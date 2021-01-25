Lana, top 1 de JNSP; entran Zahara, C. Tangana, London Grammar, Sen Senra…

Lana del Rey sube al número 1 de lo más votado de JNSP con su último single ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’. Esta semana tenemos varias entradas y algunas llegan tan alto como ‘MERICHANE’ de Zahara, directa al top 3. La otra novedad en el top 20 también es en castellano: ‘Comerte entera’ de C. Tangana. También son novedad London Grammar, Perfume Genius remezclado, Olivia Rodrigo y Sen Senra. Nos despedimos de ‘A un metro y medio de ti’ de Ladilla Rusa, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Chemtrails Over the Country Club
|Lana del Rey
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Real Groove
|Kylie Minogue
|3
|–
|3
|1
|MERICHANE
|Zahara
|4
|4
|1
|17
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|5
|5
|1
|18
|911
|Lady Gaga
|6
|3
|1
|16
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|7
|11
|1
|13
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|8
|13
|1
|29
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|9
|6
|6
|2
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|10
|9
|1
|62
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|11
|7
|1
|23
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|12
|8
|1
|26
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|13
|15
|1
|51
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|14
|10
|1
|65
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Comerte entera
|C. Tangana
|16
|17
|10
|19
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|17
|18
|9
|6
|willow
|Taylor Swift
|18
|20
|7
|14
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|19
|14
|5
|44
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|20
|16
|3
|11
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|21
|19
|9
|4
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|22
|34
|22
|3
|Good Days
|SZA
|23
|23
|23
|6
|The Divine Chord
|The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Lose Your Head
|London Grammar
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)
|Perfume Genius
|26
|21
|12
|9
|Man’s World
|Marina
|27
|33
|20
|9
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|28
|–
|28
|1
|drivers license
|Olivia Rodrigo
|29
|25
|25
|2
|Too Many Drugs
|Rigoberta Bandini
|30
|28
|9
|9
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|31
|30
|16
|10
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|32
|12
|12
|3
|El negacionista
|Los Planetas
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer
|Sen Senra
|34
|29
|29
|5
|Afterglow
|Ed Sheeran
|35
|40
|24
|8
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|36
|22
|22
|2
|Treat People with Kindness
|Harry Styles
|37
|24
|11
|8
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|38
|32
|32
|7
|Free
|SAULT
|39
|36
|25
|4
|Find My Way
|Paul McCartney
|40
|37
|19
|6
|Nuestro nombre
|Natalia Lacunza
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Water in the Well
|shame
|–
|Something
|Axel Vindenes
|–
|Come In Closer
|Rhye
|–
|Islas desiertas
|Casero
|–
|Apricots
|Bicep
|–
|Perra
|Rigoberta Bandini
|–
|New Love
|Silk City, Ellie Goulding
|–
|Prisoner of Love
|NZCA Lines
|–
|Me has jodido
|No sé a quién matar
|–
|El proceso
|La Dani
