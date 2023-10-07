escribe aquí...
Kylie, Pantera Blue, Rodrigo Cuevas… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Kylie, Pantera Blue, Rodrigo Cuevas… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Kylie mantiene el número 1 con ‘Tension’ tras hacerse con el 42% de los votos en la final de X. La novedad es que Pantera Blue había sido lo más votado de la web tras convocar masivamente a su público. Al final queda top 4. Eso sí, sus votos han provocado una masacre de canciones que llevaban medio año en el top: ‘Begin Again’ y ‘Pearls’ de Jessie Ware, ‘Welcome to my Island’ de Caroline Polachek o incluso la más reciente ‘Rush’ de Troye Sivan son eliminadas.

Otra novedad curiosa es que las 10 candidatas de la semana pasada logran clasificarse para esta, destacando las buenas posiciones de Rodrigo Cuevas o PinkPantheress.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 5 Tension Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 2 2 Got Me Started Troye Sivan Vota
3 7 3 2 get him back! Olivia Rodrigo Vota
4 4 1 AUTOTUNÉAME Pantera Blue Vota
5 4 3 3 Loveher Romy Vota
6 6 1 CÓMO YE?! Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
7 19 7 2 Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces) The National Vota
8 3 2 3 Will Anybody Ever Love Me? Sufjan Stevens Vota
9 6 4 3 Loading James Blake Vota
10 13 9 3 Skipping Like a Stone The Chemical Brothers, Beck Vota
11 8 4 6 Your Side of Town The Killers Vota
12 24 2 5 alife Slowdive Vota
13 28 8 6 Tenochtitlán Mon Laferte Vota
14 14 1 Mosquito PinkPantheress Vota
15 15 1 Miss Belladonna Slayyter Vota
16 16 1 Agora Hills Doja Cat Vota
17 27 12 4 Angry The Rolling Stones Vota
18 9 5 3 You Knew Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze Vota
19 23 19 2 GATA Ralphie Choo, rusowsky Vota
20 12 7 3 Heaven Mitski Vota
21 21 1 New York Transit Queen Corinne Bailey Rae Vota
22 26 9 5 Last Time I Saw You Nicki Minaj Vota
23 5 1 19 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
24 21 2 7 Speed Drive Charli XCX Vota
25 16 3 6 Single Soon Selena Gomez Vota
26 25 10 5 Demons Doja Cat Vota
27 27 1 Kiss Me Empress Of, Rina Sawayama Vota
28 31 1 33 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
29 22 22 2 Strangers Kenya Grace Vota
30 29 7 9 Paint the Town Red Doja Cat Vota
31 40 31 2 Orein Orain Belako Vota
32 11 2 10 Freak Me Now Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy Vota
33 14 13 5 Snooze SZA Vota
34 30 5 8 bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo Vota
35 35 2 16 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
36 36 6 9 (It Goes Like) Nanana Peggy Gou Vota
37 37 33 5 Fall In Love Icona Pop Vota
38 38 1 VENIER Espineli Vota
39 39 1 Life Is Like French 79 Vota
40 40 1 Where do we go now? Gracie Abrams Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
2 + 1 Judeline Vota
My Love Mine All Mine Mitski Vota
Steven Wilson Vota
Why Are You Not Scared Yet? Dolores Forever Vota
Ordinary Love Roosevelt Vota
Crushing Eartheater Vota
Nunca llega 05 Natalia Lacunza Vota
Blonde Redhead Snowman Vota
Kim Petras, Paris Hilton All She Wants Vota
Me la pegué Delaporte Vota
