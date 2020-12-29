Ed Sheeran, única entrada en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 29 Dic 20, 10:28

Pese a las críticas que ha recibido ‘Afterglow’ en nuestra sección de comentarios, al final es Ed Sheeran y no Sophie Hunger, ni Iseo & Dodosound, ni Arlo Parks, ni Oklou, ni Kate NV, quien logra protagonizar la única entrada de la semana en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP. Mientras ‘Blinding Lights’ se mantiene en el número 1 de la lista, es momento de despedirse de los últimos hits de James Blake y Sophie Ellis-Bextor, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 58 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
2 4 1 25 What's Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware
3 5 1 47 Physical Dua Lipa
4 9 1 19 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus
5 2 1 14 911 Lady Gaga
6 3 4 12 Levitating Dua Lipa
7 7 1 13 Magic Kylie Minogue
8 8 3 7 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
9 10 1 61 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
10 6 1 9 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia
12 14 12 2 willow Taylor Swift
13 18 5 40 In Your Eyes The Weeknd
14 11 1 22 Say Something Kylie Minogue
15 12 1 30 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
16 13 7 10 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana
17 17 10 15 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini
18 15 2 33 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware
19 16 2 22 cardigan Taylor Swift
20 20 11 4 Lo que te falta Soleá Morente
21 23 11 9 Golden Harry Styles
22 22 18 9 Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
23 29 9 5 Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena
24 24 24 2 The Divine Chord The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
25 27 13 10 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor
26 21 12 5 Man's World Marina
27 30 7 9 XS Rina Sawayama
28 25 25 5 Sweet Melody Little Mix
29 34 27 5 Nostalgia El Último Vecino
30 31 28 10 Before James Blake
31 35 21 6 Therefore I Am Billie Eilish
32 39 32 3 Free SAULT
33 37 24 4 Autorretrato Tulsa
34 33 16 6 A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa
35 26 13 4 Hi Texas, Wu-Tang Clan
36 32 25 5 Hacer el amor Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David
37 RE 11 7 Hojas secas Nena Daconte
38 38 1 Afterglow Ed Sheeran
39 19 19 3 Nuestro nombre Natalia Lacunza
40 28 28 2 Dual Dorian, Pimp Flaco
Candidatos Canción Artista
Find My Way Paul McCartney
Santa Stay Home US Girls
Si alguien pregunta Dafne Castañeda
Flow My Expansive Awareness
Liberty Bell Darkside
Prisoner Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
Thoughts from Your Car nodisco.
Main Attraction Junglepussy
Chemz Burial
