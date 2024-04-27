Sabrina Carpenter entra al top 2 en JNSP; Taylor y Post Malone, top 3

Dua Lipa mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Illusion’ con el 41% de los votos en X, destacando el número 2 directo de Sabrina Carpenter con ‘Espresso’. Estamos ante el que era uno de los estrenos pop más exitosos de los últimos tiempos en las listas globales y en posición creciente. De hecho, deja en el puesto 3 el mismísimo dúo entre Taylor Swift y Post Malone. Otros que llegan esta semana a nuestro top 40 son Hozier, Fontaines DC, Dagny y Willow.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Illusion
|Dua Lipa
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Fortnight
|Taylor Swift, Post Malone
|4
|10
|3
|4
|obsessed
|Olivia Rodrigo
|5
|7
|6
|3
|Club classics
|Charli XCX
|6
|5
|1
|7
|we can’t be friends
|Ariana Grande
|7
|2
|2
|3
|Classical
|Vampire Weekend
|8
|6
|5
|4
|I LUV IT
|Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti
|9
|3
|4
|3
|Dancing Star
|Pet Shop Boys
|10
|27
|10
|2
|Good Luck, Babe!
|Chappell Roan
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Too Sweet
|Hozier
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Starbuster
|Fontaines DC
|13
|4
|1
|4
|II Most Wanted
|Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus
|14
|8
|3
|5
|Puntería
|Shakira, Cardi B
|15
|12
|9
|3
|Carretera perdida
|Alizzz
|16
|16
|1
|23
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|17
|9
|1
|10
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|18
|15
|1
|18
|Zorra
|Nebulossa
|19
|39
|11
|4
|Ruined
|Adrianne Lenker
|20
|14
|1
|8
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|21
|13
|13
|3
|Tightrope
|Tinashe
|22
|23
|5
|5
|The Architect
|Kacey Musgraves
|23
|22
|1
|15
|yes, and?
|Ariana Grande
|24
|32
|4
|6
|Thelma y Louise
|Belén Aguilera, Julieta
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Strawberry Dream
|Dagny
|26
|–
|26
|1
|big feelings
|WILLOW
|27
|11
|3
|10
|TEXAS HOLD’EM
|Beyoncé
|28
|19
|19
|2
|Reaching Out
|Beth Gibbons
|29
|24
|3
|9
|Despertar
|Alizzz, Maria Arnal
|30
|33
|24
|4
|Sun Girl
|Julia Holter
|31
|18
|18
|4
|Lorelei
|Empress Of
|32
|38
|5
|6
|Deeper Well
|Kacey Musgraves
|33
|35
|2
|12
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|34
|25
|5
|10
|Capricorn
|Vampire Weekend
|35
|28
|8
|8
|Dizzy
|Olly Alexander
|36
|17
|17
|3
|Borealis
|Jlin, Björk
|37
|26
|4
|8
|Broken Man
|St Vincent
|38
|21
|11
|6
|Been Like This
|Meghan Trainor
|39
|29
|29
|6
|jamcod
|The Jesus and Mary Chain
|40
|37
|17
|3
|Running
|Norah Jones
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Could You Help Me
|Lucy Rose
|–
|Baddy on the Floor
|Jamie xx, Honey Dijon
|–
|Like I Say (I runaway)
|Nilüfer Yanya
|–
|Never Lose Me
|Flo Milli
|–
|Thank god 4 me
|ScHoolboy Q
|–
|Querió
|AMORE
|–
|Q NO
|Sofia Coll
|–
|Cinta
|El Último Vecino
|–
|Fat Toni
|Venturi
|–
|rachel y ross
|vangoura
