Madonna conseguía recientemente su 50º número 1 en las listas dance de Estados Unidos con el remix de ‘I Don’t Search I Find’ de Honey Dijon. Madonna es la única artista que suma tantos números 1 en cualquier lista de Billboard. La cantante daba a entender entonces que celebraría dicho hito de alguna manera, pero pasaban las semanas y no se concretaba ninguna noticia al respecto. Los tabloides incluso apuntaban a que Katy Perry estaría involucrada en el proyecto.

Finalmente, Madonna ha anunciado ‘Finally Enough Love’, álbum que recopila esos 50 números 1 logrados por Madonna en la lista Dance Club Songs de Billboard. Ni Katy Perry ni ningún artista invitado aparece en el anunciado recopilatorio.

Se editarán dos versiones del disco. La primera de ellas reunirá íntegramente los 50 números 1 obtenidos por Madonna en las listas dance. El segundo reducirá esa cifra a los 16 remixes favoritos de Madonna, abarcando todas las etapas de su carrera.

Las diferentes ediciones de ‘Finally Enough Love’ llegarán en fechas distintas. La versión reducida verá la luz el 24 de junio en las plataformas de streaming y el 19 de agosto en formato físico. Por su parte, la versión «50 pistas» llegará a tiendas y plataformas el mismo 19 de agosto. Todas ellas contarán con ediciones en CD y vinilo, que se detallan bajo estas líneas.

Desde ya puede escucharse un primer adelanto de ‘Finally Enough Love’, una versión remasterizada del remix «You Can Dance» de ‘Into the Groove’.

FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE

16-Track Album

Streaming June 24

1-CD, 2-LP & Digital Download Versions Out August 19

Track Listing

1. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

2. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

3. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

4. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

5. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

6. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

7. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

8. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

9. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

10. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

11. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

12. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) °+

13. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

14. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

15. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

16. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES

50-Track Album

3-CD, 6-LP, Streaming & Digital Download Versions Out August 19

1. “Holiday” (7” Version) +

2. “Like A Virgin” (7” Version)

3. “Material Girl” (7” Version)

4. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

5. “Open Your Heart” (Video Version) +

6. “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

7. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

8. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

9. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

10. “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix) *+

11. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

12. “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

13. “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

14. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

15. “Fever” (Radio Edit) +

16. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

17. “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

18. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

19. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

20. “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) +#

21. “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix) +

22. “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

23. “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)

24. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

25. “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix) +#

26. “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

27. “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) +#

28. “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit) +#

29. “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) *+

30. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

31. “Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) + – Britney Spears feat. Madonna

32. “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) *+

33. “Love Profusion” (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Edit) +#

34. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

35. “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) +#

36. “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) +

37. “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

38. “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) + – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

39. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) +#

40. “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

41. “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

42. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

43. “Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) *+#

44. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

45. “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

46. “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) +# – feat. Nicki Minaj

47. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

48. “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

49. “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee

50. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

* previously unreleased

+available digitally for the first time

# available commercially for the first time

