Alizzz, SZA, La URSS, RAYE, Nevver, Khotton Palm… en el top 40 de JNSP

Vicente Navarro se mantiene como lo más votado de JNSP con ‘El primero’. La entrada más fuerte es la de Alizzz, seguida de la de SZA. La URSS y RAYE también logran buenos puestos, mientras llegan al top 40 por los pelos Nevver, Khotton Palm y Leiti Sene con La Zowi.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|El primero
|Vicente Navarro
|Vota
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Did you know that there’s a tunnel….
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Todo está bien
|Alizzz
|Vota
|4
|27
|4
|2
|Rebels Without Applause
|Morrissey
|Vota
|5
|9
|4
|3
|After Midnight
|Phoenix
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Kill Bill
|SZA
|Vota
|7
|5
|5
|4
|España corazones
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|8
|7
|2
|4
|The Loneliest Time
|Carly Rae Jepsen, Rufus Wainwright
|Vota
|9
|33
|15
|4
|Enter the Day
|Patrick Wolf
|Vota
|10
|3
|3
|3
|Hola, destrucción
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|11
|4
|1
|5
|Me&Youphoria
|Röyksopp
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Euroorden
|La URSS
|Vota
|13
|6
|6
|2
|Salt Coast
|Kae Tempest
|Vota
|14
|8
|8
|5
|Como todo el mundo
|Depresión sonora
|Vota
|15
|20
|2
|21
|Despechá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|16
|21
|1
|11
|Wolf
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs
|Vota
|17
|22
|1
|22
|Free Yourself
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|18
|12
|5
|5
|Strong
|Romy, Fred again..
|Vota
|19
|13
|3
|9
|Body Paint
|Arctic Monkeys
|Vota
|20
|15
|1
|8
|Anti-Hero
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|21
|31
|1
|42
|Candy
|Rosalía
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Escapism
|RAYE, 070 Shake
|Vota
|23
|11
|7
|4
|Grapevine
|Weyes Blood
|Vota
|24
|24
|1
|15
|Atopos
|Björk
|Vota
|25
|28
|25
|2
|Creepin’
|Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage
|Vota
|26
|19
|4
|11
|Easy On Your Own?
|Alvvays
|Vota
|27
|23
|1
|13
|CUFF IT
|Beyoncé
|Vota
|28
|26
|1
|26
|Break My Soul
|BEYONCÉ
|Vota
|29
|16
|1
|16
|There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
|Arctic Monkeys
|Vota
|30
|25
|5
|12
|Fossora
|Björk
|Vota
|31
|36
|1
|40
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|32
|14
|14
|4
|GOOFY
|rusowsky, TRISTÁN!
|Vota
|33
|37
|1
|9
|Sunset
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|34
|10
|10
|4
|Soltar las armas
|Maria Rodés
|Vota
|35
|17
|2
|8
|Grapefruit
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|36
|40
|3
|21
|Hypnotized
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|37
|38
|6
|10
|I’m In Love With You
|The 1975
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Amaneciendo y anocheciendo
|Nevver, Leftee
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|STRESSS
|Khotton Palm
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|APOCALIPSI
|Leiti Sene, La Zowi…
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Dancing’s Done
|Ava Max
|Vota
|–
|Surrender My Heart
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|–
|EAEA
|Blanca Paloma
|Vota
|–
|Mi familia
|Fusa Nocta, DRED BEY
|Vota
|–
|Bienvenida al caos
|Depresión sonora
|Vota
|–
|Canto por no llorar
|Niño de Elche, Yerai Cortés
|Vota
|–
|Rompe
|Sila Lua
|Vota
|–
|Heart on Fire
|Little Simz
|Vota
|–
|Lejos
|Babi, Albany
|Vota
|–
|À tout jamais
|Mylène Farmer
|Vota
