Phoenix, Punsetes, Vicente Navarro y Anna of the North, en el top 40 de JNSP

Röyksopp se mantienen en el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Me&Youphoria’, y también repiten en el podio Carly Rae Jepsen con Rufus Wainwright y Taylor Swift. Llegan al top 5 dos entradas: los singles de Phoenix y el focus track del último disco de Los Punsetes, que compite por ser de nuevo el mejor de su carrera. Vicente Navarro queda en el número 6. La única otra entrada es la de Anna of the North.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Me&Youphoria
|Röyksopp
|2
|2
|2
|2
|The Loneliest Time
|Carly Rae Jepsen, Rufus Wainwright
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Anti-Hero
|Taylor Swift
|4
|–
|4
|1
|After Midnight
|Phoenix
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Hola, destrucción
|Los Punsetes
|6
|–
|6
|1
|El primero
|Vicente Navarro
|7
|19
|7
|2
|España corazones
|Los Punsetes
|8
|7
|7
|2
|Grapevine
|Weyes Blood
|9
|6
|2
|6
|Grapefruit
|Tove Lo
|10
|5
|5
|3
|Strong
|Romy, Fred again..
|11
|11
|1
|9
|Wolf
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs
|12
|22
|1
|7
|Sunset
|Caroline Polachek
|13
|4
|4
|3
|I’m a Mess
|Avril Lavigne, YUNGBLUD
|14
|12
|3
|6
|Made You Look
|Meghan Trainor
|15
|25
|15
|2
|Enter the Day
|Patrick Wolf
|16
|9
|9
|2
|Mi manera de querer
|Natalia Lafourcade
|17
|16
|1
|20
|Free Yourself
|Jessie Ware
|18
|29
|1
|24
|Break My Soul
|BEYONCÉ
|19
|8
|8
|4
|Carbon Dioxide
|Fever Ray
|20
|10
|1
|11
|CUFF IT
|Beyoncé
|21
|30
|4
|9
|Easy On Your Own?
|Alvvays
|22
|37
|2
|19
|Despechá
|Rosalía
|23
|20
|1
|13
|Atopos
|Björk
|24
|28
|1
|40
|Candy
|Rosalía
|25
|13
|6
|6
|Lift Me Up
|Rihanna
|26
|39
|7
|6
|Selfish Soul
|Sudan Archives
|27
|27
|14
|3
|Como todo el mundo
|Depresión sonora
|28
|35
|1
|18
|2 Die 4
|Tove Lo
|29
|36
|1
|38
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|30
|24
|5
|10
|Fossora
|Björk
|31
|17
|6
|8
|I’m In Love With You
|The 1975
|32
|14/td>
|3
|7
|Body Paint
|Arctic Monkeys
|33
|18
|3
|19
|Hypnotized
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Meteorite
|Anna of the North, Gus Dapperton
|35
|23
|3
|36
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|36
|26
|26
|2
|GOOFY
|rusowsky, TRISTÁN!
|37
|31
|1
|14
|There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
|Arctic Monkeys
|38
|38
|1
|22
|Así bailaba
|Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia
|39
|32
|2
|9
|Canciones de amor a ti
|Rigoberta Bandini
|40
|15
|15
|2
|Soltar las armas
|Maria Rodés
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Gorilla
|Little Simz
|–
|Shirt
|SZA
|–
|Salt Coast
|Kae Tempest
|–
|Rebels Without Applause
|Morrissey
|–
|Did you know that there’s a tunnel….
|Lana del Rey
|–
|Creepin’
|Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage
|–
|Un esclavo, un siervo
|Betacam
|–
|It’s Quiet Now
|Honey Dijon, Dope Earth Alien
|–
|Kaleidoscópica
|Villano Antillano
|–
|Out of My Head
|First Aid Kit
