Natalia Lacunza logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP; entran Delaporte, Judeline, Roosevelt…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

1
0
0

Natalia Lacunza se hace con el número 1 en JNSP al ser lo más votado en X con ‘Nunca llega 05’. La artista logra el 43% de los votos y deja ‘Tension’ de Kylie en el puesto 2.

Entre los artistas que entran están Delaporte, Judeline, Roosevelt, Blonde Redhead, Kim Petras con Paris Hilton y Steven Wilson.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Nunca llega 05 Natalia Lacunza Vota
2 1 1 6 Tension Kylie Minogue Vota
3 6 3 2 CÓMO YE?! Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
4 4 4 2 AUTOTUNÉAME Pantera Blue Vota
5 9 4 4 Loading James Blake Vota
6 5 3 4 Loveher Romy Vota
7 18 5 4 You Knew Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze Vota
8 2 2 3 Got Me Started Troye Sivan Vota
9 8 2 4 Will Anybody Ever Love Me? Sufjan Stevens Vota
10 10 1 Me la pegué Delaporte Vota
11 23 1 20 Padam Padam Kylie Minogue Vota
12 12 1 Crushing Eartheater Vota
13 7 7 3 Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces) The National Vota
14 14 1 Ordinary Love Roosevelt Vota
15 15 1 All She Wants Kim Petras, Paris Hilton Vota
16 10 9 4 Skipping Like a Stone The Chemical Brothers, Beck Vota
17 3 3 3 get him back! Olivia Rodrigo Vota
18 12 2 6 alife Slowdive Vota
19 13 8 7 Tenochtitlán Mon Laferte Vota
20 17 12 5 Angry The Rolling Stones Vota
21 19 19 3 GATA Ralphie Choo, rusowsky Vota
22 22 1 Snowman Blonde Redhead Vota
23 11 4 7 Your Side of Town The Killers Vota
24 15 15 2 Miss Belladonna Slayyter Vota
25 21 21 2 New York Transit Queen Corinne Bailey Rae Vota
26 31 26 3 Orein Orain Belako Vota
27 32 2 11 Freak Me Now Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy Vota
28 35 2 17 Dance the Night Dua Lipa Vota
29 36 6 10 (It Goes Like) Nanana Peggy Gou Vota
30 39 30 2 Life Is Like French 79 Vota
31 31 1 2 + 1 Judeline Vota
32 32 1 Economies of Scale Steven Wilson Vota
33 20 7 4 Heaven Mitski Vota
34 25 3 7 Single Soon Selena Gomez Vota
35 14 14 2 Mosquito PinkPantheress Vota
36 16 16 2 Agora Hills Doja Cat Vota
37 28 1 34 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
38 29 22 3 Strangers Kenya Grace Vota
39 34 5 9 bad idea right? Olivia Rodrigo Vota
40 37 33 6 Fall In Love Icona Pop Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
My Love Mine All Mine Mitski Vota
A Running Start Sufjan Stevens Vota
Punheta! Mondra Vota
Dararí Aitana Vota
Soy un idiota PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
One of Your Girls Troye Sivan Vota
Mónaco Bad Bunny Vota
Un buen día para Iván J Vota
La pared Tu Otra Bonita Vota
8am in Charlotte Drake Vota
