Sabrina Carpenter entra al top 2 en JNSP; Taylor y Post Malone, top 3

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

158
0
0

Dua Lipa mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Illusion’ con el 41% de los votos en X, destacando el número 2 directo de Sabrina Carpenter con ‘Espresso’. Estamos ante el que era uno de los estrenos pop más exitosos de los últimos tiempos en las listas globales y en posición creciente. De hecho, deja en el puesto 3 el mismísimo dúo entre Taylor Swift y Post Malone. Otros que llegan esta semana a nuestro top 40 son Hozier, Fontaines DC, Dagny y Willow.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Illusion Dua Lipa Vota
2 2 1 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
3 3 1 Fortnight Taylor Swift, Post Malone Vota
4 10 3 4 obsessed Olivia Rodrigo Vota
5 7 6 3 Club classics Charli XCX Vota
6 5 1 7 we can’t be friends Ariana Grande Vota
7 2 2 3 Classical Vampire Weekend Vota
8 6 5 4 I LUV IT Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti Vota
9 3 4 3 Dancing Star Pet Shop Boys Vota
10 27 10 2 Good Luck, Babe! Chappell Roan Vota
11 11 1 Too Sweet Hozier Vota
12 12 1 Starbuster Fontaines DC Vota
13 4 1 4 II Most Wanted Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus Vota
14 8 3 5 Puntería Shakira, Cardi B Vota
15 12 9 3 Carretera perdida Alizzz Vota
16 16 1 23 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
17 9 1 10 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
18 15 1 18 Zorra Nebulossa Vota
19 39 11 4 Ruined Adrianne Lenker Vota
20 14 1 8 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
21 13 13 3 Tightrope Tinashe Vota
22 23 5 5 The Architect Kacey Musgraves Vota
23 22 1 15 yes, and? Ariana Grande Vota
24 32 4 6 Thelma y Louise Belén Aguilera, Julieta Vota
25 25 1 Strawberry Dream Dagny Vota
26 26 1 big feelings WILLOW Vota
27 11 3 10 TEXAS HOLD’EM Beyoncé Vota
28 19 19 2 Reaching Out Beth Gibbons Vota
29 24 3 9 Despertar Alizzz, Maria Arnal Vota
30 33 24 4 Sun Girl Julia Holter Vota
31 18 18 4 Lorelei Empress Of Vota
32 38 5 6 Deeper Well Kacey Musgraves Vota
33 35 2 12 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
34 25 5 10 Capricorn Vampire Weekend Vota
35 28 8 8 Dizzy Olly Alexander Vota
36 17 17 3 Borealis Jlin, Björk Vota
37 26 4 8 Broken Man St Vincent Vota
38 21 11 6 Been Like This Meghan Trainor Vota
39 29 29 6 jamcod The Jesus and Mary Chain Vota
40 37 17 3 Running Norah Jones Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Could You Help Me Lucy Rose Vota
Baddy on the Floor Jamie xx, Honey Dijon Vota
Like I Say (I runaway) Nilüfer Yanya Vota
Never Lose Me Flo Milli Vota
Thank god 4 me ScHoolboy Q Vota
Querió AMORE Vota
Q NO Sofia Coll Vota
Cinta El Último Vecino Vota
Fat Toni Venturi Vota
rachel y ross vangoura Vota

