Florence + the Machine, Tears for Fears, Josef Salvat… entran al top 40 de JNSP

‘SAOKO’ de Rosalía vuelve a ser el top 1 de nuestro top 40. Pese a las críticas encontradas que ha recibido el tema, parece que nuestros lectores tampoco es que hayan encontrado otra pista que les haya gustado más en las últimas semanas.

La entrada más fuerte es la de Florence + The Machine con ‘King’, directa al top 3. Beach House siguen a Welch muy de cerca con ‘Hurts to Love’, directa al top 5. También aparecen en el top 20 Tears for Fears, Josef Salvat, Hikaru Utada, Tove Styrke y algo más abajo Sally Shapiro.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten Algora / Pódium

Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini / Amanecer

alt-J / Get Better

Amaia / Yo invito

AURORA / A Temporary High

Beach House / Hurts to Love

Belle & Sebastian / Unnecessary Drama

Big Thief / Simulation Swarm

Black Country New Road / Chaos Space Marine

boy pablo, cuco / La novela

Carolina Durante / Granja Escuela

Caroline Polachek / Billions

Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama / Beg for You

Charlie Puth / Light Switch

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna / Santo

Cupido / Santa

Fangoria / Mi burbuja vital

FKA twigs / meta angel

FKA twigs, Rema / jealousy

Florence + the Machine / King

Fontaines DC / Jackie Down the Line

Future Islands / King of Sweden

Hitaku Utada / One Last Kiss

Hurray for the Riff Raff / RHODODENDRON

Jessie Ware / Please

Josef Salvat / I'm Sorry

Kim Petras / Treat Me Like a Slut

La Plata / Hacia el vacío

Lasha / No tenía por qué ser

Miss Caffeina / Por si

Mitski / Love Me More

Natalia Lacunza / Todo lamento

Nilüfer Yanya / midnight sun

Orville Peck / C'mon Baby, Cry

Pehuenche, Carlos Sadness / Brillando

Rigoberta Bandini / Ay Mama

Rosalía / Saoko

Rufus T Firefly / Polvo de diamantes

Sally Shapiro / Forget About You

Salvatge Cor / com estimar un mirall

Soleá Morente / No pensar en ti

Stromae / Fils de joie

Stromae / L'enfer

Tanxugueiras / Terra

Tears for Fears / No Small Thing

The Weeknd / Sacrifice

Tove Lo / How Long

Tove Styrke / Show Me Love

Troye Sivan, Jay Som / Trouble

Varry Brava / Raffaella Ver resultados