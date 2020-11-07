Gaga, Billie Eilish, James Blake, Miley, Thom Yorke … reaccionan a la victoria de Biden y Kamala

Joe Biden es el ganador de las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos después de un recuento de votos exasperante que ha durado varios días. 290 votos para Biden frente a los 214 obtenidos por Donald Trump convierten al republicano en el derrotado de estas elecciones, aunque este no se da por vencido, sigue defendiendo que las elecciones han sido un fraude y ha declarado que «están lejos de haber terminado».

Entre los artistas que han celebrado la victoria de Biden y de la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris se encuentra su colega Lady Gaga, que ha escrito: «Joe Biden y Kamala Harris acaban de entregar al mundo uno de los mayores actos de bondad y valentía que ha visto la humanidad». Ariana Grande, que acaba de estrenar un videoclip en el que se transforma en presidenta de Estados Unidos, ha expresado que está «LLORANDO» por la noticia. A Maggie Rogers, la buena nueva le ha pillado en un vuelo y ha señalado: «no puedo parar de llorar, la azafata no deja de traerme pañuelos».

Entre los tuits más divertidos se encuentra el de James Blake, quien ha indicado que el «covfefe hoy sabe diferente», y Miley Cyrus ha declarado que la victoria «SÍ es una fiesta en USA», y Tove Lo no ha podido dejar de invocar su single ‘Glad He’s Gone’. Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Portishead o Hot Chip también han aplaudido la noticia en redes. Comenta la victoria de Biden y Harris en nuestros foros.

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Joe and Kamala! pic.twitter.com/OCyFTfrEB7 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 7, 2020

Covfefe this morning tasting different — James Blake (@jamesblake) November 7, 2020

excuse me while I …. pic.twitter.com/kZQvsxix7k — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 7, 2020

So nice to see the joy and relief of the good people of America. A better day for the world. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) November 7, 2020

I havnt been this happy in a while… I’ve been dancin’ cryin’ and singin’… suddenly everything feels so hopeful again. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris 💙💙💙💙 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) November 7, 2020

YESSSSSSS QUEEEEEEENNNN https://t.co/CGqZyXsbl2 — Tia Empress Of (@EmpressOf) November 7, 2020

There is so much work to be done but it is one step at a time and tears of joy are in order pic.twitter.com/Uf6WHtLu3M — kesha (@KeshaRose) November 7, 2020

Our 46th president, @joebiden!♥️🇺🇸🗳 I’ve been waiting to post this photo because I knew deep down you would be our next President. Today we celebrate the millions of Americans who overcame barriers to the ballot box, mobilized their communities & voted in record breaking numbers pic.twitter.com/3qob8SIxzr — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 7, 2020

OMG‼️‼️‼️‼️

FORGOT ABOUT THE🌏‼️

THE 🌏IS JUMPING ON ITS

BED,BECAUSE JOES PRESIDENT 🎉🌟YEAH‼️ — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020