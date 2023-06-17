Kylie arrolla a Rosalía y Madonna en el top 40 de JNSP

Seguís enganchados a ‘Padam Padam’. Lo nuevo de Kylie, tras ser lo más votado en JNSP, es ratificado en el “Desempate de Twitter”. El tema obtiene el 64% de los votos, casi triplicando ‘Tuya’ de Rosalía’, que se queda con el 27%. Tanto ‘Vulgar’ como ‘Popular’ de Madonna reciben solo el 4,5% de los votos cada una.
Entradas mucho más modestas protagonizan Aitana, Tulsa y Latto, en la última parte de la tabla.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Tuya
|Rosalía
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Vulgar
|Sam Smith, Madonna
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Popular
|The Weeknd, Madonna
|Vota
|5
|4
|4
|2
|I like u
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|6
|1
|1
|4
|Tattoo
|Loreen
|Vota
|7
|3
|3
|2
|Estrella solitaria
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|8
|6
|6
|4
|Jaded
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|9
|5
|2
|4
|The Narcissist
|Blur
|Vota
|10
|10
|2
|5
|Candy Necklace
|Lana del Rey, Jon Batiste
|Vota
|11
|11
|5
|4
|The Universe
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|12
|7
|7
|2
|Karma
|Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
|Vota
|13
|9
|9
|3
|The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte
|Sparks
|Vota
|14
|12
|3
|5
|Todo me da igual
|Vicco
|Vota
|15
|15
|11
|4
|WHERE SHE GOES
|Bad Bunny
|Vota
|16
|8
|1
|8
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|17
|27
|11
|6
|Eat the Acid
|Kesha
|Vota
|18
|13
|4
|8
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|19
|35
|1
|17
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|20
|19
|2
|17
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|Vota
|21
|20
|18
|3
|Stars
|PNAU, Bebe Rexha, Ozuna
|Vota
|22
|14
|4
|4
|It Must Change
|ANOHNI and the Johnsons
|Vota
|23
|25
|6
|6
|Tropic Morning News
|The National
|Vota
|24
|17
|5
|7
|Clavaíto
|Chanel, Abraham Mateo
|Vota
|25
|24
|14
|3
|Bang
|Melenas
|Vota
|26
|18
|3
|6
|Moonlight
|Kali Uchis
|Vota
|27
|21
|2
|18
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|28
|22
|18
|6
|Satellite
|Bebe Rexha, Snoop Dogg
|Vota
|29
|26
|8
|5
|Lipstick Lover
|Janelle Monáe
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Las Babys
|Aitana
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|No quiero hacer historia
|Tulsa
|Vota
|32
|28
|28
|2
|150 CANCIONES
|Recycled J, Selecta
|Vota
|33
|33
|2
|9
|Enjoy Your Life
|Romy
|Vota
|34
|34
|1
|17
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|35
|16
|6
|7
|LA SANTA
|Lola Indigo
|Vota
|36
|39
|17
|3
|Volar
|La Plata
|Vota
|37
|29
|1
|11
|Los Ángeles
|Aitana
|Vota
|38
|32
|3
|14
|To Be Honest
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|39
|37
|37
|2
|T’enxules
|Julieta
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Put It on Da Floor Again
|Latto, Cardi B
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Sexo en la playa
|Alizzz, Amaia
|Vota
|–
|Attention
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|–
|My Big Day
|Bombay Bicycle Club
|Vota
|–
|Idaho Alien
|Youth Lagoon
|Vota
|–
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|–
|Motion
|Ty Dolla Sign
|Vota
|–
|Wasted Eyes
|Amaarae
|Vota
|–
|cómo t va?
|Aleesha
|Vota
|–
|Flip A Switch.
|RAYE, Coi Leray
|Vota
|–
|Evening Star Supercharger
|Sparklehorse
|Vota