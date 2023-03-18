Alba Morena, top 1 en JNSP; entran Miley, Róisín, Sen Senra…

‘Nadie’ de Alba Morena será una de las mejores canciones de 2023 y es esta semana lo más votado de JENESAISPOP. Sube del puesto 38 al puesto 1. Deja en los puestos 2, 3 y 4 las entradas de los nuevos singles de Miley Cyrus, Róisín Murphy y Sen Senra, respectivamente.

A las puertas del top 10 encontramos ‘Galgo’ de Belén Aguilera y ‘To Be Honest’ de Christine and the Queens. Entra en el top 20 Aiko El grupo y llegan por los pelos a la lista -pero llegan- slowthai y Andy Shauf. Entre los eliminados de la semana, destacan ‘Candy’ de Rosalía o el primer single del nuevo disco de Lana del Rey.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Aiko El Grupo / Peñacastillo

Alba Morena / Nadie

Ana Mena / Un clásico

Ana Mena, Natalia Lacunza / Me he pillao x ti

Andy Shauf / Catch Your Eye

Anouck / WALK AWAY

Ava Max / Dancing's Done

Ava Max / Million Dollar Baby

Belén Aguilera / ANTAGONISTA

Belén Aguilera / GALGO

Beyoncé / BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé / CUFF IT

Bizarrap, Shakira / Session 53

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding / Miracle

Caroline Polachek / Welcome to My Island

Christine and the Queens / To Be Honest

CHVRCHES / Over

Depeche Mode / Ghosts Again

Everything But the Girl / Nothing Left to Lose

Fever Ray / Even It Out

Gorillaz, Adeleye Omotayo / Silent Running

Janelle Monáe, Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 / Float

Jessie Ware / Pearls

Kali Uchis / I Wish You Roses

Karmento / Quiero y duelo

Karol G, Shakira / TQG

Kate NV / meow chat

Kelela / Contact

Kelela / Enough for Love

La Casa Azul / Prometo no olvidar

La La Love You, Samuraï / El principio de algo

La Prohibida, Algora / Morfina

Lana del Rey / A&W

LaTorre / Amor y miel

M83 / Amnesia

Matthew Herbert, Theon Cross / The Horse Has a Voice

Miley Cyrus / Flowers

Miley Cyrus / River

Morreo, Soleá Morente / Pansequito

P!nk / TRUSTFALL

Paola & Chiara / Furore

RAYE / Black Mascara.

RAYE, 070 Shake / Escapism.

Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze / CooCool

Renaldo & Clara / Globus

Sen Senra / No quiero ser un cantante

slowthai / Feel Good

Vicco / Nochentera

_juno / _La canción que no vas a hacer hoy Ver resultados