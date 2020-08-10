Taylor Swift con Bon Iver, Billie Eilish y Róisín Murphy, principales entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

Kylie Minogue continúa siendo lo más votado de JNSP por segunda semana consecutiva con ‘Say Something’, seguida por los temas habituales últimamente de Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga y Jessie Ware. La entrada más fuerte es el tema colaborativo de Taylor Swift y Bon Iver, pero también tenemos que celebrar la llegada de Billie Eilish y Róisín Murphy al top 20. Beyoncé, Ava Max, Bad Gyal y Phoebe Bridgers aparecen en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|3
|1
|27
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|3
|6
|1
|11
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|4
|4
|1
|20
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|5
|2
|1
|5
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|6
|10
|1
|40
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|7
|9
|7
|2
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|8
|4
|2
|36
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|9
|5
|2
|13
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|10
|–
|10
|1
|exile
|Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
|11
|11
|5
|20
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|13
|16
|1
|23
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|14
|15
|1
|51
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|15
|–
|15
|1
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|16
|8
|8
|3
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|17
|13
|3
|4
|Love Me Land
|Zara Larsson
|18
|14
|6
|10
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|20
|17
|3
|7
|Blame It On Me
|Melanie C
|21
|18
|1
|7
|¡Hoy no!
|Mónica Naranjo
|22
|21
|20
|5
|Don’t Wanna
|HAIM
|23
|25
|10
|6
|Corazón astral
|Javiera Mena
|24
|20
|16
|3
|Un gatito
|La Bien Querida
|25
|23
|14
|6
|Mequetrefe
|Arca
|26
|28
|15
|7
|Do It
|Chloe x Halle
|27
|22
|13
|5
|America
|Sufjan Stevens
|28
|30
|26
|5
|This Love Isn’t Crazy
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Already
|Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer
|30
|19
|19
|2
|Un día (One Day)
|J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
|31
|34
|28
|5
|Bad Friend
|Rina Sawayama
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Who’s Laughing Now
|Ava Max
|33
|26
|26
|5
|Chicos transparentes
|Algora
|34
|27
|22
|6
|My Own Soul’s Warning
|The Killers
|35
|24
|19
|4
|Natalie Don’t
|RAYE
|36
|33
|20
|9
|La fuerza
|La Bien Querida
|37
|40
|17
|7
|BLACK PARADE
|Beyoncé
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Aprendiendo el sexo
|Bad Gyal
|39
|–
|39
|1
|I Know the End
|Phoebe Bridgers
|40
|37
|37
|2
|Start
|Ellie Goulding
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Impact
|SG Lewis, Robyn, Channel Tres
|–
|No One
|The Psychedelic Furs
|–
|Megapunk
|Ela Minus
|–
|Lucky
|Tiana Major9
|–
|Freak
|Doja Cat
|–
|La vida es injusta
|Bearoid
|–
|Algo que cambie
|Bonitx
|–
|Head & Heart
|Joel Corry, MNEK
|–
|Bittersweet
|Lianne La Havas
|–
|Sorry
|beebadoobee
|–
|Nuevo verano
|Amaia
|–
|Chicken Tenders
|Dominic Fike
|–
|WAP
|Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
|–
|I Don’t Belong
|Fontaines DC
|–
|The Boy from the Plantation
|James Dean Bradfield
|–
|Sum Bout You
|FKA twigs, 645AR
|–
|AUATC
|Bon Iver
Etiquetas: ava max, bad gyal, beyonce, billie eilish, kylie minogue, phoebe bridgers, roísín murphy, taylor swift