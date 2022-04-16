The Weeknd, La Casa Azul, Joe Crepúsculo, VVV Trippin’You… en el top 40 de JNSP

Vicente Navarro y Rodrigo Cuevas mantienen el número 1 de la lista de JENESAISPOP con ‘Marchar’. Las entradas más fuertes en el top 10 son las de The Weeknd, La Casa Azul y Joe Crepúsculo. Camila Cabello llega simplemente al top 14 con WILLOW, mientras en la parte baja de la lista entran VVV Trippin’You, Albany y Nilüfer Yanya.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Marchar
|Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Candy
|Rosalía
|Vota
|3
|4
|3
|2
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Out of Time
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|No hay futuro
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|6
|6
|1
|5
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|7
|13
|4
|4
|Mismo amor
|Julieta Venegas
|Vota
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Carreteras de pasión
|Joe Crepúsculo, Aaron Rux
|Vota
|9
|9
|9
|3
|Muchas cosas
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|10
|3
|3
|4
|The Lightning II
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|11
|5
|3
|4
|Hammering Noises
|Pshycotic Beats
|Vota
|12
|10
|1
|7
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|13
|17
|13
|2
|Una daixona de pols
|Antònia Font
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|psychofreak
|Camilo Cabello, WILLOW
|Vota
|15
|18
|2
|7
|Hurts to Love
|Beach House
|Vota
|16
|16
|1
|10
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|17
|8
|7
|3
|No Hotel
|Lykke Li
|Vota
|18
|19
|18
|2
|Hold Me Closer
|Cornelia Jakobs
|Vota
|19
|15
|9
|6
|Unnecessary Drama
|Belle and Sebastian
|Vota
|20
|7
|7
|2
|All the Good Times
|Angel Olsen
|Vota
|21
|20
|6
|5
|Demasiado coño
|Samantha Hudson
|Vota
|22
|21
|6
|5
|Sweetest Pie
|Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
|Vota
|23
|26
|23
|2
|Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread
|Destroyer
|Vota
|24
|29
|1
|16
|Ay Mama
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|25
|12
|4
|6
|Fils de joie
|Stromae
|Vota
|26
|11
|11
|3
|Skinty Fia
|Fontaines DC
|Vota
|27
|32
|2
|19
|Amanecer
|Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|28
|33
|7
|8
|Impossible
|Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Hiedra verde
|VVV [Trippin’you]
|Vota
|30
|14
|3
|10
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|31
|31
|7
|7
|No Small Thing
|Tears for Fears
|Vota
|32
|24
|6
|9
|Billions
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|33
|30
|5
|9
|Love Me More
|Mitski
|Vota
|34
|23
|1
|25
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|Vota
|35
|28
|28
|3
|Fair
|Normani
|Vota
|36
|38
|28
|3
|Silver Balloons
|Little Boots
|Vota
|37
|25
|2
|40
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|38
|27
|4
|9
|jealousy
|FKA twigs, Rema
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Chobits
|Albany, Rojuu, Clutchill
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|the dealer
|Nilüfer Yanya
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Guarantee That I’d Be Loved
|Cut
|Vota
|–
|Mauvais rôle
|BRÖ
|Vota
|–
|Save Me
|Empress Of
|Vota
|–
|Angelica
|Wet Leg
|Vota
|–
|About Damn Time
|Lizzo
|Vota
|–
|Every Bottle (Is My Boyfriend)
|Vota
|–
|I Left a Light On
|Teenage Fanclub
|Vota
|–
|First Class
|Jack Harlow
|Vota
|–
|No Prizes
|Kae Tempest, Lianne La Havas
|Vota
|–
|Let’s Do It Again
|Jamie xx
|Vota
