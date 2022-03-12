Florence + the Machine logran su 8º número 1 en JENESAISPOP

‘King’ de Florence + the Machine asciende al número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, representando su 7º top 1 en la historia de nuestro site después de ‘You’ve Got the Love (xx remix)’, ‘What The Water Gave Me’, ‘Breaking Down’, ‘Sweet Nothing’ con Calvin Harris, ‘What Kind of Man’, ‘Queen of Peace’ y ‘Too Much Is Never Enough’.

La entrada más fuerte del top 40 está protagonizada por Black Country, New Road y esta es una frase que nunca habría esperado escribir. Alegría. También llegan al top 20 Stromae y Belle & Sebastian. Las entradas nacionales están protagonizadas por Rufus T. Firefly y La Plata.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini / Amanecer

alt-J / Get Better

Amaia / Yo invito

AURORA / A Temporary High

Beach House / Hurts to Love

Belle & Sebastian / Unnecessary Drama

Big Thief / Simulation Swarm

Black Country New Road / Chaos Space Marine

Boy Harsher / Machina

Carolina Durante / Granja Escuela

Caroline Polachek / Billions

Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama / Beg for You

Charlie Puth / Light Switch

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna / Santo

Estrella Fugaz / El altillo de la casa de tus padres

Fangoria / Mi burbuja vital

FKA twigs / meta angel

FKA twigs, Rema / jealousy

Florence + the Machine / King

Florence + the Machine / My Love

Future Islands / King of Sweden

Hitaku Utada / One Last Kiss

Jessie Ware / Please

Josef Salvat / I'm Sorry

KÅRP / It Looks Bad

Kim Petras / Treat Me Like a Slut

La Plata / Hacia el vacío

Licus / Quan era un humanoide

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa / Sweetest Pie

Miss Caffeina / Por si

Mitski / Love Me More

Natalia Lacunza / Todo lamento

Nilüfer Yanya / midnight sun

Ofrenda Floral / El Iglú

Omah Lay / Attention

Orville Peck / C'mon Baby, Cry

Röyksopp, Goldfrapp / Impossible

Rigoberta Bandini / Ay Mama

Rosalía / Saoko

Rufus T Firefly / Polvo de diamantes

Samantha Hudson / Demasiado coño

Soleá Morente / No pensar en ti

Stromae / Fils de joie

Stromae / L'enfer

Tears for Fears / No Small Thing

The Weeknd / Sacrifice

Tove Lo / How Long

Troye Sivan, Jay Som / Trouble

Varry Brava / Raffaella

Violeta Tello Grau / Niña Río