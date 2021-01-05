Miley con Dua, McCartney, Burial y US Girls entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por | 05 Ene 21, 17:59

Mientras el top 5 de lo más votado de JNSP continúa copado por Lady Gaga, Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa y The Weeknd, los grandes protagonistas del pop de 2020, nuevas entradas aparecen en la lista: se trata del dúo de Miley con Dua pese a las reticencias iniciales que suscitó la canción, el single de Paul McCartney, lo nuevo de Burial en todo su esplendor y el anti-villancico de US Girls que podría sobrevivir a la Navidad. Nos despedimos de singles de Harry Styles y Rina Sawayama, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 5 1 15 911 Lady Gaga Vota
2 6 4 13 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
3 2 1 26 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
4 1 1 59 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 3 1 48 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
6 4 1 20 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
7 10 1 10 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
8 7 1 14 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
9 12 9 3 willow Taylor Swift Vota
10 8 3 8 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
11 15 1 31 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
12 12 1 Prisoner Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Vota
13 17 10 16 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
14 14 1 23 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
15 16 7 11 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
16 19 2 23 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
17 9 1 62 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
18 13 5 41 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
19 18 2 34 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
20 22 18 10 Dákiti Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez Vota
21 20 11 5 Lo que te falta Soleá Morente Vota
22 21 11 10 Golden Harry Styles Vota
23 23 9 6 Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena Vota
24 24 24 3 The Divine Chord The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr Vota
25 25 1 Find My Way Paul McCartney Vota
26 26 12 6 Man’s World Marina Vota
27 33 24 5 Autorretrato Tulsa Vota
28 31 21 7 Therefore I Am Billie Eilish Vota
29 29 1 Chemz Burial Vota
30 27 7 10 XS Rina Sawayama Vota
31 34 16 7 A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa Vota
32 37 11 8 Hojas secas Nena Daconte Vota
33 28 25 6 Sweet Melody Little Mix Vota
34 35 13 5 Hi Texas, Wu-Tang Clan Vota
35 36 25 6 Hacer el amor Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David Vota
36 32 32 4 Free SAULT Vota
37 38 37 2 Afterglow Ed Sheeran Vota
38 38 1 Santa Stay Home US Girls Vota
39 39 19 4 Nuestro nombre Natalia Lacunza Vota
40 40 28 3 Dual Dorian, Pimp Flaco Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
IPHONE Rico Nasty Vota
Real Groove Kylie Minogue Vota
Overwhelmed Royal & The Serpent Vota
Good Days SZA Vota
How to Fight Eartheater Vota
how 2 find hope redveil Vota
Holly Humberstone Vanilla Vota
El negacionista Los Planetas Vota
Gimme Love Joji Vota
Pesar Somos la Herencia Vota

Vota por las 5 canciones que más te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , ,

La Tienda JNSP

destacamos

Playlist: ‘Un viaje por 200 discos clave del siglo XXI’, edición fiesta

Judge My Spotify, la página web que evalúa tu lamentable gusto musical

5 libros para regalar y leer estas navidades 2020

Podcast: Carmona y Sebas charlan sobre Lorde, Lana, Adele, Fiona, Kanye, Rosalía… en ‘Hoy empieza todo’

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Un odioso The Weeknd sigue dando espectáculo en ‘Save Your Tears’

Los concursantes de Operación Triunfo, otros conejillos de indias que ha dejado la pandemia

Carrera hablan de Carabanchel: «Somos del team Rosendo, flojos de pantalón»

CDD: ‘At the Door’ de The Strokes es una de las canciones más infravaloradas de 2020