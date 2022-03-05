escribe aquí...
Florence + the Machine, Tears for Fears, Josef Salvat… entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

‘SAOKO’ de Rosalía vuelve a ser el top 1 de nuestro top 40. Pese a las críticas encontradas que ha recibido el tema, parece que nuestros lectores tampoco es que hayan encontrado otra pista que les haya gustado más en las últimas semanas.

La entrada más fuerte es la de Florence + The Machine con ‘King’, directa al top 3. Beach House siguen a Welch muy de cerca con ‘Hurts to Love’, directa al top 5. También aparecen en el top 20 Tears for Fears, Josef Salvat, Hikaru Utada, Tove Styrke y algo más abajo Sally Shapiro.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 4 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
2 11 2 2 Treat Me Like a Slut Kim Petras Vota
3 3 1 King Florence + the Machine Vota
4 3 3 4 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
5 5 1 Hurts to Love Beach House Vota
6 4 4 3 jealousy FKA twigs, Rema Vota
7 8 4 3 Mi burbuja vital Fangoria Vota
8 6 6 3 Billions Caroline Polachek Vota
9 22 9 3 Por si Miss Caffeina Vota
10 10 10 2 Simulation Swarm Big Thief Vota
7 13 7 3 Impossible Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp Vota
11 12 11 2 Trouble Troye Sivan, Jay Som Vota
12 1 1 4 Santo Christina Aguilera, Ozuna Vota
13 15 13 2 C’mon Baby, Cry Orville Peck Vota
14 16 2 5 How Long Tove Lo Vota
15 15 1 No Small Thing Tears for Fears Vota
16 16 1 I’m Sorry Josef Salvat Vota
17 24 6 6 Light Switch Charlie Puth Vota
18 19 2 7 Sacrifice The Weeknd Vota
19 19 1 One Last Kiss Hikaru Utada Vota
20 20 1 Show Me Love Tove Styrke Vota
21 9 1 10 Ay Mama Rigoberta Bandini Vota
22 27 1 19 Yo invito Amaia Vota
23 34 23 2 King of Sweden Future Islands Vota
24 14 3 7 L’enfer Stromae Vota
25 17 6 6 meta angel FKA twigs Vota
26 5 5 3 Love Me More Mitski Vota
27 30 18 6 Pódium Algora Vota
28 28 1 Forget About You Sally Shapiro Vota
29 18 18 4 Granja Escuela Carolina Durante Vota
30 31 8 4 A Temporary High AURORA Vota
31 35 2 34 Please Jessie Ware Vota
32 21 2 8 No pensar en ti Soleá Morente, La Casa Azul Vota
33 25 3 12 Todo lamento Natalia Lacunza Vota
34 32 7 7 Jackie Down the Line Fontaines DC Vota
35 36 5 5 midnight sun Nilüfer Yanya Vota
36 23 3 10 Raffaella Varry Brava Vota
37 28 2 13 Amanecer Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
38 29 2 10 Terra Tanxugueiras Vota
39 20 20 2 Get Better alt-J Vota
40 31 31 2 Santa Cupido Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Fils de joie Stromae Vota
La novela boy pablo, Cuco Vota
Brillando Pehuenche, Carlos Sadness Vota
No tenía por qué ser Lasha Vota
com estimar un mirall Salvatge Cor Vota
Hacia el vacío La Plata Vota
Polvo de diamantes Rufus T. Firefly Vota
RHODODENDRON Hurray for the Riff Raff Vota
Unnecessary Drama Belle and Sebastian Vota
Chaos Space Marine Black Country, New Road Vota
