Beach House, Agnes, Mitski, Parcels, Parrots… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Julio Iglesias sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP. Hablamos, por supuesto, de lo nuevo de Rigoberta Bandini, quien ha agotado en un solo día las localidades para verla en La Riviera de Madrid, con capacidad para 2000 personas. No olvidéis ver a las teloneras, shego.

La entrada más fuerte es para Beach House con ‘Superstar’, directa al top 2, mientras también llegan al top 10 lo nuevo de Charli XCX y Agnes. Mitski y Silk Sonic han quedado a las puertas de ese top 10, mientras en posiciones más modestas hallamos a Parcels y Parrots.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Julio Iglesias Rigoberta Bandini
2 2 1 Superstar Beach House
3 8 3 2 Bruxelles je t'aime Angèle
4 4 1 New Shapes Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens, Caroline Polachek
5 5 1 24 Hours Agnes
6 4 1 8 Don't Shut Me Down ABBA
7 3 3 6 Ateo C. Tangana, Nathy Peluso
8 6 2 5 Easy on Me Adele
9 2 2 3 Speaking With Trees Tori Amos
10 5 2 5 Cold Heart Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU
11 7 2 7 Yo invito Amaia
12 12 1 The Only Heartbreaker Mitski
13 14 6 4 Beautiful Life Michael Kiwanuka
14 14 1 Smoking Out the Window Silk Sonic
15 9 3 5 Por España Samantha Hudson, Papa Topo
16 18 16 2 Zombi Maria Rodés y La Estrella de David
17 13 5 4 Moth to a Flame Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd
18 28 18 2 The Grey Commute Nation of Language
19 11 9 3 No hay excusa Lori Meyers
20 20 20 2 Medalla de oro Algora
21 21 1 Somethinggreater Parcels
22 25 16 4 Dopamine Purple Disco Machine, Eyelar
23 12 12 2 Algo es mejor Mon Laferte
24 26 2 10 Arcadia Lana del Rey
25 10 10 5 Crutch Band of Horses
26 21 21 3 It's good to be back Metronomy
27 23 1 11 Good Ones Charli XCX
28 29 2 13 Hot N Heavy Jessie Ware
29 33 2 24 Love Again Dua Lipa
30 22 11 4 Soy un rayo Morreo
31 30 2 27 Please Jessie Ware
32 34 16 6 Big Bang La La Love You, Delaporte
33 33 1 Lo dejaría todo Parrots
34 15 4 9 Ya no vales Alizzz, C. Tangana
35 16 14 5 Ptazeta: Bzr Music Sessions 45 Bizarrap, Ptazeta
36 38 1 9 THATS WHAT I WANT Lil Nas X
37 24 15 4 On s'aimera toujours Coeur de Pirate
38 27 17 4 Una sola vez Coque Malla
39 37 8 11 Linda Tokischa, Rosalía
40 39 3 12 I am not a woman, I'm a god Halsey
Candidatos Canción Artista
La fama Rosalía, The Weeknd
All Too Well (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift
No Love Summer Walker, SZA
After Colectivo Da Silva
I Do This All The Time Self Esteem
Líbrame del mal León Benavente
I Don't Live Here Anymore The War on Drugs, Lucius
Valentine Snail Mail
Espiral Yarea
Vota
