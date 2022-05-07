escribe aquí...
Orville Peck, Fontaines D.C., Wilco… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Florence + The Machine se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con su último single ‘Free’, conteniendo en el número 2 ‘Used to Know Me’ de Charli XCX. Destacan las subidas de Lizzo y PUTOCHINOMARICÓN. La primera está convirtiendo ‘About Damn Time’ en un sleeper y le segunde es le últime invitade de nuestro podcast.

La entrada más fuerte es Orville Peck con ‘Daytona Sand’, seguida muy de cerca por ‘I Love You’ de Fontaines D.C., ambos en el top 10. También entran Wilco en el puesto 19 y Ronroneo llega por los pelos al top 40. Este último al fin ha podido editar su disco en vinilo, ‘Autoerótica‘.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Free Florence + the Machine Vota
2 2 2 2 Used to Know Me Charli XCX Vota
3 15 3 3 About Damn Time Lizzo Vota
4 4 1 7 Candy Rosalía Vota
5 3 4 4 Out of Time The Weeknd Vota
6 5 3 5 As It Was Harry Styles Vota
7 7 1 Daytona Sand Orville Peck Vota
8 8 1 I Love You Fontaines D.C. Vota
9 9 9 2 llorando en la acera Cariño Vota
10 11 1 8 My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
11 27 11 2 Tamagotchi PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
12 6 3 7 The Lightning II Arcade Fire Vota
13 13 5 4 No hay futuro La Casa Azul Vota
14 17 14 2 The Curse of the Blackened Eye Orville Peck Vota
15 14 8 4 psychofreak Camilo Cabello, WILLOW Vota
16 7 7 3 Let’s Do It Again Jamie xx Vota
17 37 23 3 Angelica Wet Leg Vota
18 18 11 6 Skinty Fia Fontaines DC Vota
19 19 1 Falling Apart (Right Now) Wilco Vota
20 29 1 10 King Florence + the Machine Vota
21 8 6 4 Carreteras de pasión Joe Crepúsculo, Aaron Rux Vota
22 24 1 13 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
23 19 9 6 Muchas cosas Natalia Lacunza Vota
24 22 7 6 No Hotel Lykke Li Vota
25 23 22 3 Save Me Empress Of Vota
26 34 13 5 Una daixona de pols Antònia Font Vota
27 39 3 13 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
28 20 20 2 Energía rara Dorian Vota
29 32 1 28 Yo invito Amaia Vota
30 10 1 5 Marchar Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
31 28 1 19 Ay Mama Rigoberta Bandini Vota
32 36 18 5 Hold Me Closer Cornelia Jakobs Vota
33 26 26 2 Ceras rosas dani Vota
34 40 15 4 Hiedra verde VVV [Trippin’you] Vota
35 21 21 3 I Left a Light On Teenage Fanclub Vota
36 25 7 5 All the Good Times Angel Olsen Vota
37 35 2 43 Please Jessie Ware Vota
38 16 16 3 No Prizes Kae Tempest, Lianne La Havas Vota
39 38 30 3 Cut Sondre Lerche Vota
40 40 1 Simplemente soy Ronroneo Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
YouYouYou Tove Styrke Vota
No One Dies from Love Tove Lo Vota
Breathe Röyksopp, Astrid S Vota
Levitation Let’s Eat Grandma Vota
GODARD Mira Paula Vota
Slow Song The Knocks, Dragonette Vota
Domingo especialmente triste Biznaga, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
Go Away Omar Apollo Vota
Bites on My Neck yeule Vota
Noche iluminada Adiós Amores Vota
