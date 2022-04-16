escribe aquí...
The Weeknd, La Casa Azul, Joe Crepúsculo, VVV Trippin’You… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Vicente Navarro y Rodrigo Cuevas mantienen el número 1 de la lista de JENESAISPOP con ‘Marchar’. Las entradas más fuertes en el top 10 son las de The Weeknd, La Casa Azul y Joe Crepúsculo. Camila Cabello llega simplemente al top 14 con WILLOW, mientras en la parte baja de la lista entran VVV Trippin’You, Albany y Nilüfer Yanya.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Marchar Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
2 2 1 4 Candy Rosalía Vota
3 4 3 2 As It Was Harry Styles Vota
4 4 1 Out of Time The Weeknd Vota
5 5 1 No hay futuro La Casa Azul Vota
6 6 1 5 My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
7 13 4 4 Mismo amor Julieta Venegas Vota
8 8 1 Carreteras de pasión Joe Crepúsculo, Aaron Rux Vota
9 9 9 3 Muchas cosas Natalia Lacunza Vota
10 3 3 4 The Lightning II Arcade Fire Vota
11 5 3 4 Hammering Noises Pshycotic Beats Vota
12 10 1 7 King Florence + the Machine Vota
13 17 13 2 Una daixona de pols Antònia Font Vota
14 14 1 psychofreak Camilo Cabello, WILLOW Vota
15 18 2 7 Hurts to Love Beach House Vota
16 16 1 10 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
17 8 7 3 No Hotel Lykke Li Vota
18 19 18 2 Hold Me Closer Cornelia Jakobs Vota
19 15 9 6 Unnecessary Drama Belle and Sebastian Vota
20 7 7 2 All the Good Times Angel Olsen Vota
21 20 6 5 Demasiado coño Samantha Hudson Vota
22 21 6 5 Sweetest Pie Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa Vota
23 26 23 2 Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread Destroyer Vota
24 29 1 16 Ay Mama Rigoberta Bandini Vota
25 12 4 6 Fils de joie Stromae Vota
26 11 11 3 Skinty Fia Fontaines DC Vota
27 32 2 19 Amanecer Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
28 33 7 8 Impossible Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp Vota
29 29 1 Hiedra verde VVV [Trippin’you] Vota
30 14 3 10 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
31 31 7 7 No Small Thing Tears for Fears Vota
32 24 6 9 Billions Caroline Polachek Vota
33 30 5 9 Love Me More Mitski Vota
34 23 1 25 Yo invito Amaia Vota
35 28 28 3 Fair Normani Vota
36 38 28 3 Silver Balloons Little Boots Vota
37 25 2 40 Please Jessie Ware Vota
38 27 4 9 jealousy FKA twigs, Rema Vota
39 39 1 Chobits Albany, Rojuu, Clutchill Vota
40 40 1 the dealer Nilüfer Yanya Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Guarantee That I’d Be Loved Cut Vota
Mauvais rôle BRÖ Vota
Save Me Empress Of Vota
Angelica Wet Leg Vota
About Damn Time Lizzo Vota
Every Bottle (Is My Boyfriend) Vota
I Left a Light On Teenage Fanclub Vota
First Class Jack Harlow Vota
No Prizes Kae Tempest, Lianne La Havas Vota
Let’s Do It Again Jamie xx Vota

