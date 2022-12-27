escribe aquí...
Alizzz, SZA, La URSS, RAYE, Nevver, Khotton Palm… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Vicente Navarro se mantiene como lo más votado de JNSP con ‘El primero’. La entrada más fuerte es la de Alizzz, seguida de la de SZA. La URSS y RAYE también logran buenos puestos, mientras llegan al top 40 por los pelos Nevver, Khotton Palm y Leiti Sene con La Zowi.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 El primero Vicente Navarro Vota
2 2 2 2 Did you know that there’s a tunnel…. Lana del Rey Vota
3 3 1 Todo está bien Alizzz Vota
4 27 4 2 Rebels Without Applause Morrissey Vota
5 9 4 3 After Midnight Phoenix Vota
6 6 1 Kill Bill SZA Vota
7 5 5 4 España corazones Los Punsetes Vota
8 7 2 4 The Loneliest Time Carly Rae Jepsen, Rufus Wainwright Vota
9 33 15 4 Enter the Day Patrick Wolf Vota
10 3 3 3 Hola, destrucción Los Punsetes Vota
11 4 1 5 Me&Youphoria Röyksopp Vota
12 12 1 Euroorden La URSS Vota
13 6 6 2 Salt Coast Kae Tempest Vota
14 8 8 5 Como todo el mundo Depresión sonora Vota
15 20 2 21 Despechá Rosalía Vota
16 21 1 11 Wolf Yeah Yeah Yeahs Vota
17 22 1 22 Free Yourself Jessie Ware Vota
18 12 5 5 Strong Romy, Fred again.. Vota
19 13 3 9 Body Paint Arctic Monkeys Vota
20 15 1 8 Anti-Hero Taylor Swift Vota
21 31 1 42 Candy Rosalía Vota
22 22 1 Escapism RAYE, 070 Shake Vota
23 11 7 4 Grapevine Weyes Blood Vota
24 24 1 15 Atopos Björk Vota
25 28 25 2 Creepin’ Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage Vota
26 19 4 11 Easy On Your Own? Alvvays Vota
27 23 1 13 CUFF IT Beyoncé Vota
28 26 1 26 Break My Soul BEYONCÉ Vota
29 16 1 16 There’d Better Be a Mirrorball Arctic Monkeys Vota
30 25 5 12 Fossora Björk Vota
31 36 1 40 My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
32 14 14 4 GOOFY rusowsky, TRISTÁN! Vota
33 37 1 9 Sunset Caroline Polachek Vota
34 10 10 4 Soltar las armas Maria Rodés Vota
35 17 2 8 Grapefruit Tove Lo Vota
36 40 3 21 Hypnotized Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
37 38 6 10 I’m In Love With You The 1975 Vota
38 38 1 Amaneciendo y anocheciendo Nevver, Leftee Vota
39 39 1 STRESSS Khotton Palm Vota
40 40 1 APOCALIPSI Leiti Sene, La Zowi… Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Dancing’s Done Ava Max Vota
Surrender My Heart Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
EAEA Blanca Paloma Vota
Mi familia Fusa Nocta, DRED BEY Vota
Bienvenida al caos Depresión sonora Vota
Canto por no llorar Niño de Elche, Yerai Cortés Vota
Rompe Sila Lua Vota
Heart on Fire Little Simz Vota
Lejos Babi, Albany Vota
À tout jamais Mylène Farmer Vota

