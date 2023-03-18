Alba Morena, top 1 en JNSP; entran Miley, Róisín, Sen Senra…

‘Nadie’ de Alba Morena será una de las mejores canciones de 2023 y es esta semana lo más votado de JENESAISPOP. Sube del puesto 38 al puesto 1. Deja en los puestos 2, 3 y 4 las entradas de los nuevos singles de Miley Cyrus, Róisín Murphy y Sen Senra, respectivamente.
A las puertas del top 10 encontramos ‘Galgo’ de Belén Aguilera y ‘To Be Honest’ de Christine and the Queens. Entra en el top 20 Aiko El grupo y llegan por los pelos a la lista -pero llegan- slowthai y Andy Shauf. Entre los eliminados de la semana, destacan ‘Candy’ de Rosalía o el primer single del nuevo disco de Lana del Rey.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|38
|1
|2
|Nadie
|Alba Morena
|2
|–
|2
|1
|River
|Miley Cyrus
|3
|–
|3
|1
|CooCool
|Róisín Murphy
|4
|–
|4
|1
|No quiero ser un cantante
|Sen Senra
|5
|15
|5
|2
|Prometo no olvidar
|La Casa Azul
|6
|2
|2
|5
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|7
|5
|2
|5
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|8
|6
|5
|4
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|9
|3
|3
|3
|Me he pillao x ti
|Ana Mena, Natalia Lacunza
|10
|4
|4
|3
|Over
|CHVRCHES
|11
|1
|1
|4
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|12
|–
|12
|1
|GALGO
|Belén Aguilera
|13
|–
|13
|1
|To Be Honest
|Christine and the Queens
|14
|9
|9
|4
|Black Mascara.
|RAYE
|15
|10
|2
|9
|Flowers
|Miley Cyrus
|16
|22
|16
|2
|Silent Running
|Gorillaz, Adeleye Omotayo
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Peñacastillo
|Aiko El Grupo
|18
|20
|5
|9
|Nochentera
|Vicco
|19
|12
|5
|6
|Million Dollar Baby
|Ava Max
|20
|14
|14
|3
|Enough for Love
|Kelela
|21
|16
|16
|4
|El principio de algo
|La La Love You, Samuraï
|22
|7
|1
|6
|Quiero y duelo
|Karmento
|23
|8
|4
|6
|Trustfall
|P!nk
|24
|19
|19
|2
|I Wish You Roses
|Kali Uchis
|25
|21
|8
|4
|_La canción que no vas a hacer hoy
|_juno
|26
|28
|26
|2
|TQG
|Karol G, Shakira
|27
|11
|9
|4
|Contact
|Kelela
|28
|26
|5
|8
|Un clásico
|Ana Mena
|29
|34
|3
|9
|Nothing Left to Lose
|Everything But the Girl
|30
|13
|13
|3
|Float
|Janelle Monáe, Seun Kuti, Egypt 80
|31
|23
|3
|6
|ANTAGONISTA
|Belén Aguilera
|32
|24
|24
|2
|Morfina
|La Prohibida, Algora
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Feel Good
|slowthai
|34
|29
|3
|9
|Session 53
|Bizarrap, Shakira
|35
|25
|1
|38
|Break My Soul
|BEYONCÉ
|36
|17
|15
|3
|Furore
|Paola & Chiara
|37
|27
|1
|25
|CUFF IT
|Beyoncé
|38
|33
|1
|12
|Dancing’s Done
|Ava Max
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Catch Your Eye
|Andy Shauf
|40
|35
|9
|13
|Escapism
|RAYE, 070 Shake
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Miracle
|Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
|–
|Even It Out
|Fever Ray
|–
|Globus
|Renaldo & Clara
|–
|Pansequito
|Morreo, Soleá Morente
|–
|Amnesia
|M83
|–
|The Horse Has a Voice
|Matthew Herbert
|–
|meow chat
|Kate NV
|–
|Amor y miel
|LaTorre, xuzu
|–
|Consent
|10 kr
|–
|WALK AWAY
|Anouck, Her Silhouette
