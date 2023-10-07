Kylie, Pantera Blue, Rodrigo Cuevas… en el top 40 de JNSP

Kylie mantiene el número 1 con ‘Tension’ tras hacerse con el 42% de los votos en la final de X. La novedad es que Pantera Blue había sido lo más votado de la web tras convocar masivamente a su público. Al final queda top 4. Eso sí, sus votos han provocado una masacre de canciones que llevaban medio año en el top: ‘Begin Again’ y ‘Pearls’ de Jessie Ware, ‘Welcome to my Island’ de Caroline Polachek o incluso la más reciente ‘Rush’ de Troye Sivan son eliminadas.
Otra novedad curiosa es que las 10 candidatas de la semana pasada logran clasificarse para esta, destacando las buenas posiciones de Rodrigo Cuevas o PinkPantheress.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Tension
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Got Me Started
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|3
|7
|3
|2
|get him back!
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|AUTOTUNÉAME
|Pantera Blue
|Vota
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Loveher
|Romy
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|CÓMO YE?!
|Rodrigo Cuevas
|Vota
|7
|19
|7
|2
|Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces)
|The National
|Vota
|8
|3
|2
|3
|Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|9
|6
|4
|3
|Loading
|James Blake
|Vota
|10
|13
|9
|3
|Skipping Like a Stone
|The Chemical Brothers, Beck
|Vota
|11
|8
|4
|6
|Your Side of Town
|The Killers
|Vota
|12
|24
|2
|5
|alife
|Slowdive
|Vota
|13
|28
|8
|6
|Tenochtitlán
|Mon Laferte
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Mosquito
|PinkPantheress
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|Miss Belladonna
|Slayyter
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Agora Hills
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|17
|27
|12
|4
|Angry
|The Rolling Stones
|Vota
|18
|9
|5
|3
|You Knew
|Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze
|Vota
|19
|23
|19
|2
|GATA
|Ralphie Choo, rusowsky
|Vota
|20
|12
|7
|3
|Heaven
|Mitski
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|New York Transit Queen
|Corinne Bailey Rae
|Vota
|22
|26
|9
|5
|Last Time I Saw You
|Nicki Minaj
|Vota
|23
|5
|1
|19
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|24
|21
|2
|7
|Speed Drive
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|25
|16
|3
|6
|Single Soon
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|26
|25
|10
|5
|Demons
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|27
|–
|27
|1
|Kiss Me
|Empress Of, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|28
|31
|1
|33
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|29
|22
|22
|2
|Strangers
|Kenya Grace
|Vota
|30
|29
|7
|9
|Paint the Town Red
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|31
|40
|31
|2
|Orein Orain
|Belako
|Vota
|32
|11
|2
|10
|Freak Me Now
|Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|33
|14
|13
|5
|Snooze
|SZA
|Vota
|34
|30
|5
|8
|bad idea right?
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|35
|35
|2
|16
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|36
|36
|6
|9
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|Peggy Gou
|Vota
|37
|37
|33
|5
|Fall In Love
|Icona Pop
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|VENIER
|Espineli
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Life Is Like
|French 79
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Where do we go now?
|Gracie Abrams
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|2 + 1
|Judeline
|Vota
|–
|My Love Mine All Mine
|Mitski
|Vota
|–
|Steven Wilson
|Vota
|–
|Why Are You Not Scared Yet?
|Dolores Forever
|Vota
|–
|Ordinary Love
|Roosevelt
|Vota
|–
|Crushing
|Eartheater
|Vota
|–
|Nunca llega 05
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|–
|Blonde Redhead
|Snowman
|Vota
|–
|Kim Petras, Paris Hilton
|All She Wants
|Vota
|–
|Me la pegué
|Delaporte
|Vota