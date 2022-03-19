escribe aquí...
Florence logra su 9º top 1 en JNSP; entran Megan y Dua, Samantha Hudson…

Si la semana pasada anunciábamos que ‘King’ era el 8º número 1 para Florence + the Machine en JENESAISPOP, esta hay que anunciar el 9º, ‘My Love’, realmente un tema mucho más pop por parte de la artista que ha logrado situarse en el número 51 de las listas británicas. Por lo demás, una semana tranquila en nuestro top 40, en la que suben Stromae y Belle & Sebastian, y entran tan sólo la colaboración de Megan Thee Stallion con Dua Lipa, Boy Harsher y Samantha Hudson, en breve protagonista de nuestro podcast.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
2 1 1 3 King Florence + the Machine Vota
3 2 2 3 Hurts to Love Beach House Vota
4 13 4 2 Fils de joie Stromae Vota
5 4 3 6 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
6 6 1 Sweetest Pie Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa Vota
7 6 5 5 Love Me More Mitski Vota
8 15 6 5 Billions Caroline Polachek Vota
9 14 9 2 Unnecessary Drama Belle and Sebastian Vota
10 RE 7 4 Impossible Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp Vota
11 11 11 4 Trouble Troye Sivan, Jay Som Vota
12 18 2 4 Treat Me Like a Slut Kim Petras Vota
13 3 1 6 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
14 7 7 3 No Small Thing Tears for Fears Vota
15 28 15 4 Get Better alt-J Vota
16 26 1 6 Santo Christina Aguilera, Ozuna Vota
17 32 8 6 A Temporary High AURORA Vota
18 18 1 Demasiado coño Samantha Hudson Vota
19 8 8 4 Simulation Swarm Big Thief Vota
20 19 13 4 C’mon Baby, Cry Orville Peck Vota
21 25 9 5 Por si Miss Caffeina Vota
22 12 12 2 Chaos Space Marine Black Country, New Road Vota
23 23 3 9 L’enfer Stromae Vota
24 24 24 2 Polvo de diamantes Rufus T. Firefly Vota
25 16 2 7 How Long Tove Lo Vota
26 5 4 5 jealousy FKA twigs, Rema Vota
27 9 4 5 Mi burbuja vital Fangoria Vota
28 27 1 21 Yo invito Amaia Vota
29 10 10 3 I’m Sorry Josef Salvat Vota
30 21 19 3 One Last Kiss Hikaru Utada Vota
31 17 2 9 Sacrifice The Weeknd Vota
32 22 1 12 Ay Mama Rigoberta Bandini Vota
33 33 2 36 Please Jessie Ware Vota
34 20 20 4 King of Sweden Future Islands Vota
35 35 1 Machina Boy Harsher Vota
36 29 5 7 midnight sun Nilüfer Yanya Vota
37 37 3 14 Todo lamento Natalia Lacunza Vota
38 40 2 15 Amanecer Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
39 31 6 8 meta angel FKA twigs Vota
40 30 30 2 Hacia el vacío La Plata Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Candy Rosalía Vota
Mismo amor Julieta Venegas Vota
This Is not America Residente, Ibeyi Vota
Cry in the Mirror Daisy the Great Vota
Tirita mariagrep Vota
Doers BODEGA Vota
Azul zafiro pablopablo Vota
Hammering Noises Pshycotic Beats Vota
Invincible Omar Apollo, Daniel Caesar Vota
The Lightning II Arcade Fire Vota

