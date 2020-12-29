Ed Sheeran, única entrada en el top 40 de JNSP

Pese a las críticas que ha recibido ‘Afterglow’ en nuestra sección de comentarios, al final es Ed Sheeran y no Sophie Hunger, ni Iseo & Dodosound, ni Arlo Parks, ni Oklou, ni Kate NV, quien logra protagonizar la única entrada de la semana en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP. Mientras ‘Blinding Lights’ se mantiene en el número 1 de la lista, es momento de despedirse de los últimos hits de James Blake y Sophie Ellis-Bextor, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|58
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|2
|4
|1
|25
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|3
|5
|1
|47
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|4
|9
|1
|19
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|5
|2
|1
|14
|911
|Lady Gaga
|6
|3
|4
|12
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|7
|7
|1
|13
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|8
|8
|3
|7
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|9
|10
|1
|61
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|10
|6
|1
|9
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|12
|14
|12
|2
|willow
|Taylor Swift
|13
|18
|5
|40
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|14
|11
|1
|22
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|15
|12
|1
|30
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|16
|13
|7
|10
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|17
|17
|10
|15
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|18
|15
|2
|33
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|19
|16
|2
|22
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|20
|20
|11
|4
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|21
|23
|11
|9
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|22
|22
|18
|9
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|23
|29
|9
|5
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|24
|24
|24
|2
|The Divine Chord
|The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
|25
|27
|13
|10
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|26
|21
|12
|5
|Man’s World
|Marina
|27
|30
|7
|9
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|28
|25
|25
|5
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|29
|34
|27
|5
|Nostalgia
|El Último Vecino
|30
|31
|28
|10
|Before
|James Blake
|31
|35
|21
|6
|Therefore I Am
|Billie Eilish
|32
|39
|32
|3
|Free
|SAULT
|33
|37
|24
|4
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|34
|33
|16
|6
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|35
|26
|13
|4
|Hi
|Texas, Wu-Tang Clan
|36
|32
|25
|5
|Hacer el amor
|Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David
|37
|RE
|11
|7
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Afterglow
|Ed Sheeran
|39
|19
|19
|3
|Nuestro nombre
|Natalia Lacunza
|40
|28
|28
|2
|Dual
|Dorian, Pimp Flaco
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Find My Way
|Paul McCartney
|–
|Santa Stay Home
|US Girls
|–
|Si alguien pregunta
|Dafne Castañeda
|–
|Flow
|My Expansive Awareness
|–
|Liberty Bell
|Darkside
|–
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|–
|Thoughts from Your Car
|nodisco.
|–
|Main Attraction
|Junglepussy
|–
|Chemz
|Burial
|–
