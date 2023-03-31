Pet Shop Boys anuncian recopilatorio y graban con nuevo productor

Pet Shop Boys nos sorprendieron hace unas semanas anunciando su primer día en el estudio con un nuevo productor, James Ford. Responsable de algunos de los más grandes trabajos de Arctic Monkeys y miembro de Simian Mobile Disco, parece una buena opción tras haberse agotado la fórmula Stuart Price.

Sin embargo, antes habrá otro lanzamiento. Un par de semanas después de que los veamos en Primavera Sound, el 16 de junio, saldrá al mercado ‘SMASH – The Singles 1985-2020’, una recopilación de singles en orden cronológico, que actualiza su catálogo tras recopilatorios gloriosos como ‘Pop Art’, que salió hace tanto que Lady Gaga aún no había lanzado su primer disco.

Será un triple CD, triple cassete, un séxtuple vinilo y habrá doble Blu-ray.

CD1

West End Girls (4.01)

Love Comes Quickly (4.18)

Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money) (3.38)

Suburbia (4.04)

It’s A Sin (5.01)

What Have I Done To Deserve This? (4.20)

Rent (3.33)

Always On My Mind (3.54)

Heart (4.17)

Domino Dancing (4.18)

Left To My Own Devices (4.47)

It’s Alright (4.20)

So Hard (4.00)

Being Boring (4.51)

Where The Streets Have No Name/I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (4.32)

Jealousy (4.15)

DJ Culture (4.14)

Was It Worth It? (7” Version) (4.23)

CD2

Can you forgive her? (3.56)

Go West (5.04)

I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing (7” Version) (4.45)

Liberation (4.06)

Yesterday, when I was mad (Single Version) (4.00)

Paninaro 95 (4.10)

Before (4.05)

Se a Vida è (4.01)

Single-Bilingual (3.30)

A red letter day (4.33)

Somewhere (4.43)

I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more (4.29)

New York City boy (US radio edit) (3.20)

You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk (3.16)

Home and dry (3.58)

I get along (radio edit) (4.11)

Miracles (Radio Edit) (3.57)

Flamboyant (7” Mix) (3.40)

CD3

I’m with stupid (3.27)

Minimal (radio edit) (3.38)

Numb (Single Edit) (3.30)

Love etc (3.32)

Did you see me coming? (3.44)

It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (new version) (3.52)

Together (Ultimate mix) (3.30)

Winner (3.49)

Leaving (3.51)

Memory of the future (new single mix) (3.36)

Vocal (radio edit) (3.25)

Love is a bourgeois construct (Nighttime radio edit) (4.12)

Thursday (feat. Example) (radio edit) (3.56)

The pop kids (radio edit) (3.43)

Twenty-something (radio edit) (3.41)

Say it to me (new radio mix) (3.11)

Dreamland (feat. Years & Years) (3.28)

Monkey business (radio edit) (3.11)

I don’t wanna (radio edit) (3.21)

Blu-ray 1 – The complete videos: 1985-2020

West End girls

Love comes quickly

Opportunities (Let’s make lots of money) (Version 2)

Suburbia

It’s a sin

What have I done to deserve this?

Rent

Always on my mind

Heart

Domino dancing

Left to my own devices

It’s alright

So hard

Being boring

Where the streets have no name/I can’t take my eyes off you

Jealousy

DJ Culture

Was it worth it? (7” Version)

Can you forgive her?

Go West

I wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing

Liberation

Yesterday, when I was mad

Paninaro ’95

Before

Se a vida è (that’s the way life is)

Single bilingual

A red letter day

Somewhere

I don’t know what you want but I can’t give it any more

New York City boy

You only tell me you love me when you’re drunk

Home and dry

I get along/E-mail

Miracles (Radio Edit)

Flamboyant (7” Mix)

I’m with Stupid

Minimal (Radio Edit)

Numb

Love etc.

Did you see me coming?

It doesn’t often snow at Christmas (Live at the O2 Arena, 2009)

Together

Winner

Leaving

Memory of the future (Official Lyric Video)

Vocal (Radio Edit)

Thursday (feat. Example) (Radio Edit)

The Pop Kids (Official Lyric Video)

Twenty-something

Dreamland (feat. Years & Years) (Official Lyric Video)

Monkey business

I don’t wanna (Animated Lyric Video)

Blu-ray 2 – The extras

Opportunities (Let’s make lots of money) (Original Version)

Paninaro (1986 Video)

Domino dancing (Extended Version)

So hard (Extended Version)

How can you expect to be taken seriously?

Go West (Extended Version)

London

Integral

All over the world (Live at the O2 Arena, 2009)

Invisible

Axis

On social media (Official Lyric Video)

Burning the heather (Official Lyric Video)