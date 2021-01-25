Lana, top 1 de JNSP; entran Zahara, C. Tangana, London Grammar, Sen Senra…

Por | 25 Ene 21, 19:42

Lana del Rey sube al número 1 de lo más votado de JNSP con su último single ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’. Esta semana tenemos varias entradas y algunas llegan tan alto como ‘MERICHANE’ de Zahara, directa al top 3. La otra novedad en el top 20 también es en castellano: ‘Comerte entera’ de C. Tangana. También son novedad London Grammar, Perfume Genius remezclado, Olivia Rodrigo y Sen Senra. Nos despedimos de ‘A un metro y medio de ti’ de Ladilla Rusa, ya con 10 semanas de permanencia y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 Chemtrails Over the Country Club Lana del Rey Vota
2 1 1 3 Real Groove Kylie Minogue Vota
3 3 1 MERICHANE Zahara Vota
4 4 1 17 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
5 5 1 18 911 Lady Gaga Vota
6 3 1 16 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
7 11 1 13 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
8 13 1 29 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
9 6 6 2 Save Your Tears The Weeknd Vota
10 9 1 62 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
11 7 1 23 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
12 8 1 26 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
13 15 1 51 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
14 10 1 65 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
15 15 1 Comerte entera C. Tangana Vota
16 17 10 19 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
17 18 9 6 willow Taylor Swift Vota
18 20 7 14 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
19 14 5 44 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
20 16 3 11 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
21 19 9 4 Prisoner Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Vota
22 34 22 3 Good Days SZA Vota
23 23 23 6 The Divine Chord The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr Vota
24 24 1 Lose Your Head London Grammar Vota
25 25 1 Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix) Perfume Genius Vota
26 21 12 9 Man’s World Marina Vota
27 33 20 9 Sweet Melody Little Mix Vota
28 28 1 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Vota
29 25 25 2 Too Many Drugs Rigoberta Bandini Vota
30 28 9 9 Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena Vota
31 30 16 10 A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa Vota
32 12 12 3 El negacionista Los Planetas Vota
33 33 1 Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer Sen Senra Vota
34 29 29 5 Afterglow Ed Sheeran Vota
35 40 24 8 Autorretrato Tulsa Vota
36 22 22 2 Treat People with Kindness Harry Styles Vota
37 24 11 8 Lo que te falta Soleá Morente Vota
38 32 32 7 Free SAULT Vota
39 36 25 4 Find My Way Paul McCartney Vota
40 37 19 6 Nuestro nombre Natalia Lacunza Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Water in the Well shame Vota
Something Axel Vindenes Vota
Come In Closer Rhye Vota
Islas desiertas Casero Vota
Apricots Bicep Vota
Perra Rigoberta Bandini Vota
New Love Silk City, Ellie Goulding Vota
Prisoner of Love NZCA Lines Vota
Me has jodido No sé a quién matar Vota
El proceso La Dani Vota

Vota por las 5 canciones que más te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , , , ,

La Tienda JNSP

destacamos

¿Produjo realmente Phil Spector ‘Unchained Melody’?

Miley Cyrus vende medio millón de discos; Smashing Pumpkins, en el peor punto de su carrera

¿Otra vez Triángulo? Sí, otra vez Triángulo

Conocerle no era quererle… pero la música de Phil Spector «durará para siempre»

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Crónica: El directo de _juno es tipo SonarHall

El Drogas, considerado el «nuevo Raphael» por ofrecer un concierto: la mala imagen actual del directo

Rigoberta Bandini en directo: In Spain we call it… GANAS DE FIESTA

No sé a quién matar traen de vuelta los sonidos de Broadcast con canciones a la altura