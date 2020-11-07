Gaga, Billie Eilish, James Blake, Miley, Thom Yorke … reaccionan a la victoria de Biden y Kamala

Joe Biden es el ganador de las elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos después de un recuento de votos exasperante que ha durado varios días. 290 votos para Biden frente a los 214 obtenidos por Donald Trump convierten al republicano en el derrotado de estas elecciones, aunque este no se da por vencido, sigue defendiendo que las elecciones han sido un fraude y ha declarado que «están lejos de haber terminado».

Entre los artistas que han celebrado la victoria de Biden y de la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris se encuentra su colega Lady Gaga, que ha escrito: «Joe Biden y Kamala Harris acaban de entregar al mundo uno de los mayores actos de bondad y valentía que ha visto la humanidad». Ariana Grande, que acaba de estrenar un videoclip en el que se transforma en presidenta de Estados Unidos, ha expresado que está «LLORANDO» por la noticia. A Maggie Rogers, la buena nueva le ha pillado en un vuelo y ha señalado: «no puedo parar de llorar, la azafata no deja de traerme pañuelos».

Entre los tuits más divertidos se encuentra el de James Blake, quien ha indicado que el «covfefe hoy sabe diferente», y Miley Cyrus ha declarado que la victoria «SÍ es una fiesta en USA», y Tove Lo no ha podido dejar de invocar su single ‘Glad He’s Gone’. Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Portishead o Hot Chip también han aplaudido la noticia en redes. Comenta la victoria de Biden y Harris en nuestros foros.

BIDEEENNNNNNNNN BITCHES😭😭😭😭😭

Sunnier times ahead 🇺🇸❤️

what hope feels like

