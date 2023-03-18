escribe aquí...
Alba Morena, top 1 en JNSP; entran Miley, Róisín, Sen Senra…

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

‘Nadie’ de Alba Morena será una de las mejores canciones de 2023 y es esta semana lo más votado de JENESAISPOP. Sube del puesto 38 al puesto 1. Deja en los puestos 2, 3 y 4 las entradas de los nuevos singles de Miley Cyrus, Róisín Murphy y Sen Senra, respectivamente.

A las puertas del top 10 encontramos ‘Galgo’ de Belén Aguilera y ‘To Be Honest’ de Christine and the Queens. Entra en el top 20 Aiko El grupo y llegan por los pelos a la lista -pero llegan- slowthai y Andy Shauf. Entre los eliminados de la semana, destacan ‘Candy’ de Rosalía o el primer single del nuevo disco de Lana del Rey.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 38 1 2 Nadie Alba Morena Vota
2 2 1 River Miley Cyrus Vota
3 3 1 CooCool Róisín Murphy Vota
4 4 1 No quiero ser un cantante Sen Senra Vota
5 15 5 2 Prometo no olvidar La Casa Azul Vota
6 2 2 5 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
7 5 2 5 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
8 6 5 4 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
9 3 3 3 Me he pillao x ti Ana Mena, Natalia Lacunza Vota
10 4 4 3 Over CHVRCHES Vota
11 1 1 4 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
12 12 1 GALGO Belén Aguilera Vota
13 13 1 To Be Honest Christine and the Queens Vota
14 9 9 4 Black Mascara. RAYE Vota
15 10 2 9 Flowers Miley Cyrus Vota
16 22 16 2 Silent Running Gorillaz, Adeleye Omotayo Vota
17 17 1 Peñacastillo Aiko El Grupo Vota
18 20 5 9 Nochentera Vicco Vota
19 12 5 6 Million Dollar Baby Ava Max Vota
20 14 14 3 Enough for Love Kelela Vota
21 16 16 4 El principio de algo La La Love You, Samuraï Vota
22 7 1 6 Quiero y duelo Karmento Vota
23 8 4 6 Trustfall P!nk Vota
24 19 19 2 I Wish You Roses Kali Uchis Vota
25 21 8 4 _La canción que no vas a hacer hoy _juno Vota
26 28 26 2 TQG Karol G, Shakira Vota
27 11 9 4 Contact Kelela Vota
28 26 5 8 Un clásico Ana Mena Vota
29 34 3 9 Nothing Left to Lose Everything But the Girl Vota
30 13 13 3 Float Janelle Monáe, Seun Kuti, Egypt 80 Vota
31 23 3 6 ANTAGONISTA Belén Aguilera Vota
32 24 24 2 Morfina La Prohibida, Algora Vota
33 33 1 Feel Good slowthai Vota
34 29 3 9 Session 53 Bizarrap, Shakira Vota
35 25 1 38 Break My Soul BEYONCÉ Vota
36 17 15 3 Furore Paola & Chiara Vota
37 27 1 25 CUFF IT Beyoncé Vota
38 33 1 12 Dancing’s Done Ava Max Vota
39 39 1 Catch Your Eye Andy Shauf Vota
40 35 9 13 Escapism RAYE, 070 Shake Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Miracle Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding Vota
Even It Out Fever Ray Vota
Globus Renaldo & Clara Vota
Pansequito Morreo, Soleá Morente Vota
Amnesia M83 Vota
The Horse Has a Voice Matthew Herbert Vota
meow chat Kate NV Vota
Amor y miel LaTorre, xuzu Vota
Consent 10 kr Vota
WALK AWAY Anouck, Her Silhouette Vota
