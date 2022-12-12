escribe aquí...
Phoenix, Punsetes, Vicente Navarro y Anna of the North, en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Röyksopp se mantienen en el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Me&Youphoria’, y también repiten en el podio Carly Rae Jepsen con Rufus Wainwright y Taylor Swift. Llegan al top 5 dos entradas: los singles de Phoenix y el focus track del último disco de Los Punsetes, que compite por ser de nuevo el mejor de su carrera. Vicente Navarro queda en el número 6. La única otra entrada es la de Anna of the North.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Me&Youphoria Röyksopp Vota
2 2 2 2 The Loneliest Time Carly Rae Jepsen, Rufus Wainwright Vota
3 3 1 6 Anti-Hero Taylor Swift Vota
4 4 1 After Midnight Phoenix Vota
5 5 1 Hola, destrucción Los Punsetes Vota
6 6 1 El primero Vicente Navarro Vota
7 19 7 2 España corazones Los Punsetes Vota
8 7 7 2 Grapevine Weyes Blood Vota
9 6 2 6 Grapefruit Tove Lo Vota
10 5 5 3 Strong Romy, Fred again.. Vota
11 11 1 9 Wolf Yeah Yeah Yeahs Vota
12 22 1 7 Sunset Caroline Polachek Vota
13 4 4 3 I’m a Mess Avril Lavigne, YUNGBLUD Vota
14 12 3 6 Made You Look Meghan Trainor Vota
15 25 15 2 Enter the Day Patrick Wolf Vota
16 9 9 2 Mi manera de querer Natalia Lafourcade Vota
17 16 1 20 Free Yourself Jessie Ware Vota
18 29 1 24 Break My Soul BEYONCÉ Vota
19 8 8 4 Carbon Dioxide Fever Ray Vota
20 10 1 11 CUFF IT Beyoncé Vota
21 30 4 9 Easy On Your Own? Alvvays Vota
22 37 2 19 Despechá Rosalía Vota
23 20 1 13 Atopos Björk Vota
24 28 1 40 Candy Rosalía Vota
25 13 6 6 Lift Me Up Rihanna Vota
26 39 7 6 Selfish Soul Sudan Archives Vota
27 27 14 3 Como todo el mundo Depresión sonora Vota
28 35 1 18 2 Die 4 Tove Lo Vota
29 36 1 38 My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
30 24 5 10 Fossora Björk Vota
31 17 6 8 I’m In Love With You The 1975 Vota
3 7 Body Paint Arctic Monkeys Vota
33 18 3 19 Hypnotized Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
34 34 1 Meteorite Anna of the North, Gus Dapperton Vota
35 23 3 36 As It Was Harry Styles Vota
36 26 26 2 GOOFY rusowsky, TRISTÁN! Vota
37 31 1 14 There’d Better Be a Mirrorball Arctic Monkeys Vota
38 38 1 22 Así bailaba Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia Vota
39 32 2 9 Canciones de amor a ti Rigoberta Bandini Vota
40 15 15 2 Soltar las armas Maria Rodés Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Gorilla Little Simz Vota
Shirt SZA Vota
Salt Coast Kae Tempest Vota
Rebels Without Applause Morrissey Vota
Did you know that there’s a tunnel…. Lana del Rey Vota
Creepin’ Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage Vota
Un esclavo, un siervo Betacam Vota
It’s Quiet Now Honey Dijon, Dope Earth Alien Vota
Kaleidoscópica Villano Antillano Vota
Out of My Head First Aid Kit Vota

