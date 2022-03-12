escribe aquí...
Florence + the Machine logran su 8º número 1 en JENESAISPOP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

‘King’ de Florence + the Machine asciende al número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, representando su 7º top 1 en la historia de nuestro site después de ‘You’ve Got the Love (xx remix)’, ‘What The Water Gave Me’, ‘Breaking Down’, ‘Sweet Nothing’ con Calvin Harris, ‘What Kind of Man’, ‘Queen of Peace’ y ‘Too Much Is Never Enough’.

La entrada más fuerte del top 40 está protagonizada por Black Country, New Road y esta es una frase que nunca habría esperado escribir. Alegría. También llegan al top 20 Stromae y Belle & Sebastian. Las entradas nacionales están protagonizadas por Rufus T. Firefly y La Plata.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 3 1 2 King Florence + the Machine Vota
2 5 2 2 Hurts to Love Beach House Vota
3 1 1 5 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
4 4 3 5 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
5 6 4 4 jealousy FKA twigs, Rema Vota
6 26 5 4 Love Me More Mitski Vota
7 15 7 2 No Small Thing Tears for Fears Vota
8 10 8 3 Simulation Swarm Big Thief Vota
9 7 4 4 Mi burbuja vital Fangoria Vota
10 16 10 2 I’m Sorry Josef Salvat Vota
11 11 11 3 Trouble Troye Sivan, Jay Som Vota
12 12 1 Chaos Space Marine Black Country, New Road Vota
13 13 1 Fils de joie Stromae Vota
14 14 1 Unnecessary Drama Belle and Sebastian Vota
15 8 6 4 Billions Caroline Polachek Vota
16 14 2 6 How Long Tove Lo Vota
17 18 2 8 Sacrifice The Weeknd Vota
18 2 2 3 Treat Me Like a Slut Kim Petras Vota
19 13 13 3 C’mon Baby, Cry Orville Peck Vota
20 23 20 3 King of Sweden Future Islands Vota
21 19 19 2 One Last Kiss Hikaru Utada Vota
22 21 1 11 Ay Mama Rigoberta Bandini Vota
23 24 3 8 L’enfer Stromae Vota
24 24 1 Polvo de diamantes Rufus T. Firefly Vota
25 9 9 4 Por si Miss Caffeina Vota
26 12 1 5 Santo Christina Aguilera, Ozuna Vota
27 22 1 20 Yo invito Amaia Vota
28 39 20 3 Get Better alt-J Vota
29 35 5 6 midnight sun Nilüfer Yanya Vota
30 30 1 Hacia el vacío La Plata Vota
31 25 6 7 meta angel FKA twigs Vota
32 30 8 5 A Temporary High AURORA Vota
33 31 2 35 Please Jessie Ware Vota
34 32 2 9 No pensar en ti Soleá Morente, La Casa Azul Vota
35 17 6 7 Light Switch Charlie Puth Vota
36 29 18 5 Granja Escuela Carolina Durante Vota
37 33 3 13 Todo lamento Natalia Lacunza Vota
38 36 3 11 Raffaella Varry Brava Vota
39 27 18 7 Pódium Algora Vota
40 37 2 14 Amanecer Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
Niña Río Violeta Tello Grau Vota
El Iglú Ofrenda Floral Vota
Quan era un humanoide Licus Vota
It Looks Bad KÅRP Vota
Machina Boy Harsher Vota
Attention Omah Lay, Justin Bieber Vota
Demasiado coño Samantha Hudson Vota
El altillo de la casa de tus padres Estrella Fugaz Vota
Sweetest Pie Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa Vota
