 20 9 La fuerza La Bien Querida Vota
37 40 17 7 BLACK PARADE Beyoncé Vota
38 38 1 Aprendiendo el sexo Bad Gyal Vota
39 39 1 I Know the End Phoebe Bridgers Vota
40 37 37 2 Start Ellie Goulding Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Impact SG Lewis, Robyn, Channel Tres Vota
No One The Psychedelic Furs Vota
Megapunk Ela Minus Vota
Lucky Tiana Major9 Vota
Freak Doja Cat Vota
La vida es injusta Bearoid Vota
Algo que cambie Bonitx Vota
Head & Heart Joel Corry, MNEK Vota
Bittersweet Lianne La Havas Vota
Sorry beebadoobee Vota
Nuevo verano Amaia Vota
Chicken Tenders Dominic Fike Vota
WAP Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Vota
I Don’t Belong Fontaines DC Vota
The Boy from the Plantation James Dean Bradfield Vota
Sum Bout You FKA twigs, 645AR Vota
AUATC Bon Iver Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

