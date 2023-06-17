escribe aquí...
MúsicaPlaylists
BrevesMúsicaPrincipalTop 40

Kylie arrolla a Rosalía y Madonna en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

190
1
- Publicidad -

Kylie arrolla a Rosalía y Madonna en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso
1

Seguís enganchados a ‘Padam Padam’. Lo nuevo de Kylie, tras ser lo más votado en JNSP, es ratificado en el “Desempate de Twitter”. El tema obtiene el 64% de los votos, casi triplicando ‘Tuya’ de Rosalía’, que se queda con el 27%. Tanto ‘Vulgar’ como ‘Popular’ de Madonna reciben solo el 4,5% de los votos cada una.

- Publicidad -

Entradas mucho más modestas protagonizan Aitana, Tulsa y Latto, en la última parte de la tabla.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 4 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 1 Tuya Rosalía Vota
3 3 1 Vulgar Sam Smith, Madonna Vota
4 4 1 Popular The Weeknd, Madonna Vota
5 4 4 2 I like u Tove Lo Vota
6 1 1 4 Tattoo Loreen Vota
7 3 3 2 Estrella solitaria Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
8 6 6 4 Jaded Miley Cyrus Vota
9 5 2 4 The Narcissist Blur Vota
10 10 2 5 Candy Necklace Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste Vota
11 11 5 4 The Universe Róisín Murphy Vota
12 7 7 2 Karma Taylor Swift, Ice Spice Vota
13 9 9 3 The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte Sparks Vota
14 12 3 5 Todo me da igual Vicco Vota
15 15 11 4 WHERE SHE GOES Bad Bunny Vota
16 8 1 8 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
17 27 11 6 Eat the Acid Kesha Vota
18 13 4 8 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
19 35 1 17 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
20 19 2 17 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
21 20 18 3 Stars PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna Vota
22 14 4 4 It Must Change ANOHNI and the Johnsons Vota
23 25 6 6 Tropic Morning News The National Vota
24 17 5 7 Clavaíto Chanel, Abraham Mateo Vota
25 24 14 3 Bang Melenas Vota
26 18 3 6 Moonlight Kali Uchis Vota
27 21 2 18 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
28 22 18 6 Satellite Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg Vota
29 26 8 5 Lipstick Lover Janelle Monáe Vota
30 30 1 Las Babys Aitana Vota
31 31 1 No quiero hacer historia Tulsa Vota
32 28 28 2 150 CANCIONES Recycled J, Selecta Vota
33 33 2 9 Enjoy Your Life Romy Vota
34 34 1 17 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
35 16 6 7 LA SANTA Lola Indigo Vota
36 39 17 3 Volar La Plata Vota
37 29 1 11 Los Ángeles Aitana Vota
38 32 3 14 To Be Honest Christine and the Queens Vota
39 37 37 2 T’enxules Julieta Vota
40 40 1 Put It on Da Floor Again Latto, Cardi B Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Sexo en la playa Alizzz, Amaia Vota
Attention Doja Cat Vota
My Big Day Bombay Bicycle Club Vota
Idaho Alien Youth Lagoon Vota
Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
Motion Ty Dolla Sign Vota
Wasted Eyes Amaarae Vota
cómo t va? Aleesha Vota
Flip A Switch. RAYE, Coi Leray Vota
Evening Star Supercharger Sparklehorse Vota
- Publicidad -

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: [email protected]

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com