Florence + the Machine, Tears for Fears, Josef Salvat… entran al top 40 de JNSP

‘SAOKO’ de Rosalía vuelve a ser el top 1 de nuestro top 40. Pese a las críticas encontradas que ha recibido el tema, parece que nuestros lectores tampoco es que hayan encontrado otra pista que les haya gustado más en las últimas semanas.
La entrada más fuerte es la de Florence + The Machine con ‘King’, directa al top 3. Beach House siguen a Welch muy de cerca con ‘Hurts to Love’, directa al top 5. También aparecen en el top 20 Tears for Fears, Josef Salvat, Hikaru Utada, Tove Styrke y algo más abajo Sally Shapiro.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|4
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|2
|11
|2
|2
|Treat Me Like a Slut
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Hurts to Love
|Beach House
|Vota
|6
|4
|4
|3
|jealousy
|FKA twigs, Rema
|Vota
|7
|8
|4
|3
|Mi burbuja vital
|Fangoria
|Vota
|8
|6
|6
|3
|Billions
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|9
|22
|9
|3
|Por si
|Miss Caffeina
|Vota
|10
|10
|10
|2
|Simulation Swarm
|Big Thief
|Vota
|7
|13
|7
|3
|Impossible
|Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|11
|12
|11
|2
|Trouble
|Troye Sivan, Jay Som
|Vota
|12
|1
|1
|4
|Santo
|Christina Aguilera, Ozuna
|Vota
|13
|15
|13
|2
|C’mon Baby, Cry
|Orville Peck
|Vota
|14
|16
|2
|5
|How Long
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|No Small Thing
|Tears for Fears
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|I’m Sorry
|Josef Salvat
|Vota
|17
|24
|6
|6
|Light Switch
|Charlie Puth
|Vota
|18
|19
|2
|7
|Sacrifice
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|One Last Kiss
|Hikaru Utada
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Show Me Love
|Tove Styrke
|Vota
|21
|9
|1
|10
|Ay Mama
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|22
|27
|1
|19
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|Vota
|23
|34
|23
|2
|King of Sweden
|Future Islands
|Vota
|24
|14
|3
|7
|L’enfer
|Stromae
|Vota
|25
|17
|6
|6
|meta angel
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|26
|5
|5
|3
|Love Me More
|Mitski
|Vota
|27
|30
|18
|6
|Pódium
|Algora
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Forget About You
|Sally Shapiro
|Vota
|29
|18
|18
|4
|Granja Escuela
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|30
|31
|8
|4
|A Temporary High
|AURORA
|Vota
|31
|35
|2
|34
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|32
|21
|2
|8
|No pensar en ti
|Soleá Morente, La Casa Azul
|Vota
|33
|25
|3
|12
|Todo lamento
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|34
|32
|7
|7
|Jackie Down the Line
|Fontaines DC
|Vota
|35
|36
|5
|5
|midnight sun
|Nilüfer Yanya
|Vota
|36
|23
|3
|10
|Raffaella
|Varry Brava
|Vota
|37
|28
|2
|13
|Amanecer
|Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|38
|29
|2
|10
|Terra
|Tanxugueiras
|Vota
|39
|20
|20
|2
|Get Better
|alt-J
|Vota
|40
|31
|31
|2
|Santa
|Cupido
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Fils de joie
|Stromae
|Vota
|–
|La novela
|boy pablo, Cuco
|Vota
|–
|Brillando
|Pehuenche, Carlos Sadness
|Vota
|–
|No tenía por qué ser
|Lasha
|Vota
|–
|com estimar un mirall
|Salvatge Cor
|Vota
|–
|Hacia el vacío
|La Plata
|Vota
|–
|Polvo de diamantes
|Rufus T. Firefly
|Vota
|–
|RHODODENDRON
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|Vota
|–
|Unnecessary Drama
|Belle and Sebastian
|Vota
|–
|Chaos Space Marine
|Black Country, New Road
|Vota