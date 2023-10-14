Natalia Lacunza logra su 2º top 1 en JNSP; entran Delaporte, Judeline, Roosevelt…

Natalia Lacunza se hace con el número 1 en JNSP al ser lo más votado en X con ‘Nunca llega 05’. La artista logra el 43% de los votos y deja ‘Tension’ de Kylie en el puesto 2.
- Publicidad -
Entre los artistas que entran están Delaporte, Judeline, Roosevelt, Blonde Redhead, Kim Petras con Paris Hilton y Steven Wilson.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Nunca llega 05
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Tension
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|3
|6
|3
|2
|CÓMO YE?!
|Rodrigo Cuevas
|Vota
|4
|4
|4
|2
|AUTOTUNÉAME
|Pantera Blue
|Vota
|5
|9
|4
|4
|Loading
|James Blake
|Vota
|6
|5
|3
|4
|Loveher
|Romy
|Vota
|7
|18
|5
|4
|You Knew
|Róisín Murphy, DJ Koze
|Vota
|8
|2
|2
|3
|Got Me Started
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|9
|8
|2
|4
|Will Anybody Ever Love Me?
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Me la pegué
|Delaporte
|Vota
|11
|23
|1
|20
|Padam Padam
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Crushing
|Eartheater
|Vota
|13
|7
|7
|3
|Deep End (Paul’s In Pieces)
|The National
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Ordinary Love
|Roosevelt
|Vota
|15
|–
|15
|1
|All She Wants
|Kim Petras, Paris Hilton
|Vota
|16
|10
|9
|4
|Skipping Like a Stone
|The Chemical Brothers, Beck
|Vota
|17
|3
|3
|3
|get him back!
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|18
|12
|2
|6
|alife
|Slowdive
|Vota
|19
|13
|8
|7
|Tenochtitlán
|Mon Laferte
|Vota
|20
|17
|12
|5
|Angry
|The Rolling Stones
|Vota
|21
|19
|19
|3
|GATA
|Ralphie Choo, rusowsky
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Snowman
|Blonde Redhead
|Vota
|23
|11
|4
|7
|Your Side of Town
|The Killers
|Vota
|24
|15
|15
|2
|Miss Belladonna
|Slayyter
|Vota
|25
|21
|21
|2
|New York Transit Queen
|Corinne Bailey Rae
|Vota
|26
|31
|26
|3
|Orein Orain
|Belako
|Vota
|27
|32
|2
|11
|Freak Me Now
|Jessie Ware, Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|28
|35
|2
|17
|Dance the Night
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|29
|36
|6
|10
|(It Goes Like) Nanana
|Peggy Gou
|Vota
|30
|39
|30
|2
|Life Is Like
|French 79
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|2 + 1
|Judeline
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Economies of Scale
|Steven Wilson
|Vota
|33
|20
|7
|4
|Heaven
|Mitski
|Vota
|34
|25
|3
|7
|Single Soon
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|35
|14
|14
|2
|Mosquito
|PinkPantheress
|Vota
|36
|16
|16
|2
|Agora Hills
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|37
|28
|1
|34
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|38
|29
|22
|3
|Strangers
|Kenya Grace
|Vota
|39
|34
|5
|9
|bad idea right?
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|40
|37
|33
|6
|Fall In Love
|Icona Pop
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|My Love Mine All Mine
|Mitski
|Vota
|–
|A Running Start
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|–
|Punheta!
|Mondra
|Vota
|–
|Dararí
|Aitana
|Vota
|–
|Soy un idiota
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|Vota
|–
|One of Your Girls
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|–
|Mónaco
|Bad Bunny
|Vota
|–
|Un buen día para Iván
|J
|Vota
|–
|La pared
|Tu Otra Bonita
|Vota
|–
|8am in Charlotte
|Drake
|Vota
- Publicidad -
Cargando ...