Florence + the Machine logran su 8º número 1 en JENESAISPOP

‘King’ de Florence + the Machine asciende al número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, representando su 7º top 1 en la historia de nuestro site después de ‘You’ve Got the Love (xx remix)’, ‘What The Water Gave Me’, ‘Breaking Down’, ‘Sweet Nothing’ con Calvin Harris, ‘What Kind of Man’, ‘Queen of Peace’ y ‘Too Much Is Never Enough’.
La entrada más fuerte del top 40 está protagonizada por Black Country, New Road y esta es una frase que nunca habría esperado escribir. Alegría. También llegan al top 20 Stromae y Belle & Sebastian. Las entradas nacionales están protagonizadas por Rufus T. Firefly y La Plata.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|3
|1
|2
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|2
|5
|2
|2
|Hurts to Love
|Beach House
|Vota
|3
|1
|1
|5
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|5
|6
|4
|4
|jealousy
|FKA twigs, Rema
|Vota
|6
|26
|5
|4
|Love Me More
|Mitski
|Vota
|7
|15
|7
|2
|No Small Thing
|Tears for Fears
|Vota
|8
|10
|8
|3
|Simulation Swarm
|Big Thief
|Vota
|9
|7
|4
|4
|Mi burbuja vital
|Fangoria
|Vota
|10
|16
|10
|2
|I’m Sorry
|Josef Salvat
|Vota
|11
|11
|11
|3
|Trouble
|Troye Sivan, Jay Som
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Chaos Space Marine
|Black Country, New Road
|Vota
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Fils de joie
|Stromae
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Unnecessary Drama
|Belle and Sebastian
|Vota
|15
|8
|6
|4
|Billions
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|16
|14
|2
|6
|How Long
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|17
|18
|2
|8
|Sacrifice
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|18
|2
|2
|3
|Treat Me Like a Slut
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|19
|13
|13
|3
|C’mon Baby, Cry
|Orville Peck
|Vota
|20
|23
|20
|3
|King of Sweden
|Future Islands
|Vota
|21
|19
|19
|2
|One Last Kiss
|Hikaru Utada
|Vota
|22
|21
|1
|11
|Ay Mama
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|23
|24
|3
|8
|L’enfer
|Stromae
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Polvo de diamantes
|Rufus T. Firefly
|Vota
|25
|9
|9
|4
|Por si
|Miss Caffeina
|Vota
|26
|12
|1
|5
|Santo
|Christina Aguilera, Ozuna
|Vota
|27
|22
|1
|20
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|Vota
|28
|39
|20
|3
|Get Better
|alt-J
|Vota
|29
|35
|5
|6
|midnight sun
|Nilüfer Yanya
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Hacia el vacío
|La Plata
|Vota
|31
|25
|6
|7
|meta angel
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|32
|30
|8
|5
|A Temporary High
|AURORA
|Vota
|33
|31
|2
|35
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|34
|32
|2
|9
|No pensar en ti
|Soleá Morente, La Casa Azul
|Vota
|35
|17
|6
|7
|Light Switch
|Charlie Puth
|Vota
|36
|29
|18
|5
|Granja Escuela
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|37
|33
|3
|13
|Todo lamento
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|38
|36
|3
|11
|Raffaella
|Varry Brava
|Vota
|39
|27
|18
|7
|Pódium
|Algora
|Vota
|40
|37
|2
|14
|Amanecer
|Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|–
|Niña Río
|Violeta Tello Grau
|Vota
|–
|El Iglú
|Ofrenda Floral
|Vota
|–
|Quan era un humanoide
|Licus
|Vota
|–
|It Looks Bad
|KÅRP
|Vota
|–
|Machina
|Boy Harsher
|Vota
|–
|Attention
|Omah Lay, Justin Bieber
|Vota
|–
|Demasiado coño
|Samantha Hudson
|Vota
|–
|El altillo de la casa de tus padres
|Estrella Fugaz
|Vota
|–
|Sweetest Pie
|Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
|Vota