Miley con Dua, McCartney, Burial y US Girls entran al top 40 de JNSP

Mientras el top 5 de lo más votado de JNSP continúa copado por Lady Gaga, Jessie Ware, Dua Lipa y The Weeknd, los grandes protagonistas del pop de 2020, nuevas entradas aparecen en la lista: se trata del dúo de Miley con Dua pese a las reticencias iniciales que suscitó la canción, el single de Paul McCartney, lo nuevo de Burial en todo su esplendor y el anti-villancico de US Girls que podría sobrevivir a la Navidad. Nos despedimos de singles de Harry Styles y Rina Sawayama, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|5
|1
|15
|911
|Lady Gaga
|2
|6
|4
|13
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|3
|2
|1
|26
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|4
|1
|1
|59
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|5
|3
|1
|48
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|6
|4
|1
|20
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|7
|10
|1
|10
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|8
|7
|1
|14
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|9
|12
|9
|3
|willow
|Taylor Swift
|10
|8
|3
|8
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|11
|15
|1
|31
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|13
|17
|10
|16
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|14
|14
|1
|23
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|15
|16
|7
|11
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|16
|19
|2
|23
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|17
|9
|1
|62
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|18
|13
|5
|41
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|19
|18
|2
|34
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|20
|22
|18
|10
|Dákiti
|Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez
|21
|20
|11
|5
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|22
|21
|11
|10
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|23
|23
|9
|6
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|24
|24
|24
|3
|The Divine Chord
|The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Find My Way
|Paul McCartney
|26
|26
|12
|6
|Man’s World
|Marina
|27
|33
|24
|5
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|28
|31
|21
|7
|Therefore I Am
|Billie Eilish
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Chemz
|Burial
|30
|27
|7
|10
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|31
|34
|16
|7
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|32
|37
|11
|8
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|33
|28
|25
|6
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|34
|35
|13
|5
|Hi
|Texas, Wu-Tang Clan
|35
|36
|25
|6
|Hacer el amor
|Maria Rodés, La Estrella de David
|36
|32
|32
|4
|Free
|SAULT
|37
|38
|37
|2
|Afterglow
|Ed Sheeran
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Santa Stay Home
|US Girls
|39
|39
|19
|4
|Nuestro nombre
|Natalia Lacunza
|40
|40
|28
|3
|Dual
|Dorian, Pimp Flaco
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|IPHONE
|Rico Nasty
|–
|Real Groove
|Kylie Minogue
|–
|Overwhelmed
|Royal & The Serpent
|–
|Good Days
|SZA
|–
|How to Fight
|Eartheater
|–
|how 2 find hope
|redveil
|–
|Holly Humberstone
|Vanilla
|–
|El negacionista
|Los Planetas
|–
|Gimme Love
|Joji
|–
|Pesar
|Somos la Herencia
