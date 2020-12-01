«Hacer el amor», Marina, Miranda!, El Último Vecino, Kali Uchis, Little Mix y adrianne lenker entran en el top de JNSP

Kylie recupera el top 1 de lo más votado con ‘Magic’ desplazando ‘El encuentro’ de Alizzz y Amaia tras un mes de enorme aceptación. Las entradas más fuertes llegan hacia la mitad de la lista y son Marina y Miranda! con Javiera Mena. Algo más abajo llegan El Último Vecino, Kali Uchis, Little Mix, Maria Rodés con La Estrella de David (con ‘Hacer el amor’) y adrianne lenker. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|9
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|2
|5
|1
|10
|911
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|3
|1
|1
|5
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|4
|10
|2
|54
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|4
|1
|15
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|6
|9
|4
|8
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|7
|8
|1
|21
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|8
|3
|3
|3
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|Vota
|9
|12
|1
|43
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|10
|13
|1
|26
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|11
|7
|7
|7
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|12
|17
|10
|11
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|13
|19
|1
|57
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|14
|6
|1
|18
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|15
|14
|1
|67
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|16
|16
|16
|2
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|Vota
|17
|18
|2
|29
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|18
|15
|2
|18
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|19
|20
|5
|36
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Man’s World
|Marina
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|Vota
|22
|21
|21
|2
|Therefore I Am
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|23
|23
|23
|4
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|Vota
|24
|21
|13
|6
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|25
|11
|11
|5
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|26
|29
|20
|8
|Lifetime
|Romy
|Vota
|27
|–
|27
|1
|Nostalgia
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|28
|25
|7
|5
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|29
|31
|29
|2
|Blin Blin
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|30
|34
|12
|10
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|31
|28
|6
|5
|positions
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|la luz
|Kali Uchis, Jhay Cortez
|Vota
|33
|32
|26
|8
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|Vota
|35
|30
|11
|4
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|Vota
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Hacer el amor
|Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David
|Vota
|37
|36
|28
|6
|Before
|James Blake
|Vota
|38
|33
|33
|2
|Si te vas
|dani, La Casa Azul
|Vota
|39
|35
|25
|9
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|anything
|adrianne lenker
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|Vota
|–
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|Vota
|–
|Tres gotas de sangre
|Pablo Prisma y las Pirámides
|Vota
|–
|Hi
|Texas, Wu-Tang Clan
|Vota
|–
|Limelight
|Touché Amoré
|Vota
|–
|Si mañana me muero
|Yung Beef, Pablo Chill-e, Pipo Beatz
|Vota
|–
|Mira
|Alberto Montero
|Vota
|–
|Cosmos (antisistema solar)
|Love of Lesbian
|Vota
Cargando ...
Etiquetas: adrianne lenker, el último vecino, kali uchis, little mix, marina, miranda!