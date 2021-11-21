Beach House, Agnes, Mitski, Parcels, Parrots… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Julio Iglesias sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP. Hablamos, por supuesto, de lo nuevo de Rigoberta Bandini, quien ha agotado en un solo día las localidades para verla en La Riviera de Madrid, con capacidad para 2000 personas. No olvidéis ver a las teloneras, shego.
La entrada más fuerte es para Beach House con ‘Superstar’, directa al top 2, mientras también llegan al top 10 lo nuevo de Charli XCX y Agnes. Mitski y Silk Sonic han quedado a las puertas de ese top 10, mientras en posiciones más modestas hallamos a Parcels y Parrots.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Julio Iglesias
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Superstar
|Beach House
|Vota
|3
|8
|3
|2
|Bruxelles je t’aime
|Angèle
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|New Shapes
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens, Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|24 Hours
|Agnes
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|8
|Don’t Shut Me Down
|ABBA
|Vota
|7
|3
|3
|6
|Ateo
|C. Tangana, Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|8
|6
|2
|5
|Easy on Me
|Adele
|Vota
|9
|2
|2
|3
|Speaking With Trees
|Tori Amos
|Vota
|10
|5
|2
|5
|Cold Heart
|Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
|Vota
|11
|7
|2
|7
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|The Only Heartbreaker
|Mitski
|Vota
|13
|14
|6
|4
|Beautiful Life
|Michael Kiwanuka
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Smoking Out the Window
|Silk Sonic
|Vota
|15
|9
|3
|5
|Por España
|Samantha Hudson, Papa Topo
|Vota
|16
|18
|16
|2
|Zombi
|Maria Rodés y La Estrella de David
|Vota
|17
|13
|5
|4
|Moth to a Flame
|Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd
|Vota
|18
|28
|18
|2
|The Grey Commute
|Nation of Language
|Vota
|19
|11
|9
|3
|No hay excusa
|Lori Meyers
|Vota
|20
|20
|20
|2
|Medalla de oro
|Algora
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Somethinggreater
|Parcels
|Vota
|22
|25
|16
|4
|Dopamine
|Purple Disco Machine, Eyelar
|Vota
|23
|12
|12
|2
|Algo es mejor
|Mon Laferte
|Vota
|24
|26
|2
|10
|Arcadia
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|25
|10
|10
|5
|Crutch
|Band of Horses
|Vota
|26
|21
|21
|3
|It’s good to be back
|Metronomy
|Vota
|27
|23
|1
|11
|Good Ones
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|28
|29
|2
|13
|Hot N Heavy
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|29
|33
|2
|24
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|30
|22
|11
|4
|Soy un rayo
|Morreo
|Vota
|31
|30
|2
|27
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|32
|34
|16
|6
|Big Bang
|La La Love You, Delaporte
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Lo dejaría todo
|Parrots
|Vota
|34
|15
|4
|9
|Ya no vales
|Alizzz, C. Tangana
|Vota
|35
|16
|14
|5
|Ptazeta: Bzr Music Sessions 45
|Bizarrap, Ptazeta
|Vota
|36
|38
|1
|9
|THATS WHAT I WANT
|Lil Nas X
|Vota
|37
|24
|15
|4
|On s’aimera toujours
|Coeur de Pirate
|Vota
|38
|27
|17
|4
|Una sola vez
|Coque Malla
|Vota
|39
|37
|8
|11
|Linda
|Tokischa, Rosalía
|Vota
|40
|39
|3
|12
|I am not a woman, I’m a god
|Halsey
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|La fama
|Rosalía, The Weeknd
|Vota
|–
|All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|–
|No Love
|Summer Walker, SZA
|Vota
|–
|After
|Colectivo Da Silva
|Vota
|–
|I Do This All The Time
|Self Esteem
|Vota
|–
|Líbrame del mal
|León Benavente
|Vota
|–
|I Don’t Live Here Anymore
|The War on Drugs, Lucius
|Vota
|–
|Valentine
|Snail Mail
|Vota
|–
|Espiral
|Yarea
|Vota
|–
|Vota