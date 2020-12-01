«Hacer el amor», Marina, Miranda!, El Último Vecino, Kali Uchis, Little Mix y adrianne lenker entran en el top de JNSP

Kylie recupera el top 1 de lo más votado con ‘Magic’ desplazando ‘El encuentro’ de Alizzz y Amaia tras un mes de enorme aceptación. Las entradas más fuertes llegan hacia la mitad de la lista y son Marina y Miranda! con Javiera Mena. Algo más abajo llegan El Último Vecino, Kali Uchis, Little Mix, Maria Rodés con La Estrella de David (con ‘Hacer el amor’) y adrianne lenker. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 9 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
2 5 1 10 911 Lady Gaga Vota
3 1 1 5 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
4 10 2 54 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 4 1 15 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
6 9 4 8 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
7 8 1 21 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
8 3 3 3 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
9 12 1 43 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
10 13 1 26 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
11 7 7 7 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
12 17 10 11 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
13 19 1 57 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
14 6 1 18 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
15 14 1 67 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
16 16 16 2 A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa Vota
17 18 2 29 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
18 15 2 18 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
19 20 5 36 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
20 20 1 Man’s World Marina Vota
21 21 1 Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena Vota
22 21 21 2 Therefore I Am Billie Eilish Vota
23 23 23 4 Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Vota
24 21 13 6 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
25 11 11 5 Golden Harry Styles Vota
26 29 20 8 Lifetime Romy Vota
27 27 1 Nostalgia El Último Vecino Vota
28 25 7 5 XS Rina Sawayama Vota
29 31 29 2 Blin Blin Bad Gyal Vota
30 34 12 10 betty Taylor Swift Vota
31 28 6 5 positions Ariana Grande Vota
32 32 1 la luz Kali Uchis, Jhay Cortez Vota
33 32 26 8 Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
34 34 1 Sweet Melody Little Mix Vota
35 30 11 4 Hojas secas Nena Daconte Vota
36 36 1 Hacer el amor Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David Vota
37 36 28 6 Before James Blake Vota
38 33 33 2 Si te vas dani, La Casa Azul Vota
39 35 25 9 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
40 40 1 anything adrianne lenker Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Autorretrato Tulsa Vota
Lo que te falta Soleá Morente Vota
Tres gotas de sangre Pablo Prisma y las Pirámides Vota
Hi Texas, Wu-Tang Clan Vota
Limelight Touché Amoré Vota
Si mañana me muero Yung Beef, Pablo Chill-e, Pipo Beatz Vota
Mira Alberto Montero Vota
Cosmos (antisistema solar) Love of Lesbian Vota

