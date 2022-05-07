Orville Peck, Fontaines D.C., Wilco… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Florence + The Machine se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con su último single ‘Free’, conteniendo en el número 2 ‘Used to Know Me’ de Charli XCX. Destacan las subidas de Lizzo y PUTOCHINOMARICÓN. La primera está convirtiendo ‘About Damn Time’ en un sleeper y le segunde es le últime invitade de nuestro podcast.
La entrada más fuerte es Orville Peck con ‘Daytona Sand’, seguida muy de cerca por ‘I Love You’ de Fontaines D.C., ambos en el top 10. También entran Wilco en el puesto 19 y Ronroneo llega por los pelos al top 40. Este último al fin ha podido editar su disco en vinilo, ‘Autoerótica‘.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Free
|Florence + the Machine
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Used to Know Me
|Charli XCX
|3
|15
|3
|3
|About Damn Time
|Lizzo
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Candy
|Rosalía
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Out of Time
|The Weeknd
|6
|5
|3
|5
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Daytona Sand
|Orville Peck
|8
|–
|8
|1
|I Love You
|Fontaines D.C.
|9
|9
|9
|2
|llorando en la acera
|Cariño
|10
|11
|1
|8
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|11
|27
|11
|2
|Tamagotchi
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|12
|6
|3
|7
|The Lightning II
|Arcade Fire
|13
|13
|5
|4
|No hay futuro
|La Casa Azul
|14
|17
|14
|2
|The Curse of the Blackened Eye
|Orville Peck
|15
|14
|8
|4
|psychofreak
|Camilo Cabello, WILLOW
|16
|7
|7
|3
|Let’s Do It Again
|Jamie xx
|17
|37
|23
|3
|Angelica
|Wet Leg
|18
|18
|11
|6
|Skinty Fia
|Fontaines DC
|19
|–
|19
|1
|Falling Apart (Right Now)
|Wilco
|20
|29
|1
|10
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|21
|8
|6
|4
|Carreteras de pasión
|Joe Crepúsculo, Aaron Rux
|22
|24
|1
|13
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|23
|19
|9
|6
|Muchas cosas
|Natalia Lacunza
|24
|22
|7
|6
|No Hotel
|Lykke Li
|25
|23
|22
|3
|Save Me
|Empress Of
|26
|34
|13
|5
|Una daixona de pols
|Antònia Font
|27
|39
|3
|13
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|28
|20
|20
|2
|Energía rara
|Dorian
|29
|32
|1
|28
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|30
|10
|1
|5
|Marchar
|Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas
|31
|28
|1
|19
|Ay Mama
|Rigoberta Bandini
|32
|36
|18
|5
|Hold Me Closer
|Cornelia Jakobs
|33
|26
|26
|2
|Ceras rosas
|dani
|34
|40
|15
|4
|Hiedra verde
|VVV [Trippin’you]
|35
|21
|21
|3
|I Left a Light On
|Teenage Fanclub
|36
|25
|7
|5
|All the Good Times
|Angel Olsen
|37
|35
|2
|43
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|38
|16
|16
|3
|No Prizes
|Kae Tempest, Lianne La Havas
|39
|38
|30
|3
|Cut
|Sondre Lerche
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Simplemente soy
|Ronroneo
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|YouYouYou
|Tove Styrke
|–
|No One Dies from Love
|Tove Lo
|–
|Breathe
|Röyksopp, Astrid S
|–
|Levitation
|Let’s Eat Grandma
|–
|GODARD
|Mira Paula
|–
|Slow Song
|The Knocks, Dragonette
|–
|Domingo especialmente triste
|Biznaga, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|–
|Go Away
|Omar Apollo
|–
|Bites on My Neck
|yeule
|–
|Noche iluminada
|Adiós Amores
