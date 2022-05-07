Orville Peck, Fontaines D.C., Wilco… entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Florence + The Machine se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con su último single ‘Free’, conteniendo en el número 2 ‘Used to Know Me’ de Charli XCX. Destacan las subidas de Lizzo y PUTOCHINOMARICÓN. La primera está convirtiendo ‘About Damn Time’ en un sleeper y le segunde es le últime invitade de nuestro podcast.

La entrada más fuerte es Orville Peck con ‘Daytona Sand’, seguida muy de cerca por ‘I Love You’ de Fontaines D.C., ambos en el top 10. También entran Wilco en el puesto 19 y Ronroneo llega por los pelos al top 40. Este último al fin ha podido editar su disco en vinilo, ‘Autoerótica‘.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten Adiós Amores / Noche iluminada

Amaia / Yo invito

Angel Olsen / All the Good Times

Antònia Font / Una daixona de pols

Arcade Fire / The Lightning II

Biznaga, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro / Domingo especialmente triste

Camilo Cabello, WILLOW / pshychofreak

Cariño / llorando en la acera

Charli XCX / Used to Know Me

Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama / Beg for You

Cornelia Jakobs / Hold Me Closer

dani / Ceras rosas

Dorian / Energía rara

Empress Of / Save Me

Florence + the Machine / Free

Florence + the Machine / King

Florence + the Machine / My Love

Fontaines DC / I Love You

Fontaines DC / Skinty Fia

Harry Styles / As It Was

Jamie xx / Let's Do It Again

Jessie Ware / Please

Joe Crepúsculo, Aaron Rux / Carreteras de pasión

Kae Tempest, Lianne La Havas / No Prizes

La Casa Azul / No hay futuro

Let's Eat Grandma / Levitation

Lizzo / About Damn Time

Lykke Li / No Hotel

Mira Paula / GODARD

Natalia Lacunza / Muchas cosas

Omar Apollo / Go Away

Orville Peck / Daytona Sand

Orville Peck / The Curse of the Blackened Eye

PUTOCHINOMARICÓN / Tamagotchi

Röyksopp, Astrid S / Breathe

Rigoberta Bandini / Ay Mama

Ronroneo / Simplemente soy

Rosalía / Candy

Rosalía / Saoko

Sondre Lerche / Cut

Teenage Fanclub / I Left a Light On

The Knocks, Dragonette / Slow Song

The Weeknd / Out of Time

Tove Lo / No One Dies from Love

Tove Styrke / YouYouYou

Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas / Marchar

VVV [Trippin'you] / Hiedra verde

Wet Leg / Angelica

Wilco / Falling Apart (Right Now)

yeule / Bites on my Neck Ver resultados