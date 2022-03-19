Florence logra su 9º top 1 en JNSP; entran Megan y Dua, Samantha Hudson…

Si la semana pasada anunciábamos que ‘King’ era el 8º número 1 para Florence + the Machine en JENESAISPOP, esta hay que anunciar el 9º, ‘My Love’, realmente un tema mucho más pop por parte de la artista que ha logrado situarse en el número 51 de las listas británicas. Por lo demás, una semana tranquila en nuestro top 40, en la que suben Stromae y Belle & Sebastian, y entran tan sólo la colaboración de Megan Thee Stallion con Dua Lipa, Boy Harsher y Samantha Hudson, en breve protagonista de nuestro podcast.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|3
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Hurts to Love
|Beach House
|Vota
|4
|13
|4
|2
|Fils de joie
|Stromae
|Vota
|5
|4
|3
|6
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Sweetest Pie
|Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
|Vota
|7
|6
|5
|5
|Love Me More
|Mitski
|Vota
|8
|15
|6
|5
|Billions
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|9
|14
|9
|2
|Unnecessary Drama
|Belle and Sebastian
|Vota
|10
|RE
|7
|4
|Impossible
|Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|11
|11
|11
|4
|Trouble
|Troye Sivan, Jay Som
|Vota
|12
|18
|2
|4
|Treat Me Like a Slut
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|13
|3
|1
|6
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|14
|7
|7
|3
|No Small Thing
|Tears for Fears
|Vota
|15
|28
|15
|4
|Get Better
|alt-J
|Vota
|16
|26
|1
|6
|Santo
|Christina Aguilera, Ozuna
|Vota
|17
|32
|8
|6
|A Temporary High
|AURORA
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Demasiado coño
|Samantha Hudson
|Vota
|19
|8
|8
|4
|Simulation Swarm
|Big Thief
|Vota
|20
|19
|13
|4
|C’mon Baby, Cry
|Orville Peck
|Vota
|21
|25
|9
|5
|Por si
|Miss Caffeina
|Vota
|22
|12
|12
|2
|Chaos Space Marine
|Black Country, New Road
|Vota
|23
|23
|3
|9
|L’enfer
|Stromae
|Vota
|24
|24
|24
|2
|Polvo de diamantes
|Rufus T. Firefly
|Vota
|25
|16
|2
|7
|How Long
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|26
|5
|4
|5
|jealousy
|FKA twigs, Rema
|Vota
|27
|9
|4
|5
|Mi burbuja vital
|Fangoria
|Vota
|28
|27
|1
|21
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|Vota
|29
|10
|10
|3
|I’m Sorry
|Josef Salvat
|Vota
|30
|21
|19
|3
|One Last Kiss
|Hikaru Utada
|Vota
|31
|17
|2
|9
|Sacrifice
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|32
|22
|1
|12
|Ay Mama
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|33
|33
|2
|36
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|34
|20
|20
|4
|King of Sweden
|Future Islands
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Machina
|Boy Harsher
|Vota
|36
|29
|5
|7
|midnight sun
|Nilüfer Yanya
|Vota
|37
|37
|3
|14
|Todo lamento
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|38
|40
|2
|15
|Amanecer
|Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|39
|31
|6
|8
|meta angel
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|40
|30
|30
|2
|Hacia el vacío
|La Plata
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Candy
|Rosalía
|Vota
|–
|Mismo amor
|Julieta Venegas
|Vota
|–
|This Is not America
|Residente, Ibeyi
|Vota
|–
|Cry in the Mirror
|Daisy the Great
|Vota
|–
|Tirita
|mariagrep
|Vota
|–
|Doers
|BODEGA
|Vota
|–
|Azul zafiro
|pablopablo
|Vota
|–
|Hammering Noises
|Pshycotic Beats
|Vota
|–
|Invincible
|Omar Apollo, Daniel Caesar
|Vota
|–
|The Lightning II
|Arcade Fire
|Vota